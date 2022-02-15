7 best digital displays for your hard-earned NFT collection

In 2022 and the upcoming years, the popularity of NFTs is expected to skyrocket. There has been an explosion of websites that sell and curate artworks, music, and even poetry. While NFTs can sell for millions of dollars, the inexperienced ones may find it difficult to justify owning such costly and intangible assets. When you consider what people are actually doing with NFTs, their attractiveness makes a lot of sense.

Collectors who are savvy about art are turning their homes and businesses into virtual galleries, inventing new ways to show their NFT artworks in order to enhance or brighten their surroundings. Major technology companies have led the way in this trend, developing digital TVs that look like picture frames and can display digital artwork. From a smartphone, tablet, or computer, these devices can display NFTs in only a few clicks. To make the procedure easier, some of these products integrate directly with crypto-wallets.

That is why we narrowed down the top 7 digital displays for you to brighten up your living spaces with all the amazing artwork you have been hiding in your NFT collection.

The Canvia smart digital art frame uses proprietary ArtSense technology to display fine art paintings, photographs, and your own personal photos and videos in amazing, lifelike detail. The digital photo frame has sensors that alter each image in real-time based on ambient light, resulting in a true-to-life image with brilliant colors that look like they were painted on canvas. You can combine your crypto wallet and add acquired NFTs, see google pictures, upload your own personal photos and videos, and present everything in your Canvia playlists using the Canvia website or mobile app.

Samsung came out to be a pioneer in digital photography in the sense that it is one of the best digital frames out there your NFT collection deserves. When you're not watching TV, the Frame transforms into a stunning work of art. Just activate the built-in motion sensor, and it will have your TV display one of your favorite NFTs every time you step into the room. As QLED televisions can create 100 percent Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most theater screens and HDR movies for television, Samsung Frame can present you with a billion stay-true hues of beautiful colors. With machine-based AI and its quantum processor, you can boost your picture to 4K.

Meural Canvas II combines modern design, cutting-edge technology, and a worldwide passion for art to let you explore and display more of what you love in vivid reality. Save time by effortlessly uploading and viewing your own NFT artwork in all of its glory. Simply wave your hand or use the Meural app to browse the art, customize your Canvas, schedule display hours, or change settings. Unwind and discover a new masterpiece with the use of voice commands if you want to.

The Lenovo Smart Frame's Color Tone Sensor adjusts the brightness of the display to the ambient light in the room, resulting in a more natural and beautiful viewing experience. The Lenovo Smart Frame is intelligent enough to only display the best images from your collection—no fuzzy or grainy images here. To cycle through your album, simply swipe your palm left or right to control the frame. The photos can also be managed through the app. The Lenovo Smart Frame's artwork has an anti-glare layer that makes it look as if it were in a museum. It's your chance to personalize your space with hundreds of pieces of NFT art.

You can quickly connect your web3 wallet that supports MetaMask, WalletConnect, or Temple Wallet, sign the payload indicating ownership, and start casting your Ethereum or Tezos-based NFTs with TokenCast. It allows you to display your collection by displaying NFT Metadata and a QR code that leads to a URL that displays the ownership or address of the NFT. Displaying your favorite work from Rarible, Opensea, SuperRare, and others can brighten up your office or any living space. The best part is that you may personalize your display to suit your preferences.

Of course, Samsung has another treasure to assist you in displaying your NFT collection in the best possible light. Its screen can produce over a billion shades of color, staying true to life even in bright situations thanks to its Quantum Processor.

This powerful processor transforms everything you see into gorgeous 4K using deep learning AI. Enhance The Frame with a frame in black, white, beige, or walnut to elevate your environment and make it your own. When you're not watching TV, the Frame transforms into a stunning work of art. You may use the built-in motion sensor to have your TV display one of your favorite NFT selections every time you step into the room.

Meural Digital Canvas is the first generation of Meural Canvas II, but it's just as amazing. With a glare-free finish and auto-dimming to suit the area, mood, and moment, it creates images that are lifelike and textured from every perspective.

Aside from showing your NFTs in the way they deserve, you can also use its wide 27 inches (0.7 meters) monitor with 1080p quality to effortlessly upload, crop, and filter your own images. TrueArt technology allows you to see every single small detail to appreciate art. You can easily control it with a wave of your hand, the TrueArt app, or the built-in web dashboard.

