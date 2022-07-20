However, the search for a replacement has been put off more than once, and the Air Force said in early 2022 that the program is still "in the very early stages of development."

"The Doomsday Plane" making a low approach to Runway One-Eight at Tinker Air Force Base. Source: Raymond D. Woods, Jr./Flickr

In its budget request for 2023, the Air Force asked for about $203 million for research, development, testing, and evaluation for the SAOC. This is more money than it asked for in 2022 and 2021, when it requested about $95 million and $50 million, respectively. And funding is expected to grow in the coming years.

The "Future Years Defense Program" predicts that funding will grow to almost $610 million in 2024 and $856 million in 2025.

In its review of the 2023 NDAA, the HASC subpanel on strategic forces wrote that it is "concerned" about what it sees as slow progress and the E-4's "availability and capability."

To do something about this, the subcommittee wants to ask the Air Force to report how it plans to keep the NAOC going and put the SAOC to work.

“This is a continuing concern based off of how long it’s taken to get a replacement program on record. So, at this point, we’re concerned about how long the NAOC is going to be able to hold on and when the SAOC is actually going to be up and in place,” a committee aide told reporters in a background briefing June 7. “So that is just kind of continuing to want to get more information from the Air Force about when that capability is, what its characteristics are for the SAOC, and also what the transition plan is and how we’re going to sustain the NAOC as long as we need it.”

So, for now, the future of the existing "Doomsday Plane" seems secure for at least a few more years.

Facts about the Doomsday Plane

We've covered a lot of ground above, but if you are after some more information on these incredible aircraft, here are some interesting facts you can sink your teeth into.

1. The E-4B "Nightwatch" is allegedly a far more capable aircraft than "Airforce One"

You can think of the "Doomsday Plane" as a heavily upgraded version of Air Force One. That is because it's not just a regular jetliner, it is a military command center that can fly and is strategically focused. To this end, the E-4B is a very capable military plane effectively wearing the guise of a civilian aircraft.

The enormous multi-million dollar planes are thought to be immune to most forms of radiation, can weigh up to 800,000 pounds (362,874 kg), and have three decks or floors. They are also swift for their size, with a purported top speed of 602 mph (969 kph).

2. It is made to withstand nuclear weapon blasts

Each E-4B is equipped with an electrical system that can accommodate sophisticated electronics and a range of communications tools and is shielded from electromagnetic pulses' effects. Senior executives can communicate globally via the airborne operations center thanks to an innovative satellite communications technology.

Shielding against thermal and radioactive impacts, acoustic management, a better technical control facility, and an improved air-conditioning system for cooling electrical components are some other enhancements.

To maintain this suite of sophisticated gubbins, you also need a qualified group of I.T. analysts.

3. It costs a lot to keep these airplanes in the air

Allegedly the expense of operating a "Nightwatch" is sky-high, with costs of around $160,000 per hour when in flight. This includes all the usual costs like fuel, etc., and the very hefty human resource costs.

The President, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary would board an E-4B and depart during a catastrophic occurrence at a top-secret location. Since it takes a large team to operate the aircraft and ensure the safety of the presidential party, they would be accompanied by a 112-person crew if and whenever used for real.

4. Just like "Battlestar Galactica", the "Doomsday Plane" is hackproof thanks to its use of analog equipment

Traditional analog flying instruments, which the E-4B has installed, are less vulnerable to harm from an electromagnetic pulse bombardment. Additionally, hackers have a much harder time breaking into antiquated communication systems and apparatus since they are not connected to the internet.

This is a very good thing, as the "Doomsday Plane", also referred to as the National Airborne Operation Center, is specifically built to communicate with anybody, on any device, from anywhere in the world. Such an aircraft must be reliable and as safe from disruption as far as reasonably practicable.

5. One of them is always available 24/7, 365 days a year

Since catastrophe can never be predicted, a "Doomsday Plane" is always on standby. Not only that, but, allegedly, while traveling abroad, the President is always accompanied by or in close proximity to a Doomsday Plane at all times, at one of the many selected bases around the world.

A watch crew is stationed on the "cocked" or "on alert" E-4B 24 hours a day to monitor all communications systems while it waits for a launch order (so-called "klaxon launch"). The crew members who aren't on duty will be in the alert barracks or another base area.

President Clinton ordered the aircraft to stay at Offutt unless needed, ending the 24-hour alert posture at Andrews Air Force Base. However, relief crews are still stationed at Andrews and Wright-Patterson Air Force Bases.

6. Apparently the "Doomsday Plane" was actually in use during 9/11

While it has not been confirmed nor denied, allegedly, an aircraft resembling an E-4B may have flown over the White House on September 11, 2001 - the day of the terrorist attacks in New York City. News organizations and civilian bystanders widely reported this at the time.

Whether or not this really was a "Doomsday Plane" or not has not, and probably never will, be officially disclosed.

7. No one is allowed to discuss it

Technically speaking, the "Doomsday Plane's" existence is not a top secret. However, the United States Air Force keeps a thick shroud of secrecy around these aircraft and has refused to talk about them with the public or the media in any real detail.

The "Doomsday Plane" that is always stationed in Nebraska is the only one that has been publicly acknowledged, and to which press have been given access.

8. It's possible to refuel them midair

The soaring giant can hover for days on end without needing to land. In times of conflict, the crew can refuel the plane while it is in the air. In the event that a successful landing is too risky, the aircraft also contains an emergency communication system.

Its ability to stay in the air for a long time with aerial refueling in flight is only constrained by the engines' oil consumption. The aircraft was initially planned to be able to stay in the air for an entire week in case of an emergency, but during a test flight for endurance, it stayed airborne and utterly functional for 35.4 hours.

To fully refuel an E-4B, two KC-135 tankers must be fully loaded.

9. They were planned to be retired in 2009, but this never happened

Donald Rumsfeld, a former United States Secretary of Defense, predicted that all four E-4Bs would retire by 2009, however, just one did so in 2007. Because "the planes have such unique capabilities," according to Robert Gates, the new Secretary of Defense, the retired plane was then later brought back into service.

Two of the planes were damaged by a tornado in June 2017, and it is said that a plan exists to replace them with even more powerful variants.

10. Apparently, they have a very retro-aesthetic inside

Each "Doomsday Plane" interior has vintage overhead bins that have been modified from the original designs. The inside of the airplane is functional rather than showy, according to journalist David Rennie of The Economist who visited it in 2017.

"It has a distinctly retro, late-cold-war feel, from the secretary’s padded-leather swivel seats, which would not shame a Bond villain, to the military-issue urinals bolted on the walls of the bathrooms ([this] drain straight into the sky, to avoid filling up the septic tanks on long flights)," Rennie described. Others have described a spiral staircase with a chandelier at the top leading to the cockpit.

11. It is a reincarnation of a 1960s operation

E-4B and two C-32s at Defence Establishment Fairbairn , Canberra , Australia during bilateral defense talks, February 2008. Source: Peter Ellis/Wikimedia Commons

"Operation Looking Glass" was the code name for a mission that started in 1961. Its goal was to build a secret airborne command center to send out American missiles when war broke out.

The "Looking Glass" planes were later grounded in 1992, but the new flying war rooms in the "Doomsday Plane" fleet can still do the mission's primary job.

The National Interest claims that "[the aircraft] maintain the communication link between the national command authority... and U.S. nuclear forces, even if ground-based command centers are destroyed".

And that, post-apocalyptic fanatics, is your lot for today.

At least one "Doomsday Plane" is always on alert and ready to respond in the event of a national catastrophic event. Its crew can get them airborne within minutes, ready to take the fight back to the enemy.

Although their name is a little frightening, we hope that it gives our American readers some solace that the U.S. would at least have a chance to survive in the improbable and disastrous event of a mass nuclear attack. We can only hope that they won't ever be necessary.