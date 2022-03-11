17+ of the best science toys that money can buy

Here we have tried to provide examples from each major scientific discipline including biology, chemistry, and physics.

Can children learn about science with toys?

Educational toys of any kind, including science-based ones, are specifically designed to either introduce or reinforce a child's knowledge of a particular subject They come in many different forms depending on the scientific discipline they specialize in.

For example, science toys could include lab equipment, safe chemicals or other materials to introduce some basic chemistry concepts. Most toys will also usually include a manual or other reference materials to guide their learning.

Some may even be multimedia including either an app or audiovisual supplements to help children assimilate a scientific concept or principle. But the best way for children to learn from play is to share the experience with their parents and peers.

What are the best science toys?

So without further ado, here are 15 of the best science toys around for your little bundle of joy. The following list is in no particular order and is far from exhaustive.

Developed and released by Thames and Kosmos, the Kids First Chemistry Set is an essential introduction to the world of science. It comes complete with all the materials and equipment they will need to complete some basic experiments.

Its accompanying full-color manual will hold their hand as they explore the wonderful world of chemical reactions in the safety of their own home.

Scientific Explorer's My First Mind Blowing Science is yet another basic science experimentation kit that is simply perfect as a gift for aspiring young scientists. This 20-piece set will open their minds to some of the basic fundamentals of STEM in no time at all.

Advertisement

It is designed for children aged 6 years plus but adult supervision is recommended for younger users.

Produced by the venerable National Geographic magazine, this toy lets children embrace their destructive tendencies. It comes with 10 geodes, safety equipment, and hammer to safely break them open and explore their contents.

Each geode is 100% natural and can range in size from that of a tennis ball to a pin-pong ball.

No list of educational children's toys would be complete without an entry, or two, from LEGO. Their Chain Reactions science and building kit might just be the perfect science toy for kids.

Kids get to build any one of ten amazing moving machines that will expand and test their knowledge of STEM to the limit.

Every parent knows that it is only a matter of time before their child makes an unsightly mess. So, with this toy from National Geographic, you can happily let them do so safe in the knowledge they are actually learning something.

Advertisement

Let them unleash their inner paleontologist with this neat Mega Fossil Dig Kit.

The AmScope 120X-1200X Beginner Microscope might be the best science "toy" you can ever buy your child. Let them unleash their curiosity by peeking into the microscopic realm at their leisure.

The microscope has a metal frame and comes complete with slides and a handy carrying box.

Be Amazing! Human Anatomy Figure is a great choice for less squeamish children. It will help your children understand and visualize how the human body works. The realistic model is for children aged between 8 and 12.

Introduce your budding scientists the wonderful science of bubbles with 4M's KidzLabs Bubble Science. The kit comes with a variety of tools needed to make giant bubbles, bubble films and much more.

Advertisement

It also includes some recipes for them to make their own high-quality bubble mixture. A great choice for children of all ages.

Another offering from Thames and Kosmos, their Magnetic Science Kit is a great gift for any occasion. Expose your precious little ones to the magical and mysterious world of magnetism with this fun and educational toy.

It has all the bits needed to complete one of 33 experiments and games. They can even build an electromagnet if their skills are up to the task.

VATOS Dinosaur Eggs Dig kit is perfect for kids who are fascinated by dinosaurs. The kit lets them dig out, at their leisure, 12 fossil eggs that belong to different dinosaur types.

Once excavated, the kit cards help them identify which species of dinosaur it comes from. This makes an ideal science gift for any occasion.

Advertisement

While a little on the pricier side, the Ravensburger Gravitrax Starter Set is a great science toy for kids. This innovative marble run comes with 122 pieces and is designed for children 8 years plus.

Kids will get to either build template marble runs or design and build their own. Hours of fun and creative thinking are almost guaranteed.

Also produced by 4M, the Clean Water Science kit will teach children some of the basic concepts of this wonder material. It comes with a desalination kit, plastic filtration kit and many other interesting water-based experiments.

It is perfect for any young science enthusiast and it might even teach adults a thing or two.

Your child can make up to 30 experiments with this kit. Equipped with interesting science materials, this kit will let your child create rainbow rain, erupt volcanoes, rainbow fountains, bottle blowing balloons, and more. Also, thanks to the in-box guide cards explaining the experiments, your child will not need any extra help from outside.

Advertisement

Yet another offering from 4M, their Solar System Planetarium is another great science toy for kids. This kit allows budding-astronomers to build their own replica of our Solar System in miniature.

No batteries are needed and it comes with all the instructions and parts they need to complete the task.

And last, but by no means least, the ElifeBox's Insect Specimen Set will unlock the entomologist within your child. It comes complete with 6 real ex-insects encased in a clear lucite-acrylic resin block.

You kids will be able to get up close and personal with a spider, scorpion, Huechys Sanguinea, Flower Chafers, Cicada, and a Spotted Lanternfly.

This STEM toy set will be the most creative present you can give to a child. It will boost the creativity of aspiring inventors in addition to developing a scientific temperament. This DIY kit for youngsters contains 50 pieces that can be used to create a variety of interesting prototypes. You may make a tornado mixer, a hovercraft, a static mixer, a crazy insect, an animation illusion, a bulge of the Earth, 2D-3D shapes, centrifuge madness, a color mixer, a motorboat, and many other things.

Advertisement

With amazing results, the 4M Crystal Growing Experiment teaches kids and adults about the beauty and complexity of crystal formation. To do seven different crystal growing experiments, simply follow the directions. Each kit includes crystals in a variety of shapes and hues, allowing you to create a variety of eye-catching effects. Observe as each gleaming crystal forms and grows within its own display dome. These crystals will last endlessly for family and friends to enjoy once they have been grown.

This package includes 175+ DIY projects that will provide an enjoyable and hands-on introduction to electronics for your youngster. Snap Circuits is a set of 55 pieces that may be used to make 175 different electronic projects. Snap wires, a color-changing LED, a Glow-in-the-Dark propeller, an infrared receiver, a strobe IC, and much more are among the components. No soldering is necessary because they all snap together effortlessly on the provided plastic grid. To make it easier to recognize each piece, it is numbered and color-coded. Working circuit boards, similar to those seen inside televisions, radios, and other electronic devices, are created by combining these components.

The Power Rocket isn't your average model rocket, thanks to its strong electric engine, it can fly up to 200 feet. Unlike typical stomp rockets, the Power Rocket's electric engine is self-powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, allowing it to launch up to 20 times on a single charge. The helicopter-like rotor blades extend and safely return your motorized rocket to the ground, thanks to the revolutionary design. It also comes with a launch pad, charging cable, and decals for kids to personalize their electric rocket.

With the 4M KidzLabs Robotic Hand Kit, kids can easily explore the exciting world of robotics. This instructional science kit includes everything you'll need to make a working artificial hand. The thumb and fingers of the hand clench in a lifelike grasping gesture when the linked cords are pulled. It's a terrific way to get your kids interested in engineering by encouraging them to put together this Robotic Hand Kit, which is simple and enjoyable to put together.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.