A new 3D-printed house is pushing architecture over the edge

We are already convinced that 3D printing is the future of construction. It's becoming so common in architecture that even entire streets and villages are being constructed with this method.

And now, a Texas-based 3D printing construction company ICON has unveiled its newest 3D-printed home: House Zero. Located in Austin, Texas, the house is expected to serve as a model in terms of resiliency and sustainability.

The 2,000+ square feet house contains 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 350 square feet accessory dwelling unit with one bedroom and one bath. The walls of the house are made of ICON's proprietary cementitious-based material, “Lavacrete” and steel for reinforcing. Lavacrete provides thermal insulation by blocking heat transfer into the home and leads to an energy-efficient airtight wall with lower lifecycle costs.

Source: ICON

The house along with its accessory dwelling unit is constructed within eight days only, and the completion of the final works, such as window installation, plumbing, and wiring, took five months, according to the report published by Insider.

An entirely new design language

“House Zero is ground zero for the emergence of entirely new design languages and architectural vernaculars that will use robotic construction to deliver the things we need most from our housing: comfort, beauty, dignity, sustainability, attainability, and hope,” said Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON.

Source: ICON

The house is designed with the help of Lake|Flato Architects, a firm known for its sustainable designs. It is both fascinating with its curved concrete walls and cost-effective when it comes to construction that is provided by fewer materials and less labor.

“The 3D-printed wall design and its inherent biophilic quality convey an ordered, yet non-rigid pattern invoking a rooted and timeless sense of natural refuge,” said Lewis McNeel, one of the Associate Partners of Lake|Flato.

Source: ICON

Dwelling on new languages in design, “While the organic nature of the 3D-printed concrete and curved walls are new design languages for us, House Zero was still entirely in line with the natural connections we seek in our architecture,” adds Ashley Heeren, an Associate at Lake|Flato.

With the unique walls that are like decorations on their own, the house does not need any art pieces to make the interior more eye-pleasing. We will see if other 3D printing construction firms will follow ICON's lead in terms of its design language.