7 best bluetooth headsets to make you forget you wear an earphone

Demand for the best Bluetooth headsets remains high despite many people making a return to the office. Once the preserve of call center workers and taxi and lorry drivers, Bluetooth headsets have become key professional tools over the course of the pandemic. They offer exceptional call quality during virtual meetings on platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype and reduce the impact of ambient sound that would otherwise interrupt conversations.

Bluetooth headphones may trump them when it comes to versatility and musicality, but if you're after features specifically designed to enhance your hands-free experience, you’re still better off with a dedicated Bluetooth headset, especially if it’s for use in a professional environment. To help you experience hands-free calls with ease in your daily rush, we listed the top 7 Bluetooth headsets below.

From the bustling city streets to the corner café, you’ll be heard clearly with the Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth headset. Its exclusive WindSmart technology and cutting-edge noise-canceling block out distractions like wind, chatter, and traffic for crisp, uninterrupted calls.

It is designed for non-stop days, every detail simplifies mobile communications from caller ID to voice control to smart audio routing. Its rigorously tested ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, and the optional portable charging case with an integrated docking stand offers up to 14 extra hours of power.

Voyager Legend understands how and when you want to talk by combining triple-mics that cancel noise and wind, voice commands, and smart sensor technology. Voyager Legend even announces who’s calling and lets you say “answer” to take the call. With technology, this nimble, Voyager Legend is a truly intelligent Bluetooth headset.

It provides crystal-clear Bluetooth audio quality with triple-mic active Digital Signal Processing (DSP), and wind canceling. It appears to be a great company in your daily rush as it can also provide up to 7 hours of talk time and you can roam up to 30 ft or 10 meters.

ICOMTOFIT’s advanced noise-canceling microphone technology offers crystal-clear audio and uninterrupted conversations, letting you focus on your work or your call in comfort and style. It easily allows 8-10 hours of talk time and up to 7.5 days on Standby Mode.

It also allows you to make reliable Bluetooth wireless calls and enjoy streaming music&media throughout the day on a single charge. Since it weighs only 0.5 oz., it is durable and comfortable enough to be worn for hours at a time. You can enjoy extended comfort with a lightweight design and ultimate soft ear gels.

The Dechoyecho Bluetooth headset has a built-in 55mAh battery, and it can be fully charged in 1.5 hours for continuously 12 hours of talking. The charging case displays the remaining battery of the charging case. It adopts the latest version of Bluetooth V5.1, compared with the old version, it greatly reduces the chance of cutting in and out and provides a more stable connection for up to 33 feet away.

Also, this Bluetooth headset can be connected to two devices simultaneously. It is designed to fit both ears, the retractable ear hook, and flip-boom arm swivel and rotates for a comfortable fit.

It is lightweight and comfortable enough to be worn for hours. Also, the Bluetooth headset for cellphones supports voice assistants. The wireless headset adopts the QCC-3020 chip, which provides more clear sound and a stable connection.

The BlueParrott M300-XT is built for superior comfort and productivity. With industry-leading noise-cancellation and superior sound quality, this mono headset blocks out 80% of noise with 2 microphone technology, so you can hear and be heard no matter what.

This Bluetooth headset offers up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge to keep you connected all day long. Plus, with a wireless range of 300ft/100m and Bluetooth 5.1 advanced technology, you’ll have superior connectivity and flexibility to get the job done whether you’re on the road, making deliveries, or working in a warehouse.

It has a built-in HD microphone with advanced CVC6.0 noise reduction technology that blocks out disruptive background noise like wind, traffic, or crowds, offers crystal clear audio and a natural sound, and allows you to enjoy high-quality music and clear phone calls wherever. With up to 8-10 hours of continuous calls and up to 7. 5 days in standby mode,

This Bluetooth earpiece lets you make reliable wireless calls throughout the day on a single 1. 5 hours quick charge. It provides fast and stable pairing with any device that has Bluetooth function like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It can pair easily with any two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

HIFEER adopts CSR 8615 chip and CVC8.0 noise-canceling technology to reduce noise and echo cancellation bringing liquid clear call quality while driving or training. It can automatically filter noise. The sound whilst on a call will be clear both for you and the other end. It comes with a built-in 200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, stable connection, and ultra-low energy consumption.

These Bluetooth earphones support the enjoyment of 14 hours of music time, 16 hours of talking time, and 450 hours of standby time with a quick charging of around 2 hours. This hands-free single-ear earpiece employs a microphone and mute design that can not only achieve convenience in your life with clear voice calling and music playing but also IPX level 5 sweatproof provides a safe driving and riding environment.

