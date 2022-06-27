5 Functional electric bikes for kids to unravel their inner rider

When they are in their formative years, it is always easy to introduce your kids to oodles of different hobbies, most of which can prove essential for their adult life. Bike riding is one such hobby that, if inculcated from a young age, can make a good rider out of your munchkin, irrespective of whichever type of rider they wish to learn on.

The best dirt bike is one that allows your child to control and balance it effortlessly while riding. As a start, here are the factors that you can consider before buying an electric dirt bike.

Optimal seat height size so your kid's feet can easily touch the ground and help in maintaining proper balance

Ideal engine capacity that'll also decide the weight of your bike, which in turn affects the balance and control of the rider

Talking specifically about dirt bike riding, this hobby can help your little ones master the art of balance and control while riding a bike.

Now, there are a slew of factors that need to be taken into consideration before you can say, "Aha! That's the perfect bike for my kid!" That's precisely why we've compiled all the important information in this comprehensive guide to help you get through the process seamlessly and get the perfect electric dirt bike your kiddo will adore.

Things to consider before buying an electric dirt bike

Before loosening your purse strings, make sure you go through these pointers to better understand what you need to look for.

1. Dirt bike size

Most people would consider age an essential factor when buying a dirt bike, but that would be a better factor in deciding whether your child is of the right age to start dirt biking. Your child's height has a major impact on the size of the bike that would be the perfect fit. Here's a table you can follow to ensure you get the perfect bike that suits your child's needs.

Height Bike Seat Height 2.5ft to 3.5ft 16 - 20 inches 3.6ft to 4.5ft 21 - 25 inches 4.6ft to 5ft 26 - 29 inches 5.1ft to 5.5ft 30 - 34 inches 5.6ft onwards 35 - 38 inches

Knowing your kid can easily touch the ground when they sit on the bike is crucial. Selecting a bike size accordingly will enable your munchkin to have better control and balance and thus enjoy a feeling of safety while riding.

Make sure you don't buy a bike that is larger in size, considering your child's perspective growth. Of course, kids will outgrow their current bike in time, but that shouldn't be a factor that pushes you to buy a larger and heavier bike that your kid would find difficult to handle.

2. Material

The next best thing to consider is the material used in constructing the bike. You can get bikes made entirely from plastic or a mixture of plastic and alloy steel. We'd recommend going for the latter to make sure you get a durable and reliable bike meant to last.

3. Bike weight

Bike weight is essential to ensure your kid doesn't have to withstand too much weight, as that'd mean compromising control and balance while riding over trails. The size of your bike will be directly proportional to the weight, so you need to choose the perfect bike size to make sure you get a moderately weighted bike that your child can handle.

4. Battery life

Good battery life will ensure your kid has enough time to enjoy riding their dirt bike; make sure you get a bike that offers at least 40 minutes of battery life per charge.

5. Price



Price is a very subjective topic; it depends on the budget you set aside to choose the right electric dirt bike for your kid.

The best electric dirt bikes for kids - our picks

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best electric dirt bikes for kids. You can choose anyone out of these according to your requirements.

The Razor MX650 is compact, lightweight, and easy to store, making it the perfect choice for those who live in smaller areas or don't have much storage space at home. It also has an electric motor which makes it easier to ride uphill or on rough terrain.

The Razor MX650 is an affordable bike that can be ridden by anyone 16 years or older. It has a 650W electric motor, which provides enough power to propel the bike at speeds of up to 15 miles per hour. The battery life lasts up to 40 minutes, giving your kid an ample amount of time to enjoy the bliss of riding.

Razor MX400 is a quality electric scooter for kids; it is recommended for ages 13 and up, but it can be used by younger children as long as they are supervised. The Razor MX400 has a sleek design that is made of alloy steel, plastic, and rubber. It is designed to be long-lasting and durable.

It is one of the most powerful and popular electric scooters on the market. The 350-watt motor provides enough power to get up to 14 miles per hour and it has a range of about 30 minutes.

The Razor SX350 is a scooter made of alloy steel and plastic. It has a maximum speed of 14 mph, and it is recommended for ages 13 years and above. The pneumatic knobby tires make it easy to ride on any type of terrain. These make it easy to go over bumps and curbs without getting stuck or catching on the ground.

The Razor SX350 is an electric dirt bike that has a top speed of 12.5 mph and can go up to 30 minutes on one charge.

The Razor MX350 is a powerful electric bike that can run for 30 minutes at a time. It is made of alloy steel and has adjustable-angle and riser-style handlebars. The Razor MX350 is an excellent electric dirt bike for those who are looking for one that can offer a lot of power and speed.

This electric dirt bike has a 14 mph speed, which is the highest among all the other models in its category. The Razor MX350 can be used by anyone from the age of 14 years or older. The hand-operated rear brake allows the user to control the speed of the electric bike with ease. The retractable kickstand ensures that the bike stays in place when it’s not being ridden.

The Razor RSF650 is a great bike for those who want to get the most out of their commute. It has a 650W chain-driven motor, which provides enough power to go up hills and travel at 17 mph.

The bike also comes with soft rubber grips for added comfort and retractable kickstand so you can park it anywhere. The Razor RSF650 is powered by a lead-acid rechargeable battery which provides it with 50 minutes of run time on one charge.

