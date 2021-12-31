23 Best Mobile Phone Gadgets For People Who Can't Put Their Phones Down

Technological devices no doubt take place in every part of our lives. And if you're feeling like you can't live without them, you're not alone. Try to think of a life where you can't use your phone anymore? Sounds dull, doesn't it?

Some say that cell phones change our lives and affect us negatively. However; there are also hundreds of things our mobile phones take on to make our lives easier.

Our cell phones actually help us in lots of ways and we can handle pretty much everything with them. But are there other ways to make mobile phones more practical? And how can you make your mobile phone more practical?

With mobile phone gadgets, and if you are looking for convenient mobile gadgets, it is highly probable that you will love this list!

Here are 27 creative phone gadgets and accessories for people whose biggest helper is their phone.

These days, the way we look before the cameras has become a thing.

As a result of the pandemic, we use video calls not only to chat with our friends or relatives but also in professional settings such as business meetings.

With 3 color modes and 11 brightness levels, this 8-inch ring light can help you with online occasions where you would like to look your best.

It can be a drag to constantly plug in and out your cable. It is not only irritating but also your cable and mobile get inevitably worn-out after frequent use.

You can get rid of these problems in no time with this wireless charger though.

Its multifunctional intelligent protection technology providing temperature control, surge protection, and short-circuit prevention extends your phone's battery life.

Also, it can work with rubber/plastic/TPU cases and its light will turn off when the phone is charging so you can sleep without being distracted.

It may be true that you do not want to put your phone down but sometimes gravity compels you to do so!

As long as you are not spiderman, your phone will slip off your hand eventually and it is best to be safe than sorry.

Securing your screen with this product might be the best option as a cracked screen breaks your heart as well.

Whether you want to watch Netflix hands-free while lying in bed, read recipes for dinner in the kitchen, or use facetime on the desk, you can adjust the best position for yourself with this gooseneck phone holder.

Also, its sturdy clamp base will ensure the stability of your phone throughout the whole experience.

These kinds of adjustable phone holders are among the most preferred gadgets for cell phones.

We need our smartphones every single day but a dead battery is the inevitable ending and not being able to use your phone in the middle of the day, when you need it the most, can be horrifying!

Maybe you're waiting for an important e-mail, maybe your significant other is mad at you and you need to call them, maybe you're lost in a new city and need a cab, but can't find one... It'd be the worst case scenario if your phone died in one of these moments.

So, definitely, you need a powerbank to avoid these situations. Anker PowerCore 10000 can be used with all kinds of smartphones and it's one of the smallest and lightest 10000mAh portable chargers in the market.

It's hard to carry your phone in your hand all the time, and it's harder to find it in your bag every time you need it. For easy access to your phone, this cell phone lanyard is one of the greatest phone accessories for you.

Also, if you're an athlete, a hiker, a traveler, or if you just like going to concerts a lot, then you shouldn't miss this lanyard! It'll be a lifesaver.

If you're a music enthusiast and you like to keep all your music on your phone but earphones aren't enough, then you need a portable speaker!

With this OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, you'll be able to listen to your music anywhere as loud as you want. It has a crystal clear stereo sound, a rich bass, a 100-foot wireless range, and a microphone! Also, it's a speaker with IPX5 water-resistance and its battery playtime is up to 14 hours!

You'll never have to stop listening to your music.

You can use this Shava as it features more than one talent! It's a wireless Bluetooth speaker, touch control LED mood lamp, SD card music player, hands-free speakerphone, table lamp and a night light for children.

It's an all-in-one product that makes a lot of stuff at your home unnecessary. Even your roommate couldn't do this much stuff! Why not give it a try?

As you'll need your phone in every aspect of your life, you need it in the car too. If you check navigation a lot, but you don't know where to put your phone, then we got you.

No, we're not gonna hold the phone for you, but this IPOW Anti-Slip Silicone Mat can do it! It has 4 round, gel, sticky footprints to avoid slipping. Also, you can move and adjust it easily, it even has a silicone bottom!

It has a simple design and can hold different phone models. You now have a great friend in your car to keep you company!

PopSockets offer a secure grip while using your phone that allows you to text with one hand and snap better photos, and they also get ahead of phone drops.

You can also use it as a convenient stand for watching videos and movies on the fly.

You never thought something this little would help you this much, right? Believe it or not, it really does!

Prepare to get your life much easier than before with this kickstand. If you're on a crowded bus or a subway, it prevents your phone from slipping from your hands.

Also, with this kickstand, you can place your phone anywhere you want; on your office desk, kitchen counter, or bedside table.

It's a great solution for watching movies, tv shows, videos, listening to music, making a video call or even playing video games.

If you enjoy spending most of your time on your phone, you shouldn't miss this kickstand!

If you love taking photos with your phone, you should have this tripod.

It has octopus style legs to help you to get the perfect angle, even when you're on the move. And since it was made of very strong durable foam and plastic, it's really easy to position and straighten.

You can use it with smartphones, digital cameras, GoPros and webcams. And you can even control it from distance, so now you'll have great group photos with your friends and family! Amazing, isn't it?

You don't need a camera to fulfill your dreams of taking amazing photos and becoming a famous photographer. Now, you can also take professional photos with your phone.

You can have crystal clear high-quality photographs with this lens kit. Being a photographer is now really easy with your phone!

Vansky Phone Holder has a pad with 5 sticky silicone gel points on its bottom which allows you to place your phone more stable and tightly.

Even when taking a sharp turn, sudden stop, or in emergency brake, it doesn't slip.

You can adjust it in any way you like and use it anywhere you want. Horizontal, vertical, in the car, office, however you want!

It's so easy to have everlasting memories with a smartphone nowadays. You just take your phone out and take a selfie, and bam, it's done. But how would you like some nostalgia? It may be one of the best smart gadgets of this decade.

Photos that you take with your phone can be turned into amazing memories with this portable Printer. It is really easy to carry around so you can take it with you anywhere.

Take a photo with your loved ones on your phone and let the device do its job and print it out! It's that easy.

Thanks to these wireless music sleep headphones, you can listen to music when you're sleeping without any additional headphones.

Also, it blocks out 100% of light to create a dark zone for you to have a deep, relaxing sleep.

You can use the sleep mask headphones everywhere, in your bed, at the office, during your air travel, and, thanks to its ultra-softness, you'll feel pretty comfortable!

The phone screen magnifier can be one of the most useful phone accessories. It works like a projector for phones. It magnifies your phone screen 2 times the size. Also, thanks to its universal compatibility, it can be used with any smartphone without the need for any battery!

Are you thinking about the quality of the thing you watch? Don't worry! Its high-quality 3D screen has got you covered.

Are you ready for easy and spontaneous movie nights? This device will be your savior! Just put your phone behind the screen and enjoy your time!

This universal cable connection features four various types of cable inputs and outputs, providing you with all the connectivity options you'll ever need. The InCharge 6 contains a zinc-aluminum alloy metal casing, TPU cable guard, and 90 braided copper wires, and it is built of high-quality components. It's a keychain iPhone/phone charger that's lightweight, portable, and simple to use. You can quickly snap the heads together and hang them on your keyring thanks to the magnetic connection capabilities.

The Razer Kishi Controller is specially designed to give you console-level control over your phone so you can play wherever you are. It works with popular cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, and Steam Link, as well as hundreds of popular mobile games. The performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input, and the clickable analog thumbsticks provide more accuracy and tactile feedback. The controller has minimal latency because it connects directly to the device's charging port, unlike Bluetooth controllers that cause lag.

More than a microscope, TAKMLY is a camera. While it is pretty good at zooming into details, it also takes high-quality photos and records videos. It is specifically designed to capture close-up photos and videos of whatever you are interested in. Comes with 2 million pixels and 1080P HD picture quality, this is definitely a very interesting gadget for adults, teachers, kids, testers, electronics repair folks, and inquisitive people who are interested in exploring the microscopic world.

Kodak comes with a very small portable projector that can turn your smartphone into a portable cinema. Measuring just 3″x3″x0.8″, this Kodak projector fits easily into pockets or backpacks. During your travels, it is perfectly capable of delivering the best visuals thanks to its 1080P Resolution and ability to show a screen up to 100”. Its built-in advanced DLP optical engine boosts superior LED brightness, exceptional color accuracy, and extraordinary picture quality.

PowerUp puts you in the pilot's seat of an incredible smartphone-controlled paper airplane that does high-speed maneuvers. The Bluetooth module connects to your phone and provides autopilot control, allowing you to fly a variety of paper, foam, and even Balsa Wood airplane models. A rapid charge of 30 minutes provides you with 10 minutes of flight time and a range of up to 230 feet. With a top speed of 20 miles per hour, your plane will spend less time on the ground and more time in the air.

From afar, take selfies and group shots with friends and family thanks to Xenvo Shutterbug. Simply position your phone in the shot, jump in, and click the Xenvo Shutterbug from up to 30 feet away. You can easily set up your phone and take shots from a safe distance away from your subject. It comes with Ericsson's sophisticated Bluetooth 3.0 technology, which guarantees minimal shutter lag, wider smartphone compatibility, and longer battery life.

