15 Essential Gadgets for Hiking Lovers to Take in the Wild

There are some things to consider when exploring the outdoors. Feeling nature under your two feet may be the best feeling in the world, but you should not forget your safety, which is why packing the necessary hiking gadgets is so important.

Good hiking tools are not the ones that let you down with a single-use, but the high-quality products that will accompany you for thousands of miles.

SEE ALSO: 23+ CAMPING ESSENTIALS FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE

Let's scroll down to learn the best gadgets that will take your hiking adventures to the next level.

If big and bulky devices feel like a burden while traveling, a palm-sized communication device might be what you're looking for.

With the inReach Mini, you can track your journey, leave a message, and most importantly, contact the emergency response team easily. The weather forecast feature provides instant information about weather conditions.

This multitool that you can carry in your pocket while hiking will help you do various stuff like repairing tent poles. The Sidekick is equipped with 14 tools from pliers to bottle openers.

LEATHERMAN's sleek design makes it ideal for both adventure and everyday carry. We recommend LEATHERMAN tools due to their functionality and accessibility.

Carrying big water bottles with you while hiking is challenging. Finding a source of clean water is just as difficult in the wild. This water filter produces drinkable water from freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams. It removes all bacteria and protozoa.

For outdoor adventures, a headlamp is a must-have gadget. Those who like to hike at night need a light with a longer beam distance and brightness is the key here.

Advertisement

The Black Diamond headlamp comes with a long burn time, and it's waterproof. It's a quality gadget that has been used by hikers for years.

Another option to the Sawyer Water Filter we mentioned above! If you don't mind carrying a water bottle, this water purifier allows you to get drinkable water from any natural water source.

It's ideal for international trips and is super lightweight.

What you wear to hiking is as important as the gadgets you are carrying.

Right socks keep your feet dry and feel you comfortable. They help you improve your performance. These socks are suitable for all-day wear since it's breathable.

If you are one of those who can't start the day without a cup of coffee, this product is perfect for you since you'll be able to take your coffee anywhere with this mug.

Advertisement

You can carry it in your backpack without any spillage happening. It keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

A high-quality hiking pole to accompany you on weekly or daily walks, on the forest road, or mountain summits!

You can pack it easily since it's foldable and lightweight. It provides extra comfort and a good grip in cold weather. This hiking pole is also one of the most durable ones you can find on the market.

Another quality option for those who are looking for a durable and long-lasting hiking pole. Black Diamond comes with length adjustment, and it can be remarkably small. It's super easy to set up and offers a comfortable grip.

Walks in the jungle may not always go as planned, and you might be confronted with unpleasant situations. Unexpected insects, bad weather and more can be challenging, which is why you should always be prepared.

Advertisement

Uniquely customized by U.S military veterans, our survival kit includes 28pcs emergency survival gears, 16pcs medical supplies, 10pcs fishing tools, and 4 in 1 Molle EMT pouch to suit all your needs. The all-in-one survival kit includes a tactical folding knife, fire starter, compass, emergency blanket, folding pliers, tactical defense whistle, saber card, bottle clip, carabiner, and many more.

It can be hard to find your way on an adventure if you don't have a compass. Developed to help serious hikers in unknown lands, this compass will be with you in all conditions.

Since most of the hiking areas don't have reliable internet access, you might want to invest in a device that will always show you the correct route.

Outdoor lovers should always have a first aid kit since they can be confronted with accidents ranging from falling to insect bites.

Advertisement

This first aid kit by My Medic can be used from daily activities to outdoor adventures. It's especially durable and suitable for outdoor trips thanks to the heavy-duty handle and waterproof nylon.

If you are going on a trip that will last more than a day, sharpening your knife will help you on the road. This sharpener is compact and it sharps serrated and standard edges easily.

It is sleek, slim, and multifunctional. It is especially ideal for backpackers, hikers, and fishermen who should always be sharp and ready!

As we mentioned above, a headlamp is useful in illuminating your surroundings when darkness covers the depths of the woods. Not having one can cause a lot of problems.

This headlamp comes with two high-quality LED beads, and it illuminates distances up to 600 ft. It's powered by rechargeable batteries. You can use it even in stormy weather conditions since it's waterproof.

Advertisement

More than a phone charger, more than a flashlight; the only all-in-one power solution for your pack. Quick charge phones, POV cameras, and other USB-powered gear, then switch on a flashlight for bright light anywhere, or a fan to cool off. It's solar-ready and features a replaceable, rechargeable battery that powers up from any USB.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.