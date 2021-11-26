13 Space Books That Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

There is no better gift than a book for a loved one, especially during the holiday season. While acquainting yourself with all the things about the world, sharing the wisdom you got from your favorite books is equally special. Especially in the last decade, getting closer to accepting the idea of living on another planet and making another planet our home, has brought up the need to learn more about space. To do that in the best way possible, the books written by the leading astrophysicists and experts in that field seem like the most reliable option.

That is why we listed the best space books written to share your wisdom with your loved ones.

In late 2017, scientists at a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly that it could only have come from another star. Harvard’s leading astronomer Loeb showed that it is not an asteroid as it was moving too fast to be one and left no trace of debris or gas in its wake. In his book, Avi Loeb presents his controversial theory on the first interstellar object that visited our galaxy and takes you with him throughout the thrilling story on the way to discovery.

With his book, renowned theoretical physicist and author of The Future of the Mind and The Future of Humanity, Michio Kaku introduces you to the epic story starting with the discovery of gravity and unravels the great journey on how the universe is created. He asks those questions such as “What happened before the Big Bang?”, “What lies on the other side of a black hole?”, “Are there other universes and dimensions?”, “Is time travel possible?” and gets you to understand his point of view through his work and research.

The Disordered Cosmos is written by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, who believes in a world where everybody should have access to information about the wonders of space and the universe. Sharing her love for physics, Prescod-Weinstein also points her finger on the Standard Model of Particle Physics, what lies behind it, and the latest theories of dark matter. The magical thing is, she is doing it with a new point of view informing you through history, politics, and the wisdom of Star Trek.

Neil deGrasse Tyson targets an audience who wants to learn about the cosmic universe but is not able to, due to the hustle of everyday life. Leading astrophysicist Tyson guides you through the secrets of the universe by bringing you the answers to mind-expanding questions about black holes, space and time, and our place in the universe.

Bill Bryson dedicates one of his greatest masterpieces to confront the challenge of understanding and possibly answering the hardest questions about the universe, and ourselves. Throughout his book, he tries to understand The Big Bang itself; what was it that led us all the way to the point we are at the moment. To do that, he seeks help from the world's most advanced archaeologists, anthropologists, and mathematicians by traveling to their offices, laboratories, and field camps.

This enlightening new book from Neil deGrasse Tyson offers a unique approach to the mysteries and curiosities of the Cosmos, informing you through the rich material from his beloved StarTalk podcast. He takes action towards answering the questions about how life began, and whether we are alone in the universe through observations, and theories.

The world’s most renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dives deep into the question of how the universe began and goes beyond that. He analyzes every inch of the universe that advanced science could discover during our time. Told in a simple language that common people can understand, Hawking unravels the exotic realms of black holes and quarks, the antimatter, “arrows of time,” and the Big Bang to take you on a journey of wondrous possibilities.

Cosmos: A Personal Voyage is one of the best-selling science books of all time as it answers all the questions we’ve been secretly wondering about life on Earth and beyond. In his masterpiece, Sagan dives deep into billion years of cosmic evolution that have transformed matter into consciousness, exploring different topics such as the origin of life, the human brain, Egyptian hieroglyphics, spacecraft missions, the death of the Sun, the evolution of galaxies, and the forces and individuals who helped to shape modern science.

Biocentrism brings out a new sense of possibility and is full of many shocking new perspectives that you will never see reality the same way again. In this book, it is explained that life is not an accidental byproduct of the laws of physics and there’s a lot more to it. Switching from the perspective of physics to biology with the leadership of an expert biologist and an astronomer, Biocentrism will definitely shatter your idea of life, the universe, and death.

A respected physics professor Halpern breaks down the great debate of the Big Bang and the never-ending quest to understand the fate of the universe in his book. Halpern writes about the discussion between American physicist George Gamow and British astrophysicist Fred Hoyle. While Gamow insisted that an explosion created the universe and its elements, Hoyle comes out with the idea that the universe is engaged in a never-ending growth process. Irrespective of the winner of this debate, Halpern captures the perspective of both sides and will inform you about what you need to get from this debate that shaped the idea of the Big Bang.

In this most popular astronomy book of all time, Consolmagno provides a quite easy-to-follow guidebook to observe the wonders of the universe and space have to offer. Besides giving all the necessary information on sky objects, it also has illustrations for you to understand and visualize the image of space. It is also suitable for use outside thanks to its large pages and spiral binding.

The book is based on the true story of Black female mathematicians at NASA, whose hard work and efforts resulted in the greatest achievements of the U.S. in the space race. This is the story of the true heroes, who were doing all the calculations with pens, pencils and adding machines to launch rockets and astronauts into space.

Carl Sagan completes his glorious journey through space and time in his latest sequel. He insists on the idea that the exploration and eventual settlement of other worlds is neither a fantasy nor luxury but rather a necessary condition for the survival of the human race. To make it perfectly comprehendible, he begins with our first launch into space and dives deep into the future that is awaiting us in distant galaxies.

