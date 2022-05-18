Electric vehicles are getting the attention they deserve lately, both being environmentally friendly and with improvements in electric vehicle technology.

We have previously listed seven electric vehicles offering the longest range on a single charge for those who have range anxiety.

Now it's time for performance enthusiasts to find out about the fastest electric vehicles on the market.

8- Tesla Model Y Performance

Tesla’s SUV crossover Model Y Performance vehicle can reach a speed up to 155 mph (249 kph), which is quite impressive considering the size of the vehicle. The vehicle can haul itself from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.5 seconds.

7- Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche made sure its first mass-produced EV drove like a proper Porsche. The Taycan Turbo S sedan handles wonderfully while also hitting a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph) and the ability to blast from 0-60 (0-100 kph) in 2.6 seconds, thanks to its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. It pulls these numbers off thanks to its dual motors outputting up to 616 horsepower and a maximum 774 lb-ft of torque.

6- Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla’s Model 3 Performance is another vehicle that well deserves the “performance” in its name, with a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph). The vehicle has four-wheel drive and not one but two electric motors, so it is even quicker. Indeed, the Model 3 Performance goes from 0-60mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds.

5- Tesla Model X Plaid

Tesla's Model X Plaid gets the fifth spot on the list with a top speed of 163 mph (262 kph). Model X Plaid has previously beaten a Lamborghini Huracan EVO in a quarter-mile (400 meters) drag race. The Tesla Model X Plaid’s three electric motors produce 1,020 horsepower. The SUV weighs 5,390 pounds (2,444 kg) and is fitted with a 100 kWh battery pack.

4- Lucid Air Dream Performance

With a 1,080 horsepower powertrain, a 0-60 mph (100 kph) time of just 2.5 seconds is achievable for Lucid Air Dream. After 60 mph, a quarter-mile (400 meters) will take just 9.9 seconds, and it’ll eventually max out at 168 mph (270 kph). The vehicle is also the longest-range electric vehicle the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ever rated, with an impressive range of 520 miles (837 km).

Advertisement

3 - Jaguar I-Pace

British carmaker Jaguar has rivaled Tesla with I-Pace. This EV has twin electric motors that combine to deliver a power output equivalent to 400PS, and can hit 62mph from a standing start in just 4.0 seconds and can reach a top speed of 124 mph (199 kph). Jaguar I-Pace uses two concentric electric motors, one on each axle for permanent four-wheel drive, producing 395bhp and 513lb-ft of torque, delivered through a single-speed gearbox, and a 124mph top speed is rapid by any measure.

2 - Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla's Model S Plaid is no regular sedan, with a top speed of 200 mph (320 kph). Model S Plaid uses three motors to produce 1,020 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.99 seconds, and covers a quarter of a mile (0.4kph) in less than ten seconds. The vehicle weights 4,766 lbs (2,161 kg).

Advertisement

1 - Rimac Nevera

As an all-electric hypercar stuffed with cutting-edge technology, Rimac Nevera takes its name from a peculiar storm that spontaneously forms above the open sea of Croatia, which is powerful and frightening as it convulses lightning bolts across the roiling water. And with 1,914 horsepower (HP) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) joined with four permanent magnet motors, the name is apt. All told, the new vehicle weighs 4,740 lbs (2,150 kg).

The company, Rimac, clocks the Nevera's zero-to-60 mph (roughly 100 km/h) sprint takes only 1.85 seconds, and if you keep the pedal pressed firmly down, it will zoom up to 258 mph (412 km/h). The company also claims Nevera's elapsed time for a quarter-mile is 8.6 seconds, barreling from zero to 186 mph (300km/h) in just 9.3 seconds.