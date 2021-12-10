9+ Coolest Tech Gadgets You Can Buy in 2022

Maybe you are searching for new smart technologies for your home or maybe it's time to update your devices with new ones, the search for the better never ends! If you are a technology addict who follows the latest trends, you might be chasing the coolest tech gadgets on the market.

As technology changes rapidly in the blink of an eye, it's only natural that you may not be aware of all the latest innovations, and it can be difficult to stay up-to-date.

We have listed all the coolest products you should consider buying in the upcoming year. Let's check out the latest trends and what you can make out of them in 2022.

Domestic Robots Are Taking Over Your Household

Spending a lot of time at home over the last year because of the pandemic, we need to consider the hygiene of our living spaces more than we have ever done. For those who work from home, or try to get used to living with someone who works from home, hygiene maintenance got harder. In order to provide maintenance for your house over the next year, you can check these special gadgets out that will make everything easier for you.

You won’t have to worry about how decent your garden is supposed to look thanks to Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower. Being able to cut up to half acres of land alone, its cutting technology will ensure that even the narrowest paths are cut with ease. It works wonders even in the bumpy parts of your lawn as it has a floating blade disc that raises automatically. The only thing you need to do is to control your robotic lawn mower via Landroid App to set its schedule and get important alerts when necessary.

With dual scrubbing brushes and superior filtering capabilities, the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus robotic vacuum cleaner takes over your pool cleaning duties for good. It is very easy to use and ideal for in-ground swimming pools up to 50 feet; this cleaner will leave your pool sparkling clean in just 2 hours. The best thing is, you don’t need any additional equipment, just schedule the Nautilus CC Plus to clean your swimming pool each week using 3 settings and enjoy your pool day without any hassle.

Advertisement

Grillbot is an innovative grill cleaner that can take all the work out of your hands after a peaceful summer barbecue in your backyard. By placing your Grillbot on your grill, you can say goodbye to scraping and brushing it for hours and can enjoy your full stomach with a nice summer breeze. Just place it on the grill whether it’s hot or cold, your grill will be perfectly clean when the alarm goes off.

VR/AR is Becoming Our New Reality

Over the last decade, the VR/AR industry has grown faster than ever. Years ago, alternative realities seemed like a dream, but it feels unbelievably real now thanks to the advancements in VR technology. Let us walk you through the top devices you can enjoy this trend with.

Oculus Quest 2 will make your every move worthwhile thanks to its extremely-fast processor and highest-resolution display. It is very much comfortable for individual use to get the best seat in live concerts, films, exclusive events, and many more. With its latest upgrade, it allows you to enjoy 50% more pixels than the original Quest. You can easily set it up with a wireless internet connection and Oculus app to enjoy any experience you want. It also provides 3D Cinematic sound to make sure it appeals to your ears and eyes at the same time.

Advertisement

HTC’s main purpose in launching VIVE Pro was to improve users’ comfort and bring more quality to the visuals and sounds. It is the first VR headset that allows eye-tracking for a better experience and with its high-quality graphics of 2880x1600 resolution and 615 pixels per inch, it takes your experience to a level beyond your imagination. To provide absolute reality, it also comes with headphones that mimic the volumes, pitches, and reverberations of the real world.

Is It Possible for Your House to be Smarter Than You?

Most of us started working from home in the last couple of years, and the things we needed and demanded in our living spaces dramatically increased. Accordingly, Smart home gadgets became a huge part of our lives by keeping us company all day long and covering our needs. If you haven’t started using any smart home devices yet, this new year is your chance to do so.

Advertisement

Amazon Echo stands out as the most important piece for your smart home setup. It has a built-in Alexa and allows you to control any device around the house. You can turn on compatible lights, set timers, reminders, and alarms, or turn on the coffee maker when you walk into the room just with the touch of your voice. It releases a rich and detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room so that you can use it to stream your favorite music in your spare time.

Easy to install to any door, August Smart Lock fits most single-cylinder deadbolts and will save you from the need to carry your keys around. You can also set permanent, scheduled, or temporary access to your home for your friends and family, instead of leaving the keys under your doormat. Most importantly, with Auto Lock and DoorSense technologies, it allows you to open your door hands-free and automatically locks your door after you close it. Its built-in Wi-Fi is there to help you control it with your favorite voice assistant.

Advertisement

Google Nest Thermostat is literally around to keep your house as warm as possible and help you save energy in the long run. With its simple design, it will perfectly complement your house decor and will let you schedule an energy-efficient schedule on your Google Home App. Surprisingly, it is able to memorize your habits and schedules according to your cooling and heating preferences.

Blockchain Industry is Growing

Blockchain Industry is growing day by day; new coins are coming out and investors are enhancing their portfolios even faster. Keeping our assets secure is important as ever so let’s see what tools you might need for that.

Ledger released Nano X, which could be the best one around so far. It works with the certified highest security standards and allows you to install up to 100 applications on the device. It also allows you to store 22 different assets through a single app, for more, you need to use external wallets. Last but not least, you can trade your crypto assets on the go directly from your smartphone connection.

Advertisement

Another thing you might need is a cold storage seed backup to save your security information in case you need to recover your hardware wallet. Cobo Tablet is a perfect fit for that as grade 304 steel, fireproof, waterproof, and corrosion-resistant, which means just like this small tablet, your security information is also physically indestructible. It easily supports up to 24-word seed phrases and is compatible with all BIP39 hardware and software wallets. All the efficiency you can ever get from a cold storage tablet is presented to you with Cobo Tablet.

Smarter Gadgets

The legendary story of smart gadgets all started with smartphones that came out over the last decade and smart TVs that let us surf through the internet and watch our favorite shows. These “smart” gadgets got smarter and changed what we call smart from then on. We listed a few examples as the highlights of 2022 that can help you start the new year with excitement.

Advertisement

Withings blood pressure monitor is unexpectedly smart that it almost functions as your family doctor. If you need to monitor your heart rate on a regular basis, this FDA-cleared device brings immediate results with color-coded feedback on the Led screen of the device. Its built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow it to get connected to other devices, sync data to the Health Mate App or Apple Health and allow you to share your results with your doctor regularly! It also makes sure it is always there as the one-time charge can last up to 6 months of use.

Thanks to Rayban Stories, we are finally in the future where we can use glasses for recording, listening to music, and capturing all the moments through our point of view. With Rayban Stories Wayfarer, you can take photos and videos hands-free with the Dual 5MP camera that automatically adjusts to the light around you for high-resolution photos and quality video. The open ear speakers allow you to take calls, and the 3 built-in microphones capture the sound in all directions to provide you a rich sound experience.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.