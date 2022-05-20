15 entertaining gifts for kids who are into engineering

You don't need a special occasion to hunt the best gifts for your engineering and science-loving children. After all, what better gift can there be than toys and gadgets that can educate and inspire at the same time? By doing experiments, creating something unique, and discovering new things, these gifts are to improve their brain functions and motor skills.

If you're wondering what you should buy to ignite their imagination, take a look at these 13 fun and educational gift ideas.

Improve your child’s imagination with this building set. You can build animals, planes, cars, and more. Enjoy creating different models. It comes with easy-to-follow instructions to create endless pieces. This set supports your child’s problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination.

Your children can build their own robots and improve their mechanical skills at the same time. For future engineers, this tabletop robot is the perfect Christmas gift. It’s designed for young scientists who are interested in robotics and constructing a working robot.

With the IQ Builder toy, it's possible to have endless opportunities to design. Made for classrooms and group games, this toy builds socialization skills and improves cognitive skills. It also helps to develop motor skills at an early age.



Just give the essentials to your child and watch them create unique things. This box includes inspiring tools such as googly eyes, papers, rubber bands, and more. Thanks to this set, your children will think on their own and discover their interests while creating something unique.

A perfect gift to hang on your wall for display. This kit is everything you need to create awesome string art. It’s for children aged 10 and above as it contains sharp pins. You can create a peace sign, a heart, or a “hi”. Follow the patterns and complete your design. This art kit will improve their cognitive skills, self-expression, and hand-eye coordination.

This cool and colorful light electronics exploration kit contains over 55 parts and fiber optic trees. It gives you the ability to build over 75 projects such as light show, voice light show, brightness control, and more. It's a fun way to learn while working on circuits and devices. If your children are interested in electronics, you can take their interest to the next level while doing experiments with this exploration kit. It's recommended for children aged 8 and above.

It's the perfect kit to teach radio design to young engineers. It would be perfect for teenagers to introduce soldering. Your children can learn what each component does and how they function in a radio. After completing the learning process, you can find a couple of stations outside of the house and party on.

Young scientists who love thinking about the logic behind things will appreciate this game. It includes 12 test tubes, 24 colorful balls, 54 challenge cards, and illustrated rules. Race to solve the formula by moving your molecules from tube to tube without dropping them!

TheDadLab provides simple projects, videos, and easy science experiments that parents can enjoy doing with their kids. You can find the materials that you need in your house easily, so you don't have to spend too much money and time gathering the essentials for your upcoming experiments. It takes you into the world of science and technology with step-by-step projects.

If your children are into physics and experiments, Thames & Kosmos gives them the perfect opportunity to improve their skills. You can build dozen of models such as a sail car, force scale, and hammer machine. Also, your children will learn the fundamental laws of physics and basic forces with the experiments.

This set provides an easy and fun way to discover atoms, molecules, and chemistry. Your children will build, discover, and explore everything about chemistry thanks to this Happy Atoms set.

Connect the atoms, create molecules, and scan your creation via your smartphone. The identification of the molecules will appear on the Happy Atoms app, giving detailed information about each molecule. This set is also the winner of the Parents' Choice Silver award.

This is an inspiring gift for the innovative kids in your life. It aims to support future designers and engineers. The 3D printer offers them an opportunity to create something unique and colorful.

This robot is as intelligent as your child. It can act according to your instructions and can talk back to you. This robot provides education and hours of endless fun. It responds to touch and can walk.

With the Gravitrax interactive track system and marble run, you can design and build your own race tracks and experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics to propel your ball to the finish. With a variety of tiles, levels, tracks, and features, you can control the speed of each ball. The open-ended building concept offers endless possibilities to design a different track every time you play. The Gravitrax starter set offers everything you need to begin building your own action-packed track systems.

This stem building toy is powered by the sun and no batteries are required. The robot can crawl, roll and float under the direct sunshine, which allows children to understand the environmental concept of renewable technologies and renewable resources. With an extensive set of 190 pieces, the options are endless. This stem robot kit for 8-12-year-olds comes with all the parts you need to build a real working robot from scratch, from pistons and shafts to gears, tires, and more. Your little engineer can use their imagination to make his own original robot.

