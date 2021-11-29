13 Gadgets for a Syndrome-Free Cyber Monday

It may sound quite strange when someone says "I am looking forward to Monday." However, the Monday after Thanksgiving is an exception because that day is Cyber Monday!

Also known as Blue Monday, Cyber Monday is a day when retailers encourage online shopping in the United States with discounts and promotions.

Due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus, most of holiday season shopping was already channeled into online platforms for safety measurements. However, Cyber Monday has always had its place in our hearts as it relates to online shopping and electronic gadgets at its best.

If you are looking for some fun and practical gadgets for yourself or your loved ones, be sure to check our best picks for this years' Cyber Monday.

Scroll down for items that will make your Monday syndrome-free!

Cyber Monday might be a great idea to upgrade your television to watch your favorite tv shows and favorite sports competition in the best picture possible. That is why LG with its OLED screen is here to bring you the highest quality visuals with its 8 million pixels. The pixels turn on and off independently to make sure you have the clearest images. LG OLED’s talents are not limited to that; its Game Optimizer gives you easier access to your game settings and allows the fastest game speed with the latest HDMI. It is supported by Google Assistant and Alexa built-in so you don’t need any other device, just ask your TV whatever you want! Enjoy the highest quality visuals and immersive sounds to live in your favorite action movies with LG OLED 65”.

Samsung Frame series came out to be a sight for your sore eyes in a very different way than any other device around. You have the chance to add the latest wonder of technology to your house and change the aesthetics of your house forever. Samsung Frame is a TV but gives you the chance to turn it into a beautiful work of art with the built-in motion sensor. You can access over 1,400 new and classic works of art to present in your living space. It also has a built-in Alexa to let you control everything you want to use the TV for.

Since Apple Macbook never had the chance to disappoint and was only able to surprise us with its amazing talents, there’s only so much we can tell about it. First of all, it has the longest-lasting battery in all MacBooks with 20 hours. Just to provide you with the best performance, Macbook has a built-in M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. Also, it comes with a giant 8 GB of unified memory and a cooling system to make sure everything you do is fast and fluid.

Apple Airpods is a great option if you like to isolate yourself from human interaction and enjoy your alone time in the most comfortable way. AirPods Max provides active noise-cancellation and high-fidelity audio. Its spatial audio with dynamic head tracking will make you feel the theater-like sound surrounding you. Last but not least, for you to be able to enjoy this quality as long as possible, it lasts for 20 hours with one charge.

Apple Watch proved itself over and over again with not only how cool it looks on a wrist but also how functional it can get. It lets you receive calls, send texts, and check your email even when your phone is not around. The Always-On Retina display function saves you from holding your wrist up or tapping the screen as the watch face is always visible. If you like to exercise as well, it is built for all types of exercise and it is even swim-proof! Not only will it take your ECG, but it will also alert you if your heart rate is too high or low. You can store all your favorite music, apps, audiobooks and stream them without your phone. With Apple Watch, it seems like you don’t even need a phone.

We use our laptops and desktops for gaming, but Lenovo stepped forward and built a computer just to answer the needs of gamers. With the latest NVIDIA GeForce Graphics and the 15.6-inch screen, you’ll have the chance to be a part of the game that you are playing. There’s definitely more to it with its high-quality audio technology; with or without your headphones, every background sound will feel as if you are surrounded by it. Even though it offers a lot for the gamers, it still lets you be the controller of your own fate with “quick mode” for gaming, and “quiet” mode for work.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that is able to fit all the possible small spaces in your living space. Echo Dot 3rd Gen is quite an upgrade compared to Amazon’s smart speakers for richer and louder sounds. What’s more, you can pair it with a second Echo Dot to get a stereo sound. It will be the perfect flatmate for you as it allows you to turn on your lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and do many more with compatible devices. It also works with the Alexa devices and is able to add more and more to its skills the more you use it.

Amazon devices keep surprising us as none of us probably knew if we needed smart glasses in our lives. Echo Frames are more than just a pair of glasses; besides being designed to fit all of your outfits, it allows you to use hands-free Alexa to make calls, listen to podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home. Being functional is one thing, but Echo Frames does more than that, directing the sounds to your ears and minimizing what the people around you can hear. To be by your side at all times, it lasts for 4 hours with a single charge.

This new Airpod experience takes you to a new world of sounds with its amazing features. With its in-ear detection, it is easy to open a portal to the magical world of sounds. Compared to the other versions, the new one has active noise cancellation which helps you enjoy the world you are in, to the fullest. However, it doesn’t mean that you will be unaware of what’s going on around you. For that, this amazing Airpod has transparency mode. Aside from providing comfort in use with silicone pads, it is also sweat and waterproof to be a great companion in your adventures.

The security of your home is important, so before the new year comes, you might want to upgrade it to feel at ease. Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera System can be the perfect upgrade for your home; it brings you sharp and clear details on what’s happening in your house during the day with a 2K resolution. Besides recognizing faces and license plates in full clarity, it also is able to send you alerts if it sees anyone, any vehicles, or packages to help you take quick action on the happenings with the Arlo Smart trial.

Ipad pro will bring the next-level performance to your life! With its perfect sized Liquid Retina XDR display with Promotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, you will feel the alive-like experience to the highest quality. The photos you will take will join you in this life-like mode thanks to its Wide and Ultra Wide cameras. During this amazing adventure, you won’t believe how fast this gadget is without consuming any battery. So, your colorful-magical world will never end.

Would you ever think an e-book can become a real book? With Kindle, it can. Its glare-free display feature will make you believe that you are reading on a hard copy. It doesn’t matter if it’s dark or bright, day or night, Kindle will automatically handle it for you without even noticing it. You can fit thousands of titles due to its huge storage. Additionally, you can highlight paragraphs, look up definitions, translate words, adjust text size, and have distraction-free reading time.

This DVR lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at your house or on the go with a compatible mobile device. You can enjoy live sports, local news, late-night shows, and many more through an HD antenna. With a memory allowing 150 hours of HD programming storage, you can record up to 4 shows at once. This DVR will enable you to enjoy your favorite entertainment anywhere.

