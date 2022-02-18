15 items to enhance the ergonomics of your home office

Impromptu home offices are popping up in the nooks and crannies of formerly personal spaces all over the world. While finding and designating a working space is most likely the first challenge of setting up a home office, there is another often overlooked but very important part of designing a workspace: ergonomic workplace solutions. In the workplace, ergonomics focuses on education, design, and protocol that culminate to keep employees safe as they work.

The need for comfortable workspaces

As many people are now working from home, it may be prudent to consider products that allow for a comfortable workday. Here is a list of ergonomic solutions to make your home office healthy. Since proper seating is one of the best ways to keep your body aligned and healthy while working from home, we have featured a number of seating options.

Priority ergonomic solutions

Our list also has a few desktop options that allow you to stretch your legs while working and/or get your computer at just the right height. Additionally, keyboards are also important to prevent wrist strain and conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, so we have you covered with ergonomic solutions in that department as well.

This portable adjustable desk allows you to sit or stand as you desire. The ability to stand and stretch without losing work time is definitely appealing. The two-tired desktop also features separate ergonomic solutions for your keyboard and mouse. Additionally, it has plenty of space - you can use it for multiple devices, office supplies, and more.

You'll need a good microphone for the online meetings that have become typical in practically all businesses as a result of the pandemic. If you want people to listen to you, you'll need a microphone that can capture all of your sounds. The NT-USB is a highly adaptable side-address microphone that can be used with any major recording application to record any type of vocals. To monitor microphone input, the body has a zero-latency 0.13 inches (3.5 mm) headphone connector. A premium pop-filter is provided, which attaches to the mic's base and places the filter at the appropriate distance from the capsule to reduce plosives while singing or speaking.

Advertisement

When you're trying to get work done, back pain, constricted hips, and tight shoulders can be distracting. It's critical to have a good office computer chair that gives you comfort and support.

The back of this chair features a breathable fabric mesh that keeps you cool while you work, as well as a supportive high back that reduces lower back strain. The flip-up armrests on the office chair make it simple to get in and out of the chair, which is very useful when the room is limited.

The Steelcase Gesture chair adjusts with your movements, as you lean it moves up and down to keep your feet on the floor. It also has a sleek design that can be placed in living spaces without disturbing your decor.

Advertisement

When working from home, the most important thing is comfort. The Ergonomic Desk Chair has a double-back structure that fits your body well and provides the most support for your lumbar to establish a healthy sitting posture.

Even if you work for 6-8 hours a day, the backrest may be adjusted up and down to provide tailored support and comfort. Seat depth can be adjusted by 3.15" to give a pleasant sitting experience for users of varying heights and weights. The high-in-the-middle, low-on-the-sides cushion form relieves pressure on the buttocks and thigh, and long periods of sitting do not obstruct circulation. The aluminum alloy 5-Point WheelBase provides higher stability and strength than iron.

This wonderful piece of hardware allows you to alternate between sitting and standing with cool tilt and swivel motions. It is a mount that clamps onto a desk and has separate spaces for your monitor and keyboard. This allows for a range of positioning options throughout your workday!

Advertisement

This cushion with memory foam will relieve lower back pressure and pain. If it feels good in your home office set up, you can take it with you for extra comfort in other settings as well - your living room, your car. For wheelchair users, this is also a great option for additional comfort in your chair.

Essential oils can relax you, help you focus, and create a mood-enhancing ambiance in your workspace. This diffuser has several modes and a nice aesthetic. You can choose oils based on your needs - each oil has different properties and effects on mood and cognition. Don't forget to buy your oils - patchouli oil relieves stress, eucalyptus is also calming, and rosemary helps concentration.

This keyboard tray can give you the option of keyboard comfort to avoid wrist strain and to accommodate you if you prefer to work while standing. You can easily raise the keyboard to standing height and adjust it to almost any height from flat up to 18" tall.

Advertisement

This keyboard supports a neutral wrist position and has a sleek look. It allows for comfort without increasing the need for space. It may not have the bells and whistles of other ergonomic keyboards, but its simplicity would be Marie Kondo approved.

This laptop stand works for both Macbooks and PCs. The collapsible design allows you to travel with this, or use it for presentations. The stand is made for a variety of laptop weights and is adjustable. This also gives the option of working from different positions.

This keyboard is yet another option that helps protect your wrists. It has wireless capabilities, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, and is made to support the natural angles and shapes of your forearms, wrists, and fingertips. This option is good for those of us who may already be struggling with repetitive strain issues from overusing the comment section during work breaks.

Advertisement

This back support is both comfortable and breathable. Avoid back sweat and strange odors from synthetic cushion material with this mesh, odorless design. It's also a bit more discrete than other back supports.

14. LumiCharge 6 in 1 Smart Eye Friendly LED Desk Lamp and Charging Dock

For office workers, good lighting is critical. In the long run, not being able to see what you're doing can cause sight problems. That's why you'll need a desk lamp that will allow you to see everything clearly. The LumiCharge Lamp is the most effective lamp available. You can choose the height of the lamp and the sort of lighting it gives. This home office gadget also allows you to keep your preferred lamp settings so you can access them the next time you turn on the light. In addition to being the greatest home office lamp available, its universal charging station may assist you in keeping your phone charged.

Advertisement

Work from home like a pro with this HP dual monitor home office bundle set, which includes all of the necessities you'll need to get your home office up and running, allowing you to keep organized and productive while working from home. The HP EliteDisplay E223 LED-backlit LCD monitor has a 22-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution and uses In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology to provide consistent, rich colors over a broad viewing angle. With HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort, you may connect to your most often used devices. The fully adjustable dual monitor stand saves desk space. Compatible with G5, G6, and G7, the versatile and space-saving HP USB-C Dock allows you to connect your device, peripherals, and displays.

For those of us with spinal issues, disabilities, poor posture, or even a general dislike for sitting in one place, the products listed above can make a huge difference! You can also use lighting, plants, decorative items, and music to make your home office not only comfortable but worthy of Zoom envy.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.