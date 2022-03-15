7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air

We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.

Air purifiers can help with allergies, mold, smoking, and any other indoor pollutants that may be caused by cleaning products or other chemicals that are harmful to health. They can also help you breathe easier with or without a chronic illness, prevent bad odor around you, and protect yourself from any type of contagious disease, including COVID-19. To help you achieve absolute hygiene and comfort in your home, we listed the top 7 air purifiers in the market.

The Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 SPA-550A Air Purifier is the perfect solution for allergies, asthma, or odor sensitivity. This air cleaner has a powerful 4-stage filtration technology that ensures you get the cleanest air possible and stays that way hour after hour. The SPA-550A filters all of the air in a 550 square-foot room twice in one hour when set to its highest speed.

It has a new streamlined design that improves airflow, as well as a simplified control panel with smart indication lights and eco-friendly features that help save energy and reduce environmental impact. The SPA-550A filters medium to large spaces up to 550 square feet with a 4-stage HEPA filtration technology, an inbuilt air quality sensor, and 5 purification speeds.

The Rabbit Air is one of the most remarkable brands in the air purifier market as it stands out with not only SPA-550A but also MinusA3, which is another gem with unbelievable capabilities. The Rabbit Air MinusA3 Air Purifier combines outstanding filtration with Rabbit Air's BioGS HEPA filtration technology to give four air changes per hour to spaces up to 535 square feet.

Advertisement

It's designed to tackle the most prevalent indoor airborne allergens and pollutants, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and other areas. It's a must-have for every home, with numerous levels of filtration and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can create schedules, alter the operating mode, monitor your current indoor air quality, receive maintenance notifications, and do much more using your smartphone or tablet with the Rabbit Air app. Through voice assistants, MinusA3 may also work with the touch of your voice.

The Germ Guardian 4-in-1 captures airborne mold, odors, and allergens with no trouble. Its real HEPA filter collects 99.97 percent of all particles down to 0.3 microns, removing allergens you can't see. It's ideal for medium-to-large rooms. A carbon filter is also meant to remove odors from pets, cooking, and other common household activities.

Advertisement

You can adjust the fan speed to your liking, including the noise level, or use Auto mode. GermGuardian air purifier will alter the speed level automatically in this mode to maximize the room air quality. Most significantly, its Smart Air Quality Monitor monitors the number of particles in the air and adjusts the fan speed automatically to maximize the air quality in your room. It rates the quality of your accommodation from good to excellent.

Levoit Core 300 is such a savior not only with its elegant looks but also with how talented it is in maintaining the air as clean as possible. The Core 300, with VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, refreshes the air 5 times every hour in spaces up to 219 ft2 / 20 m2.

It can easily help you with preventing sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne pollutants. The H13 True HEPA Filter, in conjunction with the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, captures 99.97 percent of airborne particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns, such as dust, smoke, pollen, and odor. To best match your needs, you can choose from a range of replacement filters. The Toxin Absorber Filter can be used for Wildfire, smoke, and VOCs and the Pet Allergy Filter can be used to trap and absorb unwanted odors if you have a pet.

Advertisement

To collect large and tiny particles, home odors, pet odors, and VOCs, the Bissell Smart Air Purifier has a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and an H13 HEPA filter. The VOC sensor monitors indoor air quality and gives color-coded feedback, as well as adjusting the fan speed for continuous clean air. It also has 5 fan speeds, the lowest of which is whisper-quiet, making it ideal for bedrooms because it helps to create a pleasant sleeping environment.

When set to the lowest fan speed, the smart air purifier collects 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 microns and smaller, assisting in the removal of airborne allergens and irritants such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking.

With the MA-112, Medify made sure it didn't fall behind in the Air Purifier game. MA-112 can clean up to 3,700 square feet in one hour and 2,500 square feet in 30 minutes. It can capture smaller particles than HEPA H11 technology, removing 99.9% of hazardous particles such as allergens, smells, VOCs, smoke, pollen, pet dander, dust, pollutants, and more down to 0.1 microns in size! It also has a touch panel with an 0-8 hour timer, fan speed, optional ionizer, dust sensor, sleep mode, filter replacement indicator, auto mode, PM2.5 pollution indicator, and a child lock, so it can be used in a variety of situations and is a great fit for anyone searching for an air purifier.

Advertisement

Winix is ready to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, volatile organic compounds, and household odors in any home environment up to 360 square feet. This air purifier works best in medium to large living areas, kitchens, and bedrooms. The WINIX 5500-2 features a Washable AOCTM Carbon Filter, a 99.97% True HEPA Filter, and Winix PlasmaWave Technology in a 3-Stage Air Cleaning System. True HEPA filters collect airborne pollutants and allergens, while a carbon filter traps unpleasant odors such as smoke, cooking, and other common household odors. PlasmaWave Technology neutralizes viruses, germs, chemical vapors, smells, and gases in the air by attacking them at the molecular level. Air Quality Sensor has a lot to offer. Automatically change your air cleaner settings to fit the needs of your environment for set-and-forget convenience.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.