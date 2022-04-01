Cycling is a way of life that enables the doer to have a hand at saving the planet by fighting climate change. What's more is that bikes are relatively simple machines that provide fun, fitness, and sustainability in a bundle. So, whether you are bored with traffic, your form, or you just want to do your part in reducing pollution, it's time to ride a bike.

Although bicycles are fun tools, you need some accessories for a safe ride. You might be in love with your bike but you never know what obstacles you might encounter on your route, so it is always better to take action early.

We have compiled all the necessary products you should consider having to ensure you have a pleasant driving experience while staying safe.

If you want to take video footage while you are cycling, having a phone mount will do wonders for you. This phone mount lets you command your smartphone. Moreover, you can make hands-free calls and get GPS directions while cycling and stay safe in the process.

You don't have to fear getting lost while exploring new routes any more thanks to this bike computer. With its easy-to-read display and colored maps, you will have a much better ride. Just say you the distance you want and the starting direction, and you'll have up to 3 routes. Of course, it's wise enough to take you back.

Take your reliable cycling companion with you, and don't worry about any obstacles on the way. It provides a wide selection of options for your on-the-road needs. It's compact and can be stored easily while cycling. The stylish case will accompany you with its functionality and protectiveness.

Advertisement

You can be a backpack person, but big backpacks can get heavy and make your ride harder while cycling. A compact saddle bag mounted under the bicycle seat is ideal for holding your personal items. Taillight hanger also enables you to add a bike light for extra safety.

At night, an LED backpack with reflective stripes and LED lights can help increase visibility and safety. The backpack is equipped with 48 high-brightness LED lights that can be seen from a distance of 1000 feet. It's made of high-quality nylon fabric with high-quality buckles for adjusting the shoulder strap's length.

It only takes 2-3 hours to fully charge and can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge. The battery may last up to 30 days in standby mode. The indication light will blink red when the battery is low, and when the battery is fully charged, the signal light will turn off.

Advertisement

This bike speedometer calculates speed, distance, and driving time. If you're a serious biker, you'll want to know everything when it comes to stats tracking. You will get all the necessary information about your performance thanks to this gadget. It has a bright display that is perfect for the night rides.

Tyre pressure is an important variable for a biker's performance. Not being aware of your tyre pressure means you risk skidding or your tire bursting. So it's crucial to be able to measure the tire pressures. The digital display is easy to see even in dark conditions.

Protecting your eyes while cycling is as important as wearing a helmet, and if you have quality eyeglasses, you can ride in any weather condition. Otherwise, fogging glasses may cause accidents. The innovative nature of these glasses offers the best eye protection from wind and dust particles.

Advertisement

The increase in bicycle theft can be intimidating, but with this keyless lock, you can protect your bike easily. You can keep it in your pocket or saddlebag, it's compact and lightweight to carry. It will offer you peace of mind when you stop for snacks or coffee. You can also use it for motorcycles or any outdoor gear.

Use this tail light with turn signals if you don't want to wear a vest to signal. It's bright enough to be seen from 150 ft away even in dark conditions. With the remote control feature, you can send signals without the need for an extra tool. It works for about 7 hours.

Lumos helmets have bright lights and smart functions so you can be seen on the road and be predictable to other drivers. It's time to put your old riding gear behind you and embrace the future of urban commuting. The Lumos Kickstart boasts a two-hour charge time and battery-life extension modes that can last up to ten hours. You've never been better prepared to face the night with 360-degree visibility. It also eliminates the guesswork by informing oncoming traffic of your intended turn.

Advertisement

Lighting is important, and it can be crucial while cycling. Nobody would like to be tangled up in a bike accident, so you should definitely take precautions. Stay safe! Also, it is quite difficult to be visible on your bike in extreme weather conditions. A waterproof light that can be installed on your bicycle will solve the problem.

Whether you're a professional or an amateur biker, recording and immortalizing your thrilling moments will increase the fun. With smooth and crystal-clear audio and photo capture, you will experience the most immersive photos and videos with the GoPro HERO5.

No need to stop by a coffee shop just to have a drink while cycling! This cup holder will keep your coffee hot along the way. At the end of the road, your coffee will still be as delicious as the beginning. Just mount it to the handlebars. It holds plastic cups, water bottles, coffee cups, and more.

Advertisement

If you don't want any extra accessories to mount on your bike, these LED signal gloves can do the job. These breathable gloves can be used even on the hottest day of summer since they're designed to be sweat-absorbent.

Be safe and be seen with the Activ Life bike wheel lights! You don't need to have tools for installation. These bike spoke lights are well designed so they make for great decorations. They look cool and, most importantly, make you visible at night.

Take your little fur friends on a ride with you. For those who miss their dogs while biking, this dog basket is the ideal choice. You can put it on the front of your bike. It can also be used to carry fruit, snacks, and vegetables when you go to a picnic with your friends.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.