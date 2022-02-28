7 impressive 4K TVs under $500: Get entertained without spending all your money

A 4K TV is a television with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The term 4K refers to the horizontal resolution of the display, which is four times that of 1080p. Choosing the right size of a 4K TV can be a challenge. Hence, we have a short guide ready for you on the best 4K TVs under five hundred bucks.

The first thing to consider is the distance from which you will watch TV. If you are sitting close to the TV, then a 55-inch or smaller television will be best for you. But if you are sitting more than 10 feet away, then it's better to go with a larger size of 65 inches or more.

You should also consider the room that your TV will be in. If it is in an open area, then you will probably want a bigger screen size so that it can take up more space and make everything feel bigger.

LG’s NanoCell technology is a breakthrough in 4K OLED panel manufacturing. It provides a new level of picture quality with a Quad-Core Processor and 4K resolution that gives you a smooth, crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast, making it perfect for watching movies and playing games on the big screen.

NanoCell makes it possible for you to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience without any additional equipment or setup. This is because it comes with built-in access to OTT platforms like Netflix and YouTube, and also has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, so you can control your TV with just your voice. Also, you can choose from amongst six screen sizes as per your requirements.

The Sony X80J TV is the first of its kind to offer this type of 4K HDR processor with MotionFlow XR technology. With this TV, you can enjoy a viewing experience that’s smoother and clearer than ever before. It also supports OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

The Sony X80J TV is a great option for anyone who wants to watch their favorite movies and TV shows in a crystal clear picture. It is also a convenient device since you can control it with the built-in voice assistant Alexa. This 4K TV is available in five sizes.

The Samsung QLED Q6 4K UHD TV features advanced backlighting technology that enhances contrast so that colors are more vibrant than ever before. The LED backlights are also dedicated to the individual pixels so that each pixel can be lit up individually for maximum brightness and contrast with no light bleeding through to other parts of the screen.

This Samsung TV is a perfect choice for those who want to experience the latest and most advanced features of their TVs without spending too much. It has powerful picture processing with an ultra-fast QLED processor that enables it to deliver the best possible viewing experience.

Advertisement

The new Amazon Fire TV model is a perfect choice for those who want to watch their favorite movies and shows at home. It’s a device that allows you to watch all your entertainment in one place, from live TV to movies, music, and more. You can watch content from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more without switching inputs or devices.

The first thing that you will notice about the Amazon Fire TV is its sleek design and its black color – it looks elegant and modern on any wall mount or stand. You can choose from three screen sizes as per your requirements.

The Insignia Class F30 LED TV has a sleek, modern design with a thin bezel and is available in six sizes. The 4K display provides sharp and clear picture quality. The voice control with Alexa allows you to search for content, turn on the TV, adjust volume, and more - all with your voice.

Advertisement

The Insignia 4K TV is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a high-quality, affordable 4K TV with all of the features you would expect from modern television. You can watch millions of movies and TV shows using the integrated entertainment apps on this TV.

Toshiba is an expert in the TV industry. They are well known for their high-quality products and that is what they are offering with this Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD TV. This TV is perfect for those looking for a new television that can be used for entertainment purposes as well as for work.

Available in four screen sizes, the Toshiba TV offers a stunning picture quality that further leads to an immersive experience. The Dolby HDR technology gives you a cinematic experience at your home with the realism it offers through the picture quality.

Advertisement

VIZIO's V-Series 4K HDR TV has been designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for high dynamic range content. The display has a full array backlight that delivers greater contrast ratios and black levels, while an IQ active processor upscales all content to 4K quality.

The VIZIO V-Series 4K HDR TV is a fantastic choice for those who want to enjoy their favorite movies and shows in high definition. The TV is available in nine different screen sizes, and you can easily choose one that fits the bill of your requirements.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.