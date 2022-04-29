7 best 2.1 speakers for TV under $200 in 2022

For a mind-blowing experience watching your favorite movies and TV shows, you need stunning sound quality to make sure you feel every action and emotion on the screen. TV speakers, soundbars to be more precise, are built for this very purpose. After all, no one would love watching a brand new movie or a web series with a dreadful sound that just spoils your mood.

2.1 speakers are built to provide an all-around performance; irrespective of whether you're watching TV or listening to music, these speakers are designed to perform equally well for every activity. But, what exactly does 2.1 mean?

2.1 refers to the two channels of a speaker and 1 subwoofer that comes within the set. The latter is used for producing good bass, so the speakers can solely concentrate on emanating quality sound. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best 2.1 speakers available for TV in the market.

The GEOYEAO system produces a pretty balanced output; if you're looking for options to enhance bass, this is probably a cost-effective solution to consider. There's also the surround sound feature that literally lets you live the 3D effects.

The best thing we love about this entire system is that the soundbar can be split into two standing speakers; you can attach two bases to these speakers for wider footing. Users can connect devices to this speaker soundbar system in various ways like auxiliary cables, Bluetooth, and much more.

Want a sonorous blast at your home? The Pyle 2.1 TV soundbar speaker delivers a thundering 500 Watts maximum power that'll allow you to experience a cinematic experience. The soundbar has a sleek design and measures about 36 inches; coupled with that is the subwoofer that produces an impactful bass.

If you've got a smart TV, you can connect it to this system via Bluetooth connectivity. The subwoofer is quite a powerhouse when it comes to producing a thunderous bass, but what's also commendable is that it doesn't have wired connectivity.

Crystal clear sound is of paramount importance when you're watching TV, and the Pheanoo soundbar makes sure that need is well taken care of. The soundbar offers clear and precise dialogue and the subwoofer provides deep and powerful bass.

Setting up the PHEANOO Soundbar is a child's play; you can use multiple ways to connect it to your TV. The design is also pretty stylish and sleek, and the compact structure of the soundbar means it'll easily fit in with any space.

The Cyber Acoustics 2.1 subwoofer has a compact size that provides 18 watts of peak power which ensures a room-filling sound. The system also comes with a control pod that allows users to have total control. Users can also plug in their headphones to the headphone jack and enjoy private listening.

If you're as much interested in product design as performance, the Cyber Acoustics 2.1 speaker system isn't here to disappoint. It has a flat panel with a sleek finish that oozes class. The bass performance of the subwoofer is also commendable as it produces an enriching experience for the users.

IF you're looking for a 2.1 speaker system on a shoestring budget, the OROW 2.1 multimedia speakers could be a great option to consider. It has a remarkable noise reduction capability that further helps in producing better sound quality.

The subwoofer design also deserves worthy mention; it is designed to spread the bass vibration to the ground. Also, this is a USB-powered speaker, so you don't need an outlet to power it up; the USB facility also makes the OROW 2.1 multimedia speakers a great choice for outdoor activities like camping.

The Saiyin 2.1 channel comes with a powerful bass coupled with surround sound. Additionally, there are multiple input options that allow you to connect the speaker system to your TV. You can also connect your mobile phones and tablets to this system.

The Saiyin 2.1 channel speaker system has three distinct sound modes; you can control them using the remote control that's included in the set. The speaker system is also quite easy to set up; all you gotta do is connect the subwoofer to the soundbar and the latter to the TV via Bluetooth, or optical cable and you're good to go.

The Saiyin 2.1 channel speaker system also has an elegant appearance, thanks to its sleek design; it'll fit easily below the TV and add the rich bass you're looking for.

The RIOWOIS soundbar provides a theatric experience when you've connected it to a TV; the sound quality is remarkable and so is the rich bass that it exudes. The balance between the bass and the sound makes sure users don't face any issues when it comes to sound clarity.

Coming to the features, the RIOWOIS soundbar also comes with a remote control that allows you to have total control over the TV sound. You can either opt for a wired or wireless connection when you want to connect it to a TV. The large subwoofer makes sure you get an immersive audio experience with its deep bass. In all, it's a pretty affordable solution if you're looking to enhance your TV setup in terms of sound.

