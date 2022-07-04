A charcoal grill cooks with charcoal and can be used for grilling and smoking. A wide variety of charcoal grills are available, such as kettle grills, barrel grills, and offset smokers.

Choosing the right grill can be a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. Follow these tips, and you'll be able to find the best grill for you.

Consider your budget when purchasing a new grill. What is the maximum amount of money that you are willing to spend?

Think about how often you will use your grill. If you plan on using it often, then you may want to invest in something more expensive.

What types of food do you want to cook on your grill? If grilling vegetables is important for you, then finding a grill with high temperatures may be something you want to consider.

That being said, let's take a look at some of the best charcoal grills of this summer.

The Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill is the perfect grill for people who are looking to cook up a lot of food at once. The grill has a large cooking surface and can hold up to 13 burgers at one time.

One thing that makes this grill different from others is the ease of ash cleanup. The ash falls through a grate on the bottom and into a removable bucket, making cleanup hassle-free. Another striking feature is that it gives users the leeway to add more coal without having to lift the entire top piece, thanks to the hinged cooking grate. Lastly, it'd be criminal not to mention the classic design it boasts.

Oklahoma Joe's grill is ideal for your backyard and can withstand the harshest of weather conditions. The heavy-duty steel construction ensures that it will be durable, while the height-adjustable charcoal tray lets you use high heat when grilling or low when cooking.

The Oklahoma Joe’s grill has large air dampers that make it possible to control the flow of air going into the firebox with accuracy so that the heat can be regulated as needed. This grill also has removable ash pans that make clean-up easy.

The Oklahoma Joe's Charcoal Grill has sturdy side handles for easy transport and portability. This makes it the perfect grill to have if you're interested in grilling during tailgating, camping, and other outdoor activities.

The Kamado Charcoal Grill is excellent for any family that loves to cook outdoors. It's versatile, so you can use it for both high heat grilling and low and slow cooking. The Kamado Charcoal Grill cooks up to 27 burgers at once - which means it's great if you have a large family or are hosting a party. Cleaning is also easy, thanks to its removable ash pan.

The primary benefit of using the Kamado Charcoal Grill is that it can cook food more evenly than many other of its competitors. The triple-walled insulation retains heat, and the adjustable dampers maintain even airflow into and out of the grill, preventing hot or cold spots in the cooking area.

The Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Grill is a smoker, grill, and oven all in one. It has the ability to reach a temperature of 700°F in 13 minutes and can cook at 225°F in 7 minutes. The digital fan can control the grill's temperature, making it easy for you to cook your food just the way you like it.

Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Grill is a great choice for people who want to smoke and sear food. The grill has porcelain-coated smoking racks that can be used for additional cooking space. It also has cast-iron grates that can be used for low and slow smoking.

The Masterbuilt Portable Charcoal Grill without a cart is a product created with the user’s convenience in mind. It doesn’t take up much space when it’s not in use, which makes it a superb choice for people who live in small houses or apartments.

The lid locks to keep the heat inside, which helps to prevent any ashes from escaping. The Masterbuilt Portable Charcoal Grill is electrically powered and comes with a battery life guaranteeing a run-time of 6 hours. It also features a SteadyTemp dial that allows you to regulate the temperature with precision.

The Royal Gourmet Grill is a porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grate that is designed for durability. The Lid-mounted thermometer gauge helps the user monitor the temperature of the grill and make adjustments accordingly. The 2-level height-adjustable charcoal pan is a great feature for those who want to cook using indirect heat.

The Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill is made of steel and built to last, making this the perfect grill for those who want a sturdy outdoor grill that will withstand the test of time. The removable ash catcher makes it easy to clean.

This grill features a chrome-plated warming rack that keeps food warm, maintains the flavor, and also lets meat defrost quickly, meaning your barbeque is ready in a shorter span of time.

The Char-Broil Charcoal Kettle Grill is a great choice for anyone who loves to grill. It features a porcelain-coated cooking grate that keeps food on top and prevents flare-ups. It also has a hinged lid with a mounted temperature gauge, making it easy to control the temperature of the grill.

The Char-Broil Charcoal Kettle Grill is ideal for cooking outdoors in the summertime. The large lid-mounted air damper allows you to easily regulate the temperature of your food without having to constantly open the grill. And the removable ash bowl makes it incredibly easy to clean up after you are done cooking.

