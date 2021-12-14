13 Car Accessories That Will Make Life an Easy Ride

Whether you use your car more often than average, or you just take it out of the garage for road trips, having the best quality ride still matters. The cars are supposed to be versatile and provide you with safety, comfort, time, and energy saving. Despite the advanced technology that is used in cars nowadays, there might still be a few quick upgrades your car might need to have a better quality ride wherever you go.

There are many small gadgets that you can keep in your car and make a good difference in the quality of your travels. For that, we listed 13 car gadgets that not only fit in every car but also will surprise you with how useful they can be for you.

Disklabs Key Shield Faraday Bag will save your keys’ signal from being copied and picked up by modern thieves. It is designed for people who are security-conscious and mechanics who want to make sure the key or the car has no problem. For ultimate protection, all you need to do is to place your keys inside the small bag when not in use, and it will block all wireless signals including WiFi, 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, GPS, Bluetooth, Radio and NFC.

The good news is, Amazon’s Echo technology is also able to accompany you on the go thanks to its Echo Auto that is designed for cars. All you need to do is to connect your Echo Auto to the Alexa App on your phone, and your car speakers, to easily use your usual commands on the go. Moreover, you can always request a song, stream your audiobooks, set reminders, and check petrol prices thanks to the eight microphones which allow Echo Auto to hear you through loud music and successfully take action.

Advertisement

As light as 1.3 lbs (0.6 kilograms), OCUBE Vacuum Cleaner can easily be stored in your car and can be used with one hand in the case of cleaning emergencies. It has a variety of attachments included for different cleaning types such as a stretchable rod, a crevice nozzle, and a brush nozzle. Despite how small it is, it has a very strong suction power of 6200Pa and can run for 30 minutes nonstop on a single charge.

Nextbase is perfect for you if you’d like to keep track of the road in an accident or an emergency situation. It allows you to capture the road with its full HD, 1440p, or 4K quality visuals. It also has an emergency alert to share your information such as your location with emergency services. It stands out as the world's first 1440p Dash Cam with Alexa built-in, which allows you to stream audiobooks, listen to music, and more while you have your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. All the things it captured can be easily viewed through your phone or computer thanks to Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity options.

Advertisement

Norshire Tire Inflator is one of the smallest and slimmest inflators on the market. It is 8.2 inches (20 cm) in length, 1.6 inches (4 cm) in diameter, and delivers 175 PSI to pump up flat tires. It is made from metal to provide durability and is designed specifically for gauging the correct pressure needed to extend the recommended life of the tires. If its battery dies, you can supply power to the inflator through a 12V cigarette lighter, which means you can use the lighter socket in your car. If tire pressure is causing you a problem, Norshire Tire Inflator is the quickest and easiest solution on the go.

Compact, lightweight, and versatile, Wacaco Portable Espresso Machine will help you have enough caffeine when you are on a road trip or on your way to work after a sleepless night. It is easy to carry around as it is only 0.0006 lbs (0.3 grams) and can prepare you up to 100mL’s of delicious coffee. You may use any variety of coffee beans or roast, which will give you more flexibility in trying new flavors.

Advertisement

Keep a closer eye on your vehicle with the TKSTAR GPS tracker, which provides real-time information on your vehicle's location with a positional precision of up to 16 feet (5 meters). You'll be able to monitor your automobile from your phone, which is compatible with both Android and iOS, giving you complete peace of mind. With 5 powerful magnets built in, the GPS locator can be simply attached to any iron surface, making it simple to install and conceal. It is designed IP67 waterproof, thus, no need to worry on rainy days. The best thing is that it’s designed with anti-theft features to help you keep track of everything, whether it’s commercial fleeting or the safety issues of the people you care about when they drive.

Advertisement

VJOYCAR R1 is a 3D Head-Up display that shows vehicle driving speed, real-time clock, trip driving distance, trip driving time, GPS signal, and altitude. It also includes 6 different interfaces depending on your need such as speed, speed+clock, speed+trip distance, speed + trip time, speed + altitude, speed+satellites quantity. Besides displaying every piece of information you need without taking your eyes off the road, it also has a fatigue driving alarm and speed alarm just to ensure your safety.

This dual-port USB gadget plugs into your cigarette lighter and provides access to over 25,000 Alexa skills, making it the first Alexa-enabled vehicle charger. It also allows you to operate smart gadgets in your house remotely, in addition to voice-controlled navigation, hands-free calling, and music streaming. What’s best about it is that both the driver and the passenger can benefit from dual charging ports that include Anker's patented PowerIQ technology which provides high-speed charging.

Advertisement

Escort MAX360 is a reliable companion for frequent travelers thanks to its sophisticated features and superb long-range detecting ability. The radar detector is one of the most technologically advanced on the market, and it's your best bet for avoiding irritating speeding tickets on the highway if you have a lead foot. Its front and rear antennas scan rapidly in all directions thanks to the lightning-fast focus of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to find threats faster and more accurately than any other detector.

In addition to capturing fun videos of you and your friends on a road trip, Dash Cams can be decisive in the event of an accident, being capable of providing evidence to law enforcement and insurance companies. That’s why the Wolfbox Backup Camera comes with many functional features. The package includes a 170° front and 140° rear lens, a 2.5D curved screen, full HD1080P quality and its OEM looking makes it so easy to integrate with an existing rearview mirror. It will also help you with its streaming media rearview, parking monitoring, GPS function, G-Sensor, collision boot recording, loop recording, video time-lapse, and adjustable display view angle to have the safest ride on the road.

Advertisement

Having clean air in our cars has been of great importance thanks to the pandemic. Sleek, modern, and easy to install, this high-end car air purifier uses a three-layer filtration system to eliminate up to 99% of the harmful bacteria, gases, smoke, and odors inside the cabin. It also has an integrated air-particles sensor that shows current air quality in your car to make sure it is clean enough to invite passengers.

Noco Boost Plus GB40 is a powerful battery booster that also functions as a LED flashlight and portable power bank for USB gadgets. The 1000-amp device comes with a compact design and has a patented safety technology that provides spark-proof connections and reverses polarity protection. It is recommended for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters, it can also be used for boats, lawnmowers, and more.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.