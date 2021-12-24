13 On-Ear Wireless Headphones to Provide the Sound Quality Your Ears Deserve

It's time to say goodbye to old-fashioned wires, and say hello to wireless headphones!

For those looking for wireless headphones, there are so many options on the market that finding the right one for you can be overwhelming. If you are looking for noise-canceling headphones or want affordable headphones for your budget, there are a lot of products that you can choose from.

High-quality sound, compatibility with Alexa, and providing comfort for your ears are the features that you should be looking for.

We have compiled all the headphones you can find according to your priorities on this list. Those who want to update their old headphones should also take a look at this list.

Bose’s new QuietComfort 45 brings out the best sound quality with its updated features. It uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise and cancels it with opposite signals. The acoustic architecture of the TriPort provides depth and richness. The volume-optimized Active EQ provides balanced performance at any volume, ensuring that bass remains steady even when the volume is down and the music remains clear even when the volume is up. You can enjoy this unique quality of sound for 24 hours nonstop as it can last for a day with a single charge.

Sony steps out with its industry-leading Dual Noise Sensor Technology to provide the best noise-canceling when in need. It automatically pauses the music thanks to its speak-to-chat technology when you are speaking so you can actively participate in any conversation. On top of that, it pauses the music when you take your headphones off for energy saving. It allows you to use all of its functions just with a touch or the touch of your voice, and it can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximizes clarity, breadth, and balance, will be right beside you with the Beats sound and design you've grown to love. Beats Solo3 features the Apple W1 chip which offers a seamless setup, easy switch between your Apple devices, and amazing battery life. It can run up to 40 hours with a single charge, but with Fast Fuel technology, 5 minutes charge can give you up to 3 hours of playtime.

iJoy Matte is not one of the biggest brands in the market but comes with many features that can surprise you. Besides providing you with crystal clear sound quality, it is designed to care for your comfort. The memory protein earmuffs keep them in place on your head without harming your ears, and the adjustable headband ensures that they fit correctly. In addition, the interior of the headband has a soft, snug pad that gives complete protection and comfort.

Bose comes forth with another gem to perfectly deliver harmony to your ears. Bose 700 provides 11 levels of active noise canceling lets you enjoy music, podcasts, videos, and calls without any distractions. In addition, it offers up to 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge for you to experience all the crisp, clear details and deep, full bass whatever you are listening to. Last but not least, it comes with easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and handsfree control so that you can use your usual commands to check the weather, your calendar and make calls without moving a finger.

We are not used to Motorola coming out with headphones but Pulse Escape is something else. It is IP54 water and dust resistant so it can be the durable companion you deserve. Noise isolation blocks out unwanted background noise for you and powerful oversized 40mm drivers provide superb bass-driven sound for you to feel like you are flowing with the music. It also provides up to 20 hours of playtime with integrated multipoint technology to connect two devices at once.

Lobkin Wireless headphones work with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology to bring you the ultimate wireless freedom. It provides stereo sound, super bass, and custom large-aperture 40 mm dynamic drivers that deliver a fully natural sound. It works up to 30 hours with a single charge of 2.5 hours. Lobkin headphones have a built-in microphone for hands-free use. It can also connect two phones simultaneously and as your business helper, it supports three-way calling for business calls. You can carry it around with its protective storage bag to enjoy good music wherever you go.

Put these foldable headphones in your bag and hit the road! Its compact carrying case makes it more portable and safe. It has active noise canceling feature that will allow you to focus on audio recordings while studying for your exam or listening to audiobooks in the public.

Despite all these high-quality features, it is suitable for those with a mid-range budget! What more could you want?

Anker Soundcore headphones let you feel the music with rich details and clarity. These headphones are designed so that you can have crystal clear sound quality. Thanks to the hybrid noise canceling, you will be carefree as you listen to your favorite tunes.

Marshall Mid ANC provides up to 20 hours of playtime. It lets you feel the right amount of bass thanks to the custom-tuned drivers. You can answer or reject calls wirelessly with this headset.

Thanks to the high-resolution audio playback of PH805, you can find yourself dancing on the streets. You can set the noise-canceling feature on and off as you like to hear your surroundings as much as you want.

If you have friends that you can't get enough of talking, this headset will give you 30 straight hours where you can chatter endlessly. You can easily take it anywhere you go since it's foldable.

A pair of high-quality headphones from JBL for those who are on a budget. If you have the JBL Live 650BTNC, it's time to update it. With the JBL Pure Bass Sound feature, this one provides you with immersive music experience.

Its soft earpads that don't hurt your ears, even if you wear them for a long time, provide all-day comfort.

This one is on the expensive side, but if you are a music enthusiast, it will satisfy you for sure. The advanced Active Noise Cancellation provides 3 different modes to adjust the sound according to your environment.

Thanks to its smart pause function, you will never miss a beat. It is made of genuine leather and provides exceptional comfort during long listening sessions.

