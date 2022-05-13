11+ educational toys for kids who love astronomy

Do your kids always look at the stars?

If your kids are interested in galaxies and space, you can engage them with space toys and gifts that are both educational and fun to improve their knowledge about the universe.

They'll be excited about exploring the mysteries of the infinite sky, and learn more about the planets. Even at home, you and your kids can explore outer space with some basic astronomy tools.

If you are looking for space kits or astronomy gifts, you can find those and more on our list.

We have prepared a list full of toys that will take your astronomy loving kids to the universe of the twinkling stars and colorful planets.

You have to go up first to go to space! Bringing STEM learning opportunities, this rocket is a great way to entertain your space enthusiast child. All you need to do is run, jump, and stomp to launch these rockets.

The 3 different in-box rockets, designed by aeronautical engineers, perform a variety of spectacular stunts serving a feast for your and your children's eyes.

This NASA-inspired space shuttle rover toy set is an excellent opportunity for youngsters to combine their space love with their imagination.

By pretending to orbit mars and using the rover to retrieve geodes, the future-astronauts will most certainly have a splendid time while playing with this toy set.

Also, thanks to the easy-to-use initiative building instructions, the toy set guides the children through the building process and gives them a great sense of independence and achievement!

It is almost impossible not to admire NASA when it comes to space, so, the sooner your little astronaut knows it, the better. This fully functioning space shuttle is here to dazzle your kid with its lights, sounds, and rolling figures.

Moreover, the shuttle comes with a figurine. Your child can place the little astronaut on the pilot seat or the functioning mechanical arm inside the spaceship for numerous adventures.

Including 6 different activities, this stem toy can teach your kid about the space the right way: the fun way.

Encouraging kids to use their imagination, learn practical skills and build confidence, this educational toy is full of different crafts providing many hours of creative fun.

With this cool space toy, your children can build their own rocket, make their own kaleidoscope, and much more.

If your children are obsessed with the solar system, this kit will make them fascinated. It offers both fun and education at the same time.

They can build their own glow-in-the-dark solar system in their bedroom, and discover the planets in motion. The kit includes a full set of snap-together planets, a hanging frame and string, two strips of paint, two glow paints, and a paintbrush.

Meet the female pioneers of the space: Sally Ride, Mae Jemison, Margaret Hamilton, and Nancy Grace Roman.

Space stuff is not complete without the contribution of them. Your kids will learn about the 4 women that make NASA what it is today thanks to this LEGO set.

It comes with a handbook to educate your kids about them, so it's not just a toy, but an educational tool for your little space-lovers.

You and your kids will catch the stars with the glow-in-the-dark stars stickers. If your children are interested in the stars, and love watching them under the bright sky, these stickers will complete their bedroom.

They add the real look of a real night sky, so it would be a nice gift to bring the twinkle stars to your children's room.

For the little astronauts, it'll be an inspiring gift to bring their dreams to the next level. If they can't have a rocket ship yet, then they can experience it with the little ones; perhaps in the future, they will be experts on it.

They'll able to learn the basics of aerodynamics, flight, and rocket ships and, Apollo is a great way to start learning the basics.

For the little space enthusiasts, there's nothing better than this planetarium. Probably neither you nor your children have seen the sky like this.

You'll observe all 88 constellations in the night sky, as well as planets within seconds. It also includes an audio guide with explanations of extraterrestrial objects and stories from Greek mythology.

It's the best book to introduce the wonders of space to your kids. There's no need for any other information because this book has simple texts for beginners and colorful illustrations that make your kids understand the topics easily.

The book will explain the basic concepts of space and the universe with different chapters about the moon, sun, planets, and other objects in the solar system. It's a perfect opportunity to discover the space with your child.

This rocket kit will encourage your kids to create their own rocket. It helps to challenge their imagination, and develop better creating skills. Your kids will learn how to turn a water bottle into a rocket.

It's powered by water and air pressure. 4M Water Rocket Kit contains 1 plastic bottle, 4 fins, 1 fin support, 1 bung, 1 bung connector, 1 pump connector, 1 extension plastic pipe, and detailed instructions.

Explore the wonders of the dark sky, and bring the cosmos into your kids' bedroom. With this projector, your kids will fall asleep while watching the bright sky. It stimulates children's interest in astronomy and also overcomes their fear of darkness. You can change the colors of the stars if you want.

If your kids want to observe the sky closely, the only thing they need is a telescope. They can unlock the doors of the mysterious universe with it. Also, they'll have the experience of watching events that can't be seen with a naked-eye such as a meteor shower.

It contains instructions on what lenses to use to see the movements of the moon and other celestial bodies.

Learn the planets with the high-resolution photos taken from NASA. You can play and learn with your kids with these galaxy cards. If they're bored with reading texts about the solar system objects, and galaxies, it would be much better.

Make your own rules, and start playing. You can also compete with your kids about the universe. Then, you all can enjoy it while learning.

Put your items into the backpack, and get ready to fly off in your rocket ship. It'll complete your space boots and space gloves, and you'll be a little astronaut.

Whether an adult or a child, it looks so cool. Your kids can use it as an everyday backpack, or as a school bag. They can put plenty of school books into it.

This NASA space capsule is approximately 4.25 inches long and 4.75 inches wide, and is part of the Space Adventure Series. The space capsule is completely functional, with lighting and an opening door for placing the figurine within. When a figure is placed inside the capsule, sensors light up automatically. It is a great way for your kid to have a taste of what being in a space capsule feels like.

Kids can obtain a deeper understanding of astronomical knowledge and study scientific knowledge through the simulation of the three-ball operation of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. As part of their early learning, this activity is ideal for youngsters aged 6 and up. The parts of this model are built of the highest quality materials, ensuring that they are simple to build, connect, and keep together once joined, so you won't have to worry about the sections falling off the structure.

There are so many adventures out there in the world and beyond for kids to enjoy. With the Little Experimenter 3-in-1 World Globe, they can explore all corners of the Earth and beyond with an illuminated star map and built-in projector! It's the perfect kid's globe for early learners, designed to help kids view all the fascinating countries, oceans, and regions you'd find on a standard map, as well as stars in the night sky. These colorful world globes depict all of the countries, cities, and oceans found around the world, allowing children to travel to exotic locations while learning more about the planet.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.