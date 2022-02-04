21+ Cool Gifts for Gamers That Will Make Their Lives Easier

Finding a gift for someone is always hard, but if you have a gamer friend, it can never be that hard. Whether they're a fan of old school or brand new PlayStation games, there is always a cool gift for gamers. Of course, you can't find a one-size-fits-all gift for them since there is a diverse group of all interests, but there are some gifts that every game addict will definitely love.

It's a waste of time trying to find the most popular game when you have better options to enhance the gaming experience. If you are bored of cliché gifts, check out our list where we've compiled our creative picks.

Accessories to Enhance Gaming Experience:

A gaming mouse is always a good gift for a game-addict. G502 HERO features an optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy. They will take their gameplay to a new level with this high-performing gaming mouse.

If you want to gift a pair of advanced gaming headphones, but also want it to be affordable, SteelSeries totally meets your needs. It lets you hear the sound of every detail with its high-performance speaker.

A gamer's keyboard is one of the most important components that reveal their skills. From the most popular gaming brand Razer, this keyboard provides a satisfying click sound while using. It's also a great option for everyday productivity.

An external HDD for gamers who want to expand the potential of their Xbox. It has up to 5 TB storage capacity that can save up to 125 games and includes a 2-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

This wireless headset provides a crystal-clear sound that will enable them to feel the game in depth. It features two volume wheels to adjust chat audio or game audio, so you can adjust the volume for optimal sound performance. It also blocks background noises.

Advertisement

Speed is everything during a game. Experience the lightspeed wireless gaming technology that is used by professional gamers around the world. For the ultimate gaming speed, and responsiveness, Logitech G502 should be your first choice.

Good news for players who constantly delete games from PlayStation since there is no space left for the new ones. With up to 2 TB external game storage, you will always have room for the latest games. Since it's compact and lightweight, you can travel with it and take the adventure anywhere.

Since this is one of the most comfortable mouses, it's popular among gamers with its suitable shape for every hand size. Zowie FK2 will be your best companion when it comes to competitive races.

For game lovers who don't like playing games while sitting at the table, this lapboard is definitely a savior. You will operate your PC from your couch in the most comfortable way possible. The USB 3.0 hub offers a connection for up to four devices.

Advertisement

Ergonomically designed gaming chair for those who cannot leave the game for hours. This gaming chair from Arrozi can be precisely adjusted according to your wish to ensure you are in the best position. It supports up to 150 kilograms.

Enjoy the soft, supporting comfort of 100% pure memory foam by kicking up your feet. The under-desk footrest softens and adapts to your feet using your own body heat for ultimate comfort when working, gaming, or traveling. The flat terrain causes pressure areas on your feet, legs, and hips that are uncomfortable. You can lift your feet into the comfortable under-desk footrest for pain alleviation and proper support!

There are 14 different lighting options on this gaming mouse pad. 7 static light patterns include alternating Wave, synchronizing Wave, alternating flash, alternating red changing, lights off, synchronized breathing, and alternate breathing. It also has a texture that improves this ability even further. Even during the most intense gaming session, this gaming mouse pad will stay securely on your desk while giving it an eye resting glow.

Advertisement

Fun Gifts:

This colorful light that will illuminate the room with PlayStation icons should be on every gamer's desk. Flash up your games with this light that can react to game sounds and music. It will be a cool addition to your gaming room.

Unlike other iPhone cases on the market, this phone case features a vintage design with 36 categories of retro games. This video game phone case comes with extremely sensitive keys, as well as unscented ABS + TPU materials that are strong and durable. Along with a high-quality built-in lithium battery, it takes only 1 hour to fully charge this iPhone game case, and it may last up to 5 hours.

A player should be able to play the game s/he wants even from their bed. It's the best stand to enjoy Switch games while lying in your bed. It's compatible with 4 to 10.6 inch-sized (10 to 25 cm) screens.

Advertisement

During challenging game sessions, it provides easy to grip handheld mode for comfort and accuracy. It's also suitable for large hands. This controller, which stops the hand cramps you feel while playing with the switch, will be a definite game-changer.

Looking at screens for hours causes eyestrain, and affects your sleep patterns negatively. After hours of war games, it is necessary to take a break for your eyes. These glasses reduce the effects of screen light.

For Nintendo fans, this bundle is everything they need. The bundle contains accessories like screen protectors, Switch racing wheels, and protective cases. By carrying the case, you can protect your Nintendo Switch console from water, and take it anywhere.

If they can't wait to play the next game, you better add this PlayStation 4 controller charger to the top of your list. In 2 hours, the PS controllers will be fully charged.

Advertisement

If you play for hours, you are very likely to get pain in your muscles and, possibly suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome. These gaming gloves offer healthier hands in the long-term. It's made of ultra-comfortable fabric that supports your hands while still allowing you to retain your range of motion.

Fortnite, one of the favorite games of the PlayStation, is known by all gamers. It will be a great gift for your friend who is collecting figures of his favorite video game. It comes with a bladed bag and a harvesting tool.

This miniature retro machine is full of over 200 games! This nostalgic miniature gaming machine has a 5-inch display that makes you feel the nostalgia more with its vivid colors. It works with 3 AA standard alkaline batteries.

Advertisement

The 3D night light comes with remote control and a touch control so you can choose from 16 different colors. This is a 3D illusion lamp that lights up and displays the game stuff pattern. It is an optical acrylic flat board with laser engraving that gives you an incredible 3D visual appearance.

This gamer night light is made of high-quality LED lamp beads; the light is gentle and uniform with no glare, and the brightness can be adjusted with remote control. The 3D illusion night lamp is made up of three optical acrylic panels with laser engraving that is joined together to create a greater 3D stereoscopic visual impression. It will astonish and impress your kids and guests!

BONUS:

Perhaps the most annoying thing about playing games is endless back and neck pain. How about getting some relief while enjoying the battles or matches on the chair? Thanks to this massager, you will get rid of all your pain.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.