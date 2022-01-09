13 of the Greatest Gadgets From CES 2022

With CES 2022 coming to an end, one can undoubtedly say that this year's in-person event was a massive success, replete with innovations in autonomous technology, gear for the Metaverse, and AI-powered solutions for a range of tasks. Here are a few of the greatest gadgets that were displayed at this year's event.

1. Breathe to the rhythm

Airvida could not have chosen a better time to launch Airvida E1, the first air purifier with built-in earphones, possibly the most CES product ever. Users can now purify the surrounding air, while listening to music through the noise-canceling earphones.

Airvida E1 can generate up to 6 million negative ions per cm3 (1 cubic inch = ~16 cubic cm) around the user’s facial area every 0.6 seconds. The company claims that it can effectively reduce up to 99% of inhalable airborne coronavirus, along with particles like pollen, allergens, and airborne bacteria. The Airvida E1 also comes with an app that can provide instant information on the amount of PM2.5 particles (inhalable particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers) and pollen, according to the user’s location. Users can also turn on the air-purifying function or adjust the level of the negative ions when required.

The pair of earphones weigh only 42 grams and is comfortable to wear for hours. The battery life can last for more than eight hours when both the functions are turned on, and for 30 hours when it solely functions as an air purifier.

2. The best in gaming right now

Though gaming accessories company HyperX announced a bunch of new products this year, it's the Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset that takes the cake. The wireless gaming headset promises an astounding 300 hours of battery life, along with features that are signature to HyperX headsets, such as aluminum forks, plush leatherette earpads, a detachable boom microphone, and easy-to-navigate audio controls on the earcup.

New additions include 50-mm drivers that are slimmer and lighter than the drivers used in previous headsets, leaving more room for that big battery. The 300-hour mark can only be attainable under ideal conditions, at lower volumes, or using a wireless dongle instead of Bluetooth, but has apparently been independently verified.

3. Connected, wherever you go

CES Innovation Award honouree TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni (AX11000) is rather impressive. The tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router has mechanical antennas that automatically fold out and rotate to capture the strongest wireless signal.

The Omni has a 6GHz band supporting speeds over 10Gbp and uses its rotating smart antennas to adjust to specific devices and give optimal performance. Under the hood are a 2GHz quad-core CPU, one 10G port, and an extra 2.5G port for flexibility. The Omni is touted as a powerhouse flagship router, although it is still in the prototype stages, so isn’t yet any information regarding the price point or a release date.

4. This strange-looking mask could provide the protection you've always wanted

Air pollution is cited as the leading cause of premature death worldwide. In fact, in 2020, the World Health Organization stated that air pollution was now one of the biggest environmental threats to human life, leading to around seven million premature deaths a year. The lockdowns during the Covid-19 health crisis temporarily improved some pollution levels, but also revealed the full extent of global air pollution. Keeping these factors in mind, AIRXÔM launched a sci-fi-like mask, which the company claims is the world's first active respiratory protection mask with a power supply.

The mask filters micro and nanoparticles and provides almost complete protection from airborne viruses (including SARS COV 2), bacteria, and volatile organic compounds (such as NOX, nitrogen monoxide, toluene, benzene, etc.), and provides the user with the best protection/breathability.

However, the mask also has some obvious limitations: It is quite large and bulky and its two straps may lead to "mask hair". Despite this, the first-of-its-kind mask is a truly protective solution.

5. A fitness tracker for your dog

Invoxia's Smart Dog Collar claims to be the first biometric health collar for dogs. With the Smart Dog Collar, you can measure your precious pet’s heart and respiratory rate with medical accuracy, keep tabs on their activity levels (walking, running, resting, scratching, and barking) and their daily routine.

The collar includes a miniature radar sensor and doubles as a GPS tracker. The Smart Dog Collar is paired with an app that owners use to keep track of their pet's health.

6. Find your Hapbee place

With the Hapbee wearable, you can feel the effects of drinking caffeine and alcohol, smoking cigarettes, or basking in the sun without the harmful side effects of actually doing any of those things. Hapbee claims to have used groundbreaking technology to record the low frequency magnetic waves of "our favorite consumables, giving us the feeling of something without doing the work of processing it."

These unique frequency blends are silently played back to the wearers' body, helping them wake up, stay focused, relax, or go to sleep. It claims to help users feel their best, without any of the unpleasant side effects of real life. Impressive, to say the least. The Hapbee Wearable emits safe, low energy frequencies that replicate the signature of common feel-better molecules. The signals are designed to take effect quickly and wear off right after you end the sessions.

7. The Winkyverse is here

The first robotic game console designed specifically for children aged 5 to 12 is smart and cute. Called Winky, the console aims to stimulate children's learning and creativity with its two free game applications. It has two free applications: "My Winky" and "Winky Code", which can help your kid discover the fundamentals of programming and robotics.

The real robot has 10 buttons, 3 microphones, sensors, a speaker, LEDs, a rotating head, rotating ears, a vibrator, a movement and distance detector, and a gyroscope. Its sensors and effectors allow it to interact with the child in its environment. Winky also has an evolving "plug and play" system that allows it to connect its head to future bodies. The child can personalize the appearance of his Winky with accessories for the ears, nose, and body. What fun!

8. The faucet you'll never have to touch. Ever

Moen's latest advancement in its Moen Smart Water Network is a Smart Faucet with Motion Control. A CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Smart Faucet with Motion Control features new touchless technology that allows the user to control temperature and water flow by using simple hand motions. The technology is so advanced, Moen has designed a version of the faucet without a handle, according to a press release.

"Our research shows that our customers are increasingly choosing to operate their Smart Faucets by using the hands-free sensor, in addition to the voice-activation feature," said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "Knowing this, we set out to enhance the functionality of our current Smart Faucet, leveraging our best-in-class smart water technology to develop a new, one-of-a-kind experience. Now, the conveniences previously only offered by voice control – including allowing homeowners to set temperature – are also available via the touchless sensor."

This unique Motion Control technology allows users to operate the faucet with simple hand motions that make it easy and quick to select the exact temperature they need. Users can choose from hot, warm, or cold water with a simple swipe of the hand over the sensor.

9. Meet Bob. The smallest dishwasher in the world

Source: Daan Tech

This year, Daan Tech brought Bob, a mini dishwasher to CES. Bob is as small as a microwave and can therefore be easily placed on your kitchen countertop. Though tiny, Bob is surprisingly spacious inside. With a width of 13.4 inches (34 centimeters), the dishwasher can accommodate plates up to 11.4 inches (29 centimeters).

Bob is also the first dishwasher that can operate without a water supply, thanks to its 1 gallon (3.9 liters) integrated water tank. This adorable gadget weighs just 22 lb (10 kg) and uses five times less water than washing dishes by hand. Perfect for small apartments, mobile homes, and van life.

10. You won't make a spectacle of yourself with this virtual try-on

Gone are the days of in-person consultations for a pair of spectacles. Fittingbox's Virtual Try-On allows customers to try on glasses with an assurance that the size of the frame is accurate on their face. It has a real-time rendering engine that brings realism to new heights with accurate tracking and attention to frame details. The Virtual Try-On can also handle complex materials and lighting effects to provide ultra-realistic frame and lens renderings.

11. This toothbrush gets to the root of things

The Y-Brush toothbrush has unveiled its new concept for an automated toothbrush. Although already available for some time, the base of the product has been widened and been made non-slip to ensure better stability in the bathroom. With this new shape, Y-Brush will also allow charging by induction. Earlier, in the previous model, it was necessary to chew and rotate the current toothbrush while brushing. Now, only a right-to-left movement will be required.

The Y-shaped toothbrush allows users to thoroughly brush their teeth in just 10 seconds, and remove dental plaque with what the company claims is "proven clinical efficacy".

12. Let it snow!

Say goodbye to snowed-in roads and driveways. After five long years of development, the beta version of the Snowbot S1 was formally announced at CES 2022. Snowbot S1 provides autonomous snow removal using its built-in advanced navigation system and intelligent route planning.

To remove snow in a contained area, such as your driveway, all you need to do is to place the positioning beacons, and enter some simple settings on the app to let Snowbot know where you want the snow removed and where it should be blown to. The blower then starts working all by itself.

The Snowbot can also be guided manually using a remote control. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

13. Revolutionizing the eyewear industry

Wicue has unveiled the Smart Liquid Crystal Tinting Ski Goggles, which are battery-free and use intelligent light sensors. Ski Goggles for the 20th century, the Liquid Crystal Tinting Ski Goggles is characterized by solar cells, intelligent light sensors, and flexible liquid dimming films.

The intelligent light sensor and solar cells provide the wearer with the perfect experience and performance. LC film switches light within 0.1 seconds, easily dealing with various glare and light bursts.