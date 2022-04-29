20 multi-function tools you can carry anywhere in your pocket

Carrying your toolbox wherever you go is bound to get tiring. Having a multi-function tool enables you to never worry about that again. You can tackle unexpected tasks with just one tool, which will save you space and money.

Let's say that you're out for camping, outdoor activities, or fishing. Why carry bulky tools when you can just take one and go?

In this list, you can find numerous multi-tools, which will allow you to handle any tasks and make your life easier.

If there were an award for the multi-function tools, Gerber Shard would be the winner. Don't let its size fool you, it has seven functions that are perfect for daily tasks and problems. Moreover, it's light enough to carry in your pocket.

It features a cross driver, pry bar, wire stripper, lanyard hole, bottle opener, and small and medium flat drivers.

The 5-in-one Stealth EDC (EveryDay Carry) kit is a game-changer. If you're a technophile, then you will love this kit.

You can open a bottle and transfer your music to your electronic devices with the USB within the same kit. Its ring is suitable for many standard keys.

It's small but ensures you'll get big things done. Leatherman is here for your daily needs. You'll get maximum performance with this multi-purpose tool.

It includes every tool you might need, from package openers to knives. It's lightweight and fits into your pocket. Its blades are strong and can handle high pressures.

It might look like a regular pen; however, it's not your average tool. It can write under any conditions, even when it's raining. It fits into your pocket easily, and you can carry it wherever you go.

Advertisement

Here is a surprise: It can break windows too! You can use it to get yourself out of dangerous situations.

This is a flashlight and a stun gun mix that can fit into your pocket.

If you're looking for an alternative to pepper sprays that you can use in dangerous situations, a stun gun is a good option for protecting yourself. It has the power to shock through thick clothing.

It's also rechargeable and comes with an LED flashlight.

Every travel enthusiast will love this Commuter Kit. It includes numerous tools such as a smart key tool and a stainless s-biner.

Moreover, if you frequently lose your items between your car seats, you won't have to worry thanks to this multi-tool. It has a light that will provide you with enough light to find all of your lost items.

Advertisement

Leatherman has changed the way we look at tools with its multipurpose tools. This plier is designed for comfort and durability. It is pocket-sized and will be your savior in many situations.

It is very easy to use, and you can use it with just one hand.

Nite Ize has five tools for the price of one. It includes a bottle opener, wrench, ruler, flathead screwdriver, and box cutter.

You can use it every day by hooking it to your bag or pants, so it's a very handy multi-tool. It's also travel and airport friendly.

If you're a beer lover, this Griffin multi-tool will be your beloved companion. It's one of the best bottle openers in the market. If you like to carry all of your tools in your pocket, Griffin will save your life.

Advertisement

With just one multi-tool, you can handle any problem.

This is a lightweight, stylish, and strong multi-tool. It might look small; however, it's surprisingly durable. It includes a 1.25" drop point blade, medium and small flathead screwdrivers, a Philips screwdriver, and a bottle opener.

You can easily attach it wherever you want.

No need to search around for your multi-tool from now on, because this PocketMonkey, as you can understand from its name, easily fits into your pocket.

It's lightweight and slightly thicker than a credit card. From adjusting screws to opening bottles, it will be your companion for your daily tasks. Moreover, it won't break or rust.

This is a small but versatile gear that has 12 tools. It features a small and large flathead driver, small Phillips driver, line cutter, blade sharpener, wrenches in numerous sizes, and a hex bit driver.

Advertisement

You can attach it to your keys, and take it wherever you go.

It might be big for a keychain, but it's perfect for daily use. It's a compact and easily transportable tool. It has an integrated locking system that fits any keyring.

This helpful multi-tool includes pliers, a wire cutter, wire stripper, wire crimper, bottle opener, and flat screwdrivers.

This multifunctional keychain tool may be attached to a keychain, bag, backpack, pocket, or purse, making it a convenient carry for all users. Bottle opener, flathead and Philips screwdriver tips, wire scraper, pry bar, and three hex drives are among the eight useful features packed into a small area. It's made of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel with a bead-blasted finish that adds hardness and strength while also making it wear-resistant. It has a glass-filled nylon handle overlay with an innovative K-texture pattern that adds stability and grip.

Advertisement

This Victorinox SwissTool has 27 functions which make it a must-have tool for every handyman. From opening bottles to cutting, there's (almost) nothing this multi-function tool can't do.

It's totally enough for your daily tasks.

This one is ideal for hunters and campers. It has all the necessities from regular pliers to wire cutters.

It's handy for both traveling and everyday use. You can attach the multi-tool to your keys since it's small and lightweight.

This one is a complete game-changer. It's the smallest on the list with its sleek and modern design. It is also durable. You can open a bottle or twist a screw. You can do anything you want with this tool.

It's perfect for everyday tasks. Its unique shape fits into your hands easily.

Advertisement

With Gerber Center-Drive multi-tool, there's nothing that can hold you back from replacing your big, bulky toolbox. Its foldable and lightweight design allows you to carry it in your bag easily.

It'll be a highly effective addition to your everyday life.

This classic accessory has all-locking blades that you can rely on in the house, outdoors, or on the job site. Wave plus includes pliers, interchangeable wire cutters, a wire stripper, knives, a saw, spring-action scissors, a ruler, can and bottle openers, files, and screwdrivers, among other tools. Even the ones that aren't accessible from the exterior, the tiny Wave Plus can be opened and used with just one hand.

This Leatherman multi-tool is equipped with a knife, fliers, a large exchangeable bit driver, wire-cutters, and a bottle opener. It is everything you need in one package.

It's light enough for everyday use. You can carry it everywhere.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.