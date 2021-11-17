5 Car Subwoofers For the Quintessential Audiophile

Passionate car audio enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the perfect subwoofers to install in their vehicles. A subwoofer for cars should be stylish and complementing their existing interiors while also producing high sound pressure levels for an immersive bass experience.

Your vehicle's stereo system is arguably the most influential aspect of your driving experience. The quality of your music can have a profound effect on your attitude, and subsequently, it can impact how you feel about driving.

If you're serious about improving the quality of your driving experience, you can install subwoofers to improve the audio quality and enjoy a better music experience. To help you with choosing the right one, here are some of the best subwoofers available on the market.

The P3D4-12 is a 12-inch car subwoofer that delivers thunderous lows in a compact, stylish enclosure. If you're building a system in an SUV or smaller vehicle, the P3D4-12 is the perfect solution.

With 600W RMS of power handling, this little beast can easily produce deep bass when properly integrated with an appropriate amplifier. In addition, the P3D4 -12 can be placed in nearly any small enclosure and will still deliver surprisingly powerful bass.

The only drawback to this sub is its size; it's best suited for small enclosures, systems with multiple subwoofers, or systems with large amounts of bass.

The speaker features 2 Ohms impedance with a maximum 1200W power handling capacity. The subwoofer gets loud enough for you to feel the bass in your chest, but not too loud that you’ll be annoyed by the thumping sounds.

The anodized aluminum cones and dust caps coupled with the unique venting design keep the motor cooler. You also get a one-year warranty if you purchase this subwoofer for car from an authorized Rockford Fosgate reseller.

If you're looking for a way to get more bass in your car, you'll need a good car subwoofer. Skar Audio subwoofers are a great choice for your car. These subs have a 2-ohm dual voice coil that allows you to wire them in 4 or 8 ohms.

They have an impressive 2400 watt RMS and 4000 watt Peak power handling capacity. That's more than enough to reach deafening levels in your car or truck. You can also install these subs in either an enclosure box or cut out the back of your vehicle's seat to mount them directly in the trunk of your vehicle.

This subwoofer is pretty easy to install, the wiring kit is also sturdy enough to handle the entire installation process.

The JBL BassPro series subwoofers are designed for performance-driven consumers who want to get the most out of their vehicle audio system. They feature an ultra-compact, low-profile design that allows them to fit in spaces other subwoofers can't reach. Thanks to the compact design, it saves maximum space in your car.

The 11-inch (27.94 centimeters) subwoofer has a driver with a polypropylene cone and rubber surround that can withstand high power levels and provide a clear bass response. It also comes with an 8" passive radiator that enhances the bass response and increases efficiency.

Skar Audio DPS-10 D4 is a 10-inch (25.4 centimeters) subwoofer with a maximum power of 1600W and with an RMS power of 800W. This car subwoofer comes equipped with dual 4ohm voice coils, which means you can wire it up for 4 ohms or 8 ohms. This will allow you to put it into pretty much any car that has an aftermarket stereo.

The DPS-10 D4 features a non-pressed paper cone. It also has an extended surface spider to reinforce rigidity and prevent dust or moisture from entering the motor structure. The highly effective ferrite motor helps the subwoofer stay nice and cool, which ensures long-term playback.

The SVR-10 D4 features an anodized aluminum cone and polyester fiber surround that maximizes heat dissipation and provides a long life span. It helps the speaker perform at its best when pushed hard in an enclosed space such as a vehicle.

The PIONEER TS-A2500LS4 has a unique design and offers a maximum power of 1200W and a 300W RMS. The subwoofer is equipped with a double reinforced spider for increased stability and durability, providing you with more than enough bass while keeping distortion low.

This is done by giving the voice coil an even distribution of force across its surface, reducing distortion while providing high power handling. The extra-large magnet structure also helps to reduce distortion while providing high output.

The cone structure of the subwoofer uses a cone made with MICA injected molded resin, which creates a highly rigid cone that can produce accurate bass.

The shallow subwoofers are designed to provide wider installation options for a broad range of vehicles. Thanks to their compact design, the subwoofers can be installed either behind or under seats depending on the type of the vehicle.

