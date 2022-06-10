13 best travel backpacks for minimalist travelers

If you're planning a trip and you're looking for a backpack that fits your budget, then you are in the right place. Traveling with one bag only provides the ultimate freedom. No matter where you're going, a backpack is a must-have for travelers. The right backpack should be comfortable to carry around and, at the same time, resistant to all conditions.

You can find the best backpacks that will accompany you to the ends of the earth in this list.

How to find the best backpack?

Since there are so many models and brands on the market, you may have a hard time finding the best travel backpack suited to your needs. First of all, if you are going on your first trip, you don't need a full-fledged backpack.

You should first determine your needs, and then, start looking for a high-quality product that best suits your budget.

You should consider these when choosing a travel backpack:

Size

Function

Price

Material

The best travel companion for the weekend trips is the Patagonia Atom Sling. You can carry everything you want in this handy bag if you organize it well.

Moreover, the material of this bag is durable for every condition. You can go to urban or outdoor adventures with it. It's designed for easy access, so you don't need to rummage through your bag for hours to find your phone.

For business trips, this one is a budget-friendly and high-quality option. It keeps your belongings safe and organized. You can carry your laptop, camera, and any other devices in it. Also, it's made of eco-friendly fabric and has a timeless design. If you are an everyday traveler, it will be perfect for your daily needs.

If you are looking for a sturdy backpack, you are in the right place. This Herschel classic can be used both for work and school thanks to its versatile design.

It has a large capacity and a special section for your laptop. If you are planning to spend time in nature this weekend, you'll be glad to know that there's enough place for your camera and snacks.

Osprey, the choice of real travelers, is made for those who have a lot of things to carry. It provides a functional storage option for your belongings since it has a 46L capacity. It's more like a suitcase that you can carry on your back. It has top and bottom handles that make it easy to use. You will handle anything when you have an Osprey.

With a built-in USB charger outside and a built-in charging cable inside, this USB backpack offers you a more convenient way to charge your phone during your travels. It has one separate laptop compartment that can hold a 15.6-inch laptop as well as 15-inch, 14-inch, and 13-inch laptops. It has one spacious packing compartment roomy for daily necessities, and tech electronics accessories. It comes with a front compartment with many pockets, pen pockets, and a key fob hook that makes your item organized and easier to find.

For travelers who fly often, this backpack can come in handy. You can carry your belongings on your back instead of dragging big suitcases behind you.

The shoulder strap allows you to carry and lift it easily. It's a large backpack with intricate interior design. The best feature of Dinictis backpack is definitely the separate compartments for laptops, tablets, and daily necessities.

For anyone on a budget, the price of this backpack can't be overlooked. Not only it is budget-friendly, but it is also lightweight and durable.

The front pocket provides easy access to your boarding passes and passports. It keeps your items separated and offers a roomy compartment. It comes with padded shoulder straps for comfortable carrying.

The Thule Subterra backpack is perfect for both daily use and travel. When traveling, you only need to use the packing cube. With the magnetic rolltop opening function, you can access your items easily. It protects your laptop in the padded laptop sleeve.

The Eagle Creek backpack comes with two separate packing compartments for maximum organization and lockable zippers for safe travel. It is basically everything a traveler needs. You can use it anywhere, and it is incredibly comfortable to wear.

The Osprey Fairview 40 is an ideal companion for a getaway in the wilderness. It's designed to handle loads up to 40 pounds. It comes in different colors, and the most preferred one is the rainforest green with a fancy look. The padded shoulder straps make it easy to carry for long hours.

For long trips, Cotopaxi Allpa 35L is especially durable. You can carry your pants, boots, and sweaters, and still have more space for other necessities. Moreover, it has a rain cover that comes with it, ensuring you can take it with you any time, anywhere.

A versatile and durable cabin backpack that has weatherproof zips. It comes with tons of internal and external pockets to carry your belongings. The bag has dual zips, so you can easily access the camera and other items within the blink of an eye.

If you are planning on a long trip, Osprey Fairview 55 is the perfect companion for you. It will accompany you wherever you go. Don't hesitate to add a pair of boots because this backpack is built to handle loads up to 50 pounds. It's durable, multifunctional, and comfortable.

