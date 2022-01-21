27 Practical Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Tech Enthusiasts

Rooting back to the Roman festival Lupercalia, held in mid-February to celebrate the coming of spring and fertility, Valentine's Day is a magical time when partners show their affection and intimacy to one another through various gifts and gratulations.

With the 14th of February marching ever closer, it's probably time to start looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special engineer in your life.

With that being said, you do not necessarily have to be an engineer to appreciate cool technological gadgets. As long as your partner is interested in gadgets and electronics, surely, you can find a memorable gift for them on this list.

So let's cut to the chase and get this list started, here is our hand-picked selection of great gift ideas for Valentine's Day.

Scroll down for gifts that can make your valentine gasp in amazement!

Because of the lockdowns and general safety measurements, you may be in a position where you can not get to meet your lover as much as you used to be, or your spouse might be in another part of the world.

However, this does not mean you do not think of them. Here is a great way to stay connected to people you love! Regardless of the places you are at, you can easily set up the lamp and connect to Wi-Fi.

Once the connection is done, you can link the light to your unique group ID and set your favorite color. The light will light up with a single touch and let your lover know that you are thinking about him/her.

It is highly probable that you and your partner have a special song that means a lot to both of you.

This Valentine's Day you can make that special person feel happy, loved, and appreciated all at once with this customized soundwave art.

This well-thought unique gift does not have to display a song either, you can email the brand any personal recording and they will create your breath-taking customized gift.

Moreover, by pointing your mobile's camera to the QR code, you will be able to listen to your audio!

Here is another great gift option for those having a long-distance relationship! As it takes two to bond this bracelet, it only works in pairs.

The bracelet mimics your touch with gentle vibrations so your lover can feel it. With its app, you can follow your partner's status and get notified when you miss a touch.

This water-proof bracelet not only has a long-lasting battery but also a variety of different color options so you and your lover can enjoy a convenient piece of equipment while also keeping your style in the loop!

If you genuinely want to spoil your other half, this might be the perfect way to get rid of all the tension you two have been struggling with since the COVID-19 outbreak.

With 8 massage rollers for neck, back, waist, and 50 airbags placed to shoulders, arms, hips, calves, and feet, you can have a truly relaxing experience with this massage chair.

Additionally, its built-in waist heater will promote blood circulation and can help you relieve your back pain.

The Da Vinci cryptex lock is a romantic and gorgeous tiny collectible gift made of high-quality material, zinc alloy, and copper-plated that can keep your jewels, notes, keys, ring, and necklaces. The default password for the Da Vinci code tiny cryptex lock is ILOVEU, however, it can be changed to any password. When the secret of the puzzle box cryptex lock is unlocked, the enigma will expose a pair of gorgeous and delicate rings, one for her and one for him, with thrill and surprise. It is a perfect gift and an accessory for the ones who like to solve mysteries and get a romantic reward as a result.

Blending romance with the future, this jewelry is the perfect gift for that special someone.

Your partner will never overlook their sleep patterns or daily stress levels ever again thanks to this smart jewelry.

They can track heart rates, sleeping routines, and other health issues.

Apart from being a well-thought gift option, this notebook can come quite handy especially for an environmentalist partner whose job requires much writing because with this notebook in your reach, wasting paper will be out of the picture.

This 42-page notebook with 7 different page styles is great for planning, listing, goal setting, and more.

After you are finished with your writing, you can scan the page using the mobile app and beam your work into the cloud services such as google drive or dropbox. Once you save your data, you can wipe the pages clean and start a new writing project!

You can tell the time in style with this clock. At first, it may appear a jumble of letters but when it lights up, words appear in a stylish way to tell the time.

With a simple and sleek design, this watch can be the perfect fit on any engineer's desk.

This backpack featuring a variety of tools can make life easier and, it is a great gift option for students, office workers, or those traveling a lot.

Its suitcase strap can slide over the luggage tube for easier transport and its hidden theft-proof pocket sits up against the wearer's body, thus making it difficult to steal personal items.

Thanks to its USB interface with a built-in cable design, you can charge your electronic devices via connecting your power bank or listen to music using the headphone interface.

Your hands will be free and devices will be safe when you have this bag on your back!

You can create an ever-lasting memory with your partner with this hand casting kit!

Whether you hold hands or high five, the unique rubbery mold will allow you to preserve every detail and the final product will be one of a kind, treasured gift!

Including 1.5 lbs (0.6 kg) of Step 1 custom "Luna Bean" molding powder, 2.75 lbs (1.2 kg) of Step 2 premium strength casting stone, and a casting bucket approximately 8 inches (20.32 cm) in diameter, this high-quality casting kit is perfect for families who also want to see their baby's hand in the mold.

Engineers tend to forget about their surroundings once they are caught up with their overwhelming projects and it is not uncommon that the hot beverages get cold when they are in the zone.

If this sounds familiar, this beautifully designed ceramic mug might be a great gift option for that special engineer.

This mug keeps your hot drink at the exact temperature you desire and lets you enjoy your coffee or tea with an enhanced flavor.

If you have a special science enthusiast in your life who also loves plants, you can appreciate both qualities with just one gift.

Potted plants with soil are suspended in mid-air through magnetic suspension balance technology. You can manually adjust the rotation direction and the pot will rotate without any noise.

This simple and elegant-looking pot is a great decor for any garden.

Coming in a sleek package, this treasure box shows what a great gift it can be to your treasure.

Including 259 pollutant-free wooden components, the kit comes with a step-by-step easy to follow assembly guide. DIY and puzzle fans will love this kit.

Moreover, once you are done with the assembly, you can create your own 3 digit combination!

Functionality comes first for an engineer. This multiple-use bracelet by Leatherman has 29 tools to tackle any task with a sleek design. It's a carbide glass breaker, bottle opener, oxygen tank wrench, screwdriver, and everything more. Your valentine will look classy and get every job done easily with this amazing gift.

If you have finally found that special someone who enjoys having a cold drink while working or on the go, this mini cooler might be a great gift option for them!

Apart from food and drinks, this piece of equipment is also a great way to store beauty products and cosmetics.

With only 28dB, this quiet cooler is also quite energy-efficient thanks to its EcoMax technology.

The 24-in-1 Tactical Pen is an ideal present. It can provide great help to you or your loved ones at any time. The tactical pen is constructed of a high-quality aluminum alloy; it is anti-oxidant, unbreakable, and comes with excellent corrosion resistance which makes it ideal for outdoor and daily use. It is also made of stainless steel to provide you longevity in the ways that it will help you. The heavy-duty pocket clip on the RTGraphics tactical pen allows you to connect it to your shirt or notebook.

In a perfect world, no one would bat an eye if your loved one had a transformer on their desk.

Until such time, get them these awesome transforming wooden blocks. Cubebot is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill plastic and battery-powered robot, and it looks great too.

They are designed by David Weeks and inspired by Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles. It's impossible to resist them, so maybe, you should buy one for yourself too.

No more sweaty fingers with this Groove Life silicone ring.

This Valentine's Day gift is certainly pretty useful. If you are looking for something a little different for your other half, this breathable ring is worth considering. It's compact, small, and ultra-realistic. Just perfect for that special engineer in your life.

For those who enjoy doing projects around the house, this mobile sawhorse is the best assistant.

If your loved one is interested in construction and maintenance, this portable sawhorse is a game-changer for their DIY projects when you are away from home.

Now, this is a suitable gift idea for your DIY-enthusiast valentine. It's perfect for polishing, grinding, drilling, cutting, and shaping. This kit allows you to build a robot, or make different wood crafts.

Whether your loved one is obsessed with new DIY projects, or they just like to repair things in their garage, this tool kit includes everything they might ever need.

Hoverpen 2.0 is the world's first pen that hovers at an angle, inspired by the stars and created to defy gravity. It's precisely balanced at 23.5 degrees, making it impossible to overlook and the ultimate conversation starter on your desk. The Hoverpen's totally magnetic characteristics can also be used to satisfy your fidgeting desires. You may allow the pen on the pedestal to help you focus and be more creative. Hoverpen is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and a long-lasting zinc alloy for long-term durability.

Engineers have a lot of tools they carry in their bags, so they are prone to forgetting things at home.

To prevent this problem, Tile keeps you aware of your wallet, keys, passport, and other essentials. Thanks to this tracker, they won't have to worry about their personal items.

You can bring your loved one back to their childhood with this wooden puzzle. Science, technology, and creativity are mixed in this interesting wooden puzzle.

If your partner likes to create new things and build unique structures, this 3-D wooden puzzle is the best gift for them. The design is inspired by real-life mechanisms, which is both educational and exciting.

Relic includes a gold-tone stainless steel case with exposed gears and a gorgeous brown faux-croco strap, making it the ideal combination of beauty and function. It complements an engineer's style in a variety of ways. It has a skeleton dial and a 2 inch (50 mm) case with a 0.08 inch (22 mm) strap width. Furthermore, despite how lovely it appears, you may use it with casual or formal attire, as well as on a summer vacation, because it is water-resistant up to 130 feet (50 meters).

Is your better half tired of their old-fashioned shoelaces? You can make them try something new by buying these awesome LED shoelaces.

They can choose from seven different colors and wear them anywhere. These beauties are weatherproof too. The best thing is that they glow for 55 hours on one battery.

Every engineer would trade a precious belonging for this multiple hammer tool, we believe. The multi-tool hammer includes 14 survival tools in one design, ranging from regular pliers to screwdrivers.

Thanks to this portable tool, your other half won't need to carry a big backpack on their next trip.

It's perfect to use around the house and in emergency situations.

Our last suggestion for a Valentine's Day gift is this absolutely stunning piece. This is simply the coolest way to ignite anything.

With the press of a button, this lighter creates a dual electric arc that, frankly, will impress anyone.

The device is flameless, rechargeable, windproof, and just frigging awesome.

It's the end of our selection of some great gifts for your consideration. Stay tuned for more ideas to come!

