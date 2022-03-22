7 action cameras to transform your life into an action movie

There's a reason GoPro is generally the first brand name that springs to mind when you think about action cameras. GoPro cameras are small, light, and made to survive even the most severe excursions. GoPro isn't the only one, though.

A decent action camera has a number of capabilities that can assist you in creating a great video clip of your most daring activities. Some features, such as picture stabilization and a waterproof case, are essential. Others, like a touch screen, 4K resolution, and remote control compatibility, aren't essential make or break for a sports camera.

We can help you find the greatest action camera for your needs if you're looking for a good high-resolution, mountable, waterproof camera to take on your next incredible adventure. Here is our list of the best action cameras out there for you to record your outdoor adventures with ease.

The most powerful GoPro yet, the HERO10 Black, combines all-out speed with unparalleled convenience. In all modes, there are the ground-breaking new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video at double the frame rate, 23MP pictures, improved low-light performance, and ground-breaking HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization.

To make things even easier, the HERO10 is cloud-connected, which means that as soon as you charge it, your film is automatically transferred to the cloud. This bundle contains a 128GB Lexar Professional 1066x microSDXC UHS-I Card, which allows you to record and transfer high-quality images, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video, at reading speeds of up to 160MB/s.

DJI Pocket 2 is a pocket-sized and extremely portable camera that enables you to record memorable events on your own. It fits neatly in the palm of your hand and can be carried around with you wherever you go. Pocket 2's 93° angle view provides for more flexible capture and perfectly-composed social media shots. The DJI Pocket 2 is only 116 grams and has a battery life of up to 140 minutes. It goes on in a flash, allowing you to snap photographs and movies in the blink of an eye. DJI Matrix Stereo features four microphones for sound recording in various orientations, as well as Audio Zoom and SoundTrack, which enhance audio based on the camera's direction and focus.

AKASO is unique in terms of what it can deliver all at once. This underwater camcorder can dive up to 30 meters underwater thanks to its strong waterproof casing. If you turn on the diving mode, it can filter out red light when you're underwater. By using the Camking software, you can easily unlock the camera's wifi and connect it to your phone or tablet. It allows you to keep an eye on things in real-time, check videos/photos on your phone, and post them instantaneously on social media. The AKASO Brave 4 action camera records footage in ultra HD 4K 24fps and 2K 30fps at 20MP. Electronic image stabilization is built-in which means you can switch on the gyroscope when taking video to make it considerably smoother.

Not only is the DJI Action 2 ultra-versatile, but it's also our most powerful action camera to date. The magnetic design allows you to easily swap out attachments while capturing life on the fly. Break the mold with DJI Action 2, from parkour to park stroll. In your travel bag, the ultra-compact DJI Action 2 takes up next to no space. You can easily wear the lightweight camera on your head or chest while capturing the world around you with the Magnetic Lanyard and Magnetic Headband. The DJI Mimo app's AI Editor automatically selects and combines your spectacular moments with seamless transitions and upbeat music using the DJI Mimo app's AI Editor. It has a 155-degree field of view, allowing you to capture more of your surroundings in smooth, crisp footage.

With Super 5.7K resolution, the Dual-Lens 360 Mod pushes the envelope, utilizing H.265 encoding, powerful image processing, and an AI-powered finishing technique to preserve detail and make your movie pop.

Shooting in 360 degrees opens up a whole new world of possibilities and perspectives. Auto Frame sifts through them and recommends the ones worth including in your edit using a strong computer vision algorithm. The AI-powered FlashCut in the ONE R app finds your best photos and edits them together on beat. To create cinematic clips that are ready to distribute, FlashCut analyzes footage based on the theme, quality, and capture time. The ONE R Twin Edition captures the 360-degree slow-motion film in 3K at 100 frames per second or 1080p wide-angle footage at up to 200 frames per second. Capture dynamic action in crystal clear detail.

With MAX, you can capture immersive 360-degree footage or shoot regular HERO-style videos and photographs. With shotgun mic performance and a front-facing screen, you can vlog to the max. By leveraging 180° capture as the ultimate buffer, MAX provides unbreakable stability. Controlling your camera is simple with a touch screen. In HERO mode, you can also set up your shot, playback footage, and take a selfie. While you're there, you can effortlessly film in HERO mode and share your footage. Live stream in 1080p on social media, benefit from Max Hyper Smooth stabilization when broadcasting via the GoPro app, and save footage to your SD card for later viewing.

ExproTrek offers professional 4K 60fps and 2.7K 60fps video, as well as 20MP images at up to 30 frames per second, which is four times the resolution of traditional HD cameras. The remarkable 170-degree ultra-wide-angle lens captures the best moments in full clarity with a broad field of view. All shooting conditions can be accommodated with the three adjustable angle options. Color dispersion and color inaccuracies are reduced and corrected by the lens, which has seven layers of glass, UV protection, and an IR filter. This results in stunning photos and videos in any setting. Control of the camera, frame recording, and recording video are now incredibly convenient with a wrist 2.4G wireless remote control - simply click the button on the remote control.

