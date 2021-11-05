5 Best Drawing Tablets That Will Bring Out Your Inner Picasso

Whether you are a professional artist or a complete beginner, you might need a little more than a pen and paper to bring out your best work.

With the endless options on the market, it might be a serious challenge to find the right tools that suit you and the art form you want to excel in. That is why we narrowed down the list to the 5 best drawing tablets that can appeal to your needs and help you discover your highest potential as an artist.

Wacom Cintiq 16 is produced to be a great companion in bringing your best ideas to life. Thanks to its 1920x1080 HD screen, it will allow you to see every detail in your work. The screen is also scratch-resistant and antiglare just to respect your time and effort by not letting anything distract you while you’re on your way to another masterpiece.

And it’s not even the best thing about it.

With an 8,192 pressure level and tilt recognition of Wacom Pro Pen 2, you will feel as if you are drawing on paper as the tablet provides a quite natural drawing experience. And you can work with Wacom Pro Pen 2 as long as you need because it’s a battery-free pen that charges off the screen while you use it!

It comes with a 3-in-1 HDMI cable and folding legs to help you connect to your computer whether it’s Windows or Mac, and place yourself in the most suitable position as you draw. If you are looking for a functional tool to help you pursue your art as your creativity flows, Cintiq 16 digital drawing tablet with pen is the right one for you.

Wacom comes with another great tool for those who prefer their drawing tablets without a screen. Wacom Intuos Pro also provides a great amount of functionality for you and your art. Even without the screen, Wacom Pro Pen 2 will make you feel most comfortable with its extreme sensitivity having a pressure level of 8192, tilt-response, and virtually lag-free tracking. And again, you can use Wacom Pro Pen 2 non-stop for your pieces that take forever to finish, because it’s battery-free and charges itself as you work with it.

Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro is a great option for working with multiple monitors and art pieces that require large arm movements as the slim tablet’s dimensions are 16.8 x 11.2 inches, and it has an active usage area of 12.1 x 8.4 inches.

Wacom Intuos Pro is different in the way that it can meet all of your needs. Thanks to its application-specific ExpressKeys, you can easily program for your favorite keyboard shortcuts, save yourself time and manage your workflow smoothly. Also, the Touch Ring in the middle provides you to have control over canvas rotation, brush size, scrolling, and many other functions.

Wacom Intuos Pro can be used just like a smartphone as it can connect to your Mac or Windows computer via Bluetooth and allows you to use your fingers for easier use with multi-touch technology, that can be turned on and off whenever you want.

If you are looking for a suitable drawing tablet depending on the size of your art pieces, Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro will be your perfect match as it comes in 3 different sizes.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16 is here to blow your mind as it comes with the visuals that are sight for sore eyes. Its 15.6-inch screen and full HD resolution let you enjoy the visuals of your work as clean and clear as possible. You can analyze every detail in your artwork with true-to-life colors on the screen with a 120% sRGB wide color gamut. Just because of these qualities, Huion Kamvas Pro 16 can provide the color accuracy you need for the color-sensitive types of artwork such as photography, graphic design, content creation, and many more.

The battery-free pen PW507 will make it a lot easier to draw anything you desire with complete accuracy, 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, ±60° tilt recognition, and virtually lag-free tracking. Also, two buttons that are located on the two sides of the smartpen can be programmed by you, to allow software shortcuts with the touch of your finger as you draw.

A great time-saver right? Fortunately, there’s more to it.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16 also has a customizable 6-in-1 keyboard, meaning 6 keys and a touch bar to allow easy access to the shortcuts that you often use. Designed to perform extreme functionality, it is only 0.45 inches (11.5 millimeters) thin and weighs less than 3 lbs (1.3 kilograms), which means the portable drawing tablet can safely be carried in your bag during your travels.

It can be connected to your Mac or Windows computer with its convenient 3 in 1 USB-C cable (HDMI signal), and it is compatible with software such as Adobe Photoshop, Clip Studio Paint, SAI, Lightroom.

As Huion Kamvas Pro 16 saves time for you and helps you get your work done more productive than ever, the creative processes will be the most enjoyable part of your day. No matter the type of artistry and the level of expertise in what you do, this Huion drawing tablet will be the perfect tool to bring your vision to life.

Huion keeps creating wonders for digital artists with its H610 Pro V2 drawing tablet without a screen. But of course, not having a screen does not stop H610 Pro V2 from speaking to user needs; it is unique in many ways.

First of all, a drawing tablet is complete when it has the perfect smartpen right next to it. The battery-free stylus PW100 is perfectly capable of taking the stage in drawing your best lines as it is quite sensitive with its 8192 levels of pen pressure and ±60°tilt support. Your lines will come out as fluent as they have never been before.

H610 Pro V2 comes with 8 press keys and 16 soft keys to make sure you are as efficient as ever while delivering your art. It gives you a wide range of options for shortcuts in multiple software. Of course, this is not the only way H610 Pro V2 is efficient. You can connect it to your Mac or Windows, and even to your mobile phone with The Huion Sketch App! And doing so, you can use mainstream design software such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Corel Painter, Manga Studio, Clip Studio, Zbrush, Krita, and Gimp.

On top of that, H610 Pro V2 will be a perfect fit for your working space with an anti-slip mat that will prevent your tablet from dropping down or slipping as you work on it. It is designed with curvature on the sides to provide a better user experience and comfort in the long working hours.

If you consider yourself a beginner and want to use your tablet also for practicing and learning, Simbans PicassoTab is specially designed for you. It is perfect for multitasking with its high power MediaTek Quad-core processor since you are not only able to practice your drawing and take notes on the side with the pre-installed Autodesk Sketchbook app but also, you can link your tablet to Wi-Fi and browse through the internet, download apps on Google Play, watch tutorial videos and even play games!

No matter what you are doing on it, you’ll be able to enjoy your time with PicassoTab’s 10” IPS HD Display, high quality, vividly colored graphics, and an active pen that is always ready for your service. It is actually equipped with an active pen and palm rejection to allow you to work on your art with maximum delicacy.

In the case of having an urgent business meeting, let’s say, for your freelance work, PicassoTab has a built-in microphone and a 2-megapixel camera that can do the work for you, wherever you are.

While doing all these, you don’t even need to worry about having enough space for all your files because PicassoTab offers you 64 GB of disk space.

Out of the 5 drawing tablets we listed above, it might still be challenging to pick one. But at the end of the day, as an artist, you know what you might need and what is best for you. Go ahead and get yourself the drawing tablet you need, because the world is waiting to see your full potential!

