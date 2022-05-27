15 practical gadgets to make your smart home even smarter

Thinking about turning your house into a smart one or making it smarter lately? It's always a great idea to keep up with the developing technologies and pep up your living place a bit, and smart gadgets are not just about taste but also about making your lives easier. 57% of American citizens say that smart products in their houses save them about 30 minutes per day, which makes 182.5 hours a year.



So if you think your time is valuable, here are select smart gadgets that will literally get the job done for you.

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug from TP-Link is compatible with Alexa by Amazon. You can schedule this smart plug to automatically turn devices on and off to save you a pretty penny.

You can also create schedules to effectively manage your home's most power-hungry devices any time of day, even when you're out of the house.

An all-time favorite security device, the Spark Nano 7 GPS tracker, allows you to keep tabs on the important objects in your life.

This tracker can easily be used to pinpoint your car, laptop bag, or even a loved one. It's amazingly small and super powerful, guaranteed to help you find something that was lost or stolen.

Manage all of your devices from Philips Hue lights to Google Home with the touch of a button!

With Harmony Elite, you can control not only the home theater but also the whole house. All the rooms in your house can be managed according to your entertainment. It offers all-in-one control of up to 15 home entertainment and connected home devices, turning your iOS or Android smartphones or tablets into personal universal remote controls for the whole house.

It is compatible with Alexa, so you will be in control of your home through your voice.

You know that exact point on the floor where your phones and tablets lay to be close to the most available plug socket. Well, we have some good news, you don't have to watch your step while they get charged on the floor anymore.

With VANCORE holder stand, you can leave your phones and tablets safely plugged while keeping them off the floor, saving your devices and space.

The Roomba 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. It learns your cleaning habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules—taking on daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges.

Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or you can simply use the iRobot Home App. When your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, the Roomba 600 series robot vacuum can even suggest extra cleanings —to help keep your floors clean every day of the year.

With a mini projector in your pocket, you can take your favorite movies anywhere. This projector allows you to watch movies with up to 1080p resolution. It fits in your backpack or pocket, so you can watch the movies you like even while camping.

It has an Onboard Media Player that Includes Room-Filling Built-in Speakers, 0.1 inches (3.5mm) Input & Integrated HDMI, USB, and MicroSD Hookup. You can easily connect it via HDMI to Android, Tablets, and other modern devices.

Compatible with Phone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone cases with magnetic, you can use WAITIEE charger for other models, as well as earphones.

The product includes a 20W charging head, 15W max charger with 3.3 feet (1 meter) cable, and an instruction manual along with an exclusive high power charging technology.

Let this smart thermostat adjust the best temperature for your room. Thanks to Smart Room Sensors, it detects which room you are in and focuses on that room, as well as learning your home’s heating and cooling patterns to deliver the temperature precisely at the right time, and sending you filter and temperature alerts.

It also can handle all the rooms with an efficient signal up to 200 feet (60 meters) range, so you don't have to choose one over another.

Home security is vital to keep you safe and sound in your own home. This WYZE Cam Pan is ideal for that and can connect with your Alexa to show you footage from around your home on command.

This product can also be used as a baby monitor. Wyze Cam Pan monitors your room automatically thanks to the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range, offering 1080 Full HD quality live stream.

Light up your place in any way that you want with Gosund smart light bulbs. You can choose the mood, color, and strength of the light. Meross smart light bulbs can be controlled with Alexa and Google home assistant. You can set schedules via timer to turn on/off your smart light automatically based on your routine. The routine schedule will be started locally and will still perform even if the internet is down. Only 9W of energy is consumed, which is the equivalent to the brightness of a 60W incandescent bulb, helping you save energy easier than ever.

ecobee SmartThermostat is voice-activated and Wi-Fi enabled; it comes with smart sensors to keep your home at the perfect temperature depending on occupancy and the time of day.

It helps reduce unnecessary use of energy and saves you a ton of cash in the long run.

Sonos One SL (4-Pack) Bundle offers you a room-filling sound in up to four rooms, thanks to four powerful Sonos One SL speakers.

You can easily control it via Sonos App, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.

It is great for streaming music wirelessly anywhere in your home. You can use the system to play different music in different rooms or the same music in many rooms simultaneously.

This Smart Humidifier is perfect for those who love to keep their home smelling awesome all the time.

It could be used as a normal diffuser or a customized one via control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling, and more directly from your phone.

It is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home devices, having 12 hours of run time and a large 400ml water tank.

This smart coffee maker is great for brewing up on-demand coffee remotely. It comes with a heavy-duty burr grinder, reusable filter, and 50.72oz (1.5-liter) capacity glass carafe, offering you up to 12 cups of coffee at once.

The maker can be controlled using its specially designed smartphone app or via the front LCD control panel.

This instant cooker is a fantastic addition to any smart kitchen. It combines 6 kitchen appliances in 1: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer to prepare dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle.

It has 12 one-touch smart programs, with 10+ built-in safety features, including overheat protection, safety lock, and more to ensure safe pressure cooking, and the steam rack is made of stainless steel.

It comes with a free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices, which is loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure, enabling you to cook for up to 6 people.

