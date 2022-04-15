19+ gifts for car enthusiasts and those who love to drive

From custom-built wheels to car chargers, the thing that car enthusiasts care about most is the interior and equipment of their vehicle. This fact can make buying a gift for them a little bit intimidating.

If you're not going to give them an Audi, it is not easy to find the right gift for a car lover, especially if you are not that into cars. Let's face it, your car lover friend most likely has all the necessary products and closely follows the latest trends. You might have a car care kit or a flashlight in your mind, but we have some great suggestions you might want to consider before making a decision.

Here are 20 fun and practical gifts for car lovers that will definitely tickle their fancy and become a favorite.

The best gift that can be given to someone who cares about their car is a toolbox that they can carry with at all times.

Every driver should be prepared for emergencies and have one high-quality car tool kit in their car. All the products you need for all basic or challenging repairs are included in this kit. It offers easy storage and portability for long road trips.

Advertisement

The worst thing to ruin a driver's day is a discharged car battery. If you have a jump starter in your trunk, you can get things done. DBPOWER can be used up to 20 times in a single charge.

A product every driver should have to keep their car tires inflated at all times! This air compressor you can use with a 12-volt plug is a great option to take it anywhere. You can keep it in your trunk since it's lightweight and portable. It inflates a P195/65R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi under four minutes.

If you have a messy driver friend, someone should buy this for him/her.

A compact car vacuum cleaner is a must for a car lover who cares about keeping the interior of their car incredibly clean. This vacuum cleaner removes all dust and dirt from cigarette ashes to pet hairs with the ultimate suction power.

Advertisement

It is a bit difficult to protect the leather seats of your vehicle and keep it looking fresh. However, you can actually time travel in your car with this tool.

This 3-in-1 cleanser penetrates deep into the leather, removing even the most embedded dirt and protecting your seats from UV lights that damage them over time.

The CHORTAU dashcam simultaneously records with a Super High-Resolution 1080P FHD Lens 170° wide-angle, capturing license plates and road signs clearly during the day and night. When the memory card's storage capacity is full, fresh recordings will immediately erase older, unlocked videos.

CHORTAU dashboard camera, which is activated by a G-sensor, can detect a quick shake/collision and lock the tape to prevent it from being overwritten, even in loop recording. Without needing to charge, this car camera will switch on and lock the current footage to save evidence in the event of a collision.

Advertisement

This automobile Bluetooth converter uses a 3.5mm AUX adapter to connect to non-Bluetooth car audio systems, home stereos, speakers, and wired headphones; it also has a Bluetooth 5.0 chip for a solid connection. uses the latest CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technology to reduce echo and block out unwanted background noise, resulting in crystal-clear calling tones.

When making calls or playing music, this aux Bluetooth adapter can last up to 16 hours. Using a type-C fast charging cable, the gadget can be fully charged in 2.5 hours. It is a perfect gadget to upgrade the potential of your car.

The 5510 OBD2 Scanner from Innova makes it simple to detect and correct problems. RepairSolutions2, the bundled car code reader app, provides real-time solutions to troubleshoot and repair your automobile difficulties. This code scanner can provide confirmed remedies, locate and purchase the exact item needed for repair, display maintenance schedules, get technical bulletins and recalls, and provide access to Innova's best-in-class database.

Advertisement

This automotive diagnostic gadget provides professional-level capabilities to the home mechanic. It's an OBD engine code scanner that also examines brake pad life, oil system life, tire pressure, and transmission temperature. It also reads cell voltage and functions as a hybrid battery tester for battery startup.

A perfect gift for the drivers in your life who you can't reach since they're always running out of charge on the road.

With Philips USB-C car charger, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously using your car's 12V outlet. It's compatible with MacBook, iPhone, and Android. It can charge an iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes.

This American classic is the best gift for a car enthusiast.

If your car lover friends don't have a Mustang to put in their garage, give them a gift from LEGO that takes them one step closer to their dreams. It's a unique gift that enables you to build and customize your '60s Ford Mustang as you like.



Advertisement

This is an iconic gift that'll make a Ferrari lover glad to have it on their bookshelf. It almost feels like the real one with its opening doors and detailed interior design. With its dazzling Ferrari red, it's a great gift for them to add to their collection.

Perfect for those who like to wash their car themselves! Just adjust the desired foam level and start washing your car. This foam cannon mixes the cleaning fluid with water and generates foam quickly.

This mini fridge will keep their drinks cool and ready to serve on the road. It also can be used to keep your foods warm. CROWNFUL Portable Mini Fridge Cooler and Warmer fits up to six cans or four standard water bottles.

If your friends are struggling to find their keys, Tile Mate can take care of that. It can be easily attached to the keys and track the keys via the Tile app. Your friend will be able to make the Tile ring when they can't find them.

Advertisement

A pair of sneakers that will complete the outfit of Mercedes fanatics... With the Mercedes logo behind it, it will be definitely their best companion while driving. This high-tech shoe with a sleek design is available in black and white.

There's nothing more interesting than iconic Porsche's history for a car enthusiast. Porsche 911 provides Porsche lovers with everything they want to learn about the models. You will also learn the people behind the amazing cars and company.

There's no mistake in this collaboration since we trust Ray-Ban's innovative design and Ferrari tradition. Your friend will feel like an F1 pilot with these sunglasses while driving.

If your car lover friend loves to go fast, these cufflinks will complete their style. It's a perfect gift for a cool driver who likes to look unique in any occasion. Especially if they have a sports car, you shouldn't think too much and get a pair of speedometer cufflinks for them.

Two-in-one design The Qi Wireless Charger is combined with a car phone holder. Wireless car chargers charge your phones quickly and eliminate the need to fiddle with cables and cases while driving. The wireless car charger holder may be put in a variety of locations, including the windshield, dashboard, and table, thanks to the strong suction cup. The entire 360-degree rotation provides for optimal viewing and function use, and it's the safest way to access your phone's features like GPS and phone calls.

If your car lover friend has kids, it's unavoidable for them to not have sticky floors and messy seats. While it is an unconventional gift, this garbage bag set will be definitely great for them to put the snack packages and empty bottles so that they can throw out later.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.