A 10-year-old genius is getting ready to take the world by storm.

With an IQ of 162, Adhara Pérez Sánchez is a young Mexican girl and her score is actually two points higher than Albert Einstein's and Stephen Hawking's. She dreams of being an astronaut to change the world, traveling to space, and even colonizing Mars, according to NBC San Diego.

And she is well on her way to making her dreams a reality. From the age of three, she learned to read, began assembling 100-piece puzzles, and even studied algebra. She is now pursuing two degrees in Mexico: one in systems engineering at Universidad CNCI and the other in industrial engineering with a focus on mathematics at UNITEC.

Life hasn't been easy on her, though. Pérez Sanchez was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum and can make social interaction difficult, at the tender age of three, and as a result, she struggled in school. She was bullied by her peers, who sometimes called her names like “weirdo” or “oddball”. According to some of her teachers, she slept through some of her classes and showed little interest in the material, which was out of character for her, in the words of her mother, Nallely Sánchez. The little girl often liked to pass the time by studying the periodic table at home, so her mother decided to seek assistance for a different education plan after she fell into depression and didn't want to go to school anymore.

This was a watershed moment for the family since it was then determined that she possessed a remarkable IQ of 162. It's worth noting that a person with an IQ of 130 is already regarded as gifted.

Following that, the child genius was able to learn in an environment that was tailored to her unique needs, enabling her to graduate elementary school by the age of five, middle school by age six, and high school by the age of eight.

Today, in addition to her two degrees, she has even represented her university, Universidad CNCI, by talking about black holes at an event hosted by Tijuana's Institute of Art and Culture.

She wants her next destination to be the University of Arizona, which is her dream school since it has been recognized by NASA for its space exploration program. She has already been invited to study there by the University’s president, Robert C. Robbins, and it's surely an ideal place for a budding astronaut.

Advertisement

As the little girl walks the road to become an astronaut with eyes on ​the stars, she is also using her social media platforms to reach other children on the autism spectrum and inspire them to pursue their ambitions. She even wrote a book about that. "Do not give up, and if you don't like where you are, start planning where you want to be,” she says.