7 best fountains to enhance your backyard for Fourth of July festivities

When it comes to decorating your backyard, there are numerous ways to do it. However, few of them are as enjoyable as a water fountain. These fountains can create a tranquil atmosphere that can transport you to a different realm altogether, not to mention their massive contribution to improving the aesthetics of your backyard.

There are oodles of options when it comes to installing a backyard fountain and almost as many factors that need to be taken into consideration before you decide on buying one. Let's take a peek at these basics.

Points to consider

Now, we're listing a bunch of important factors, but you need not consider every point. Make sure to regard these factors at your convenience.

1. Where do you want to place the fountain?

Ask yourself this question when you embark on your research to find the best fountain for your backyard. Once you've got a clear, specific answer, you'll have clarity on what you need to look for.

The place of a fountain plays a major role in the selection process. If you want to buy an electric fountain, you need to make sure there's an electrical outlet near where you want to place the fountain. Similarly, if the fountain is solar-powered, you need to place it in an area that receives adequate sunlight.

If you opt for a small fountain to place on your wooden deck, it needs to be lightweight but has to have a solid base to support it. For larger models that have basins, you need to make sure they're kept well out of reach of children or pets.

2. Fountain style

You need a fountain that accents well with your other patio and decor items around the yard. This is a very subjective factor, nonetheless, an important one to consider if you're a design geek. One way to make sure a fountain gels well with your backyard is to go for one that suits the backyard's plant scheme.

Advertisement

3. Sound

You may be wondering if the sound is an essential part that cannot be missed out on. Again, this is subjective to your likes and needs, but we'd be lying if we told you the sweet sound of water trickling down a fountain isn't chocolate to the ears!

4. Easy maintenance

When buying a backyard fountain, make sure to choose one that is both easy to install and then dismantle so you can clean it effortlessly, as you'll need to do so regularly to make sure it shines in the backyard and doesn't start to smell.

5. Price

Backyard fountains are available across every price range, so it's really all about how flexible your financial muscle is when buying a fountain.

Our Top Picks

Without further ado, let's take a glance at some of the best backyard fountains you can buy online.

Advertisement

The Kenroy home wall fountain would be a great addition to a small backyard and a great conversation starter during parties and get-togethers. It sports a plum bronze color and is made of resin to accent your backyard decor.

This wall fountain is a cakewalk to install; you can do it effortlessly by going through the user manual. The thermal pumps used for drawing water shut off automatically when the water levels are low, ensuring they save energy and don't get damaged.

Reasons to buy;

Easy to install

Economical pricing

Great fit for small backyards

The Sunnydaze Wood Barrel fountain has a durable construction, built from fir wood and plastic. The softly trickling water produces an ethereal atmosphere which makes it look extremely appealing. The classic wood design will make sure to give your entire backyard a pleasing look if you decide to go for this fountain.

Advertisement

Overall, the barrels give the fountain a natural look, which blends well with the outdoor setting of your backyard. It is also pretty easy to set up and dismantle, so you can easily clean it.

Reasons to buy:

Strong and durable

Realistic design

Easy to setup

Japanese fountains are known for creating a tranquil ambiance, and if that's what you're in the market for, the Toscano Asian Fountain is a great option to consider. This resin-made fountain also features LED lights to enhance the overall appearance.

Easy to set up and install, the Toscano Asian Decor fountain is also a perfect option to consider if you're looking for low-maintenance decor styles. You can also place it indoors, provided the space is large enough.

Reasons to buy:

Beautiful design

Easy to set up and install

Low maintenance water fountain

The Sunnydaze 2-tier Solar-Powered fountain has a water capacity of 3 gallons. It comes with a battery backup, and thanks to its resin and fiberglass construction, this fountain is long-lasting and durable.

Advertisement

Since this is a solar-powered fountain, you need not worry about charging it or arranging any other power source. The rechargeable battery pack makes sure it has all the power it needs. It charges for the whole day and can easily work even in cloudy weather.

Reasons to buy:

Easy to use

Requires no tangled chords for providing power

Long-lasting and durable

The Sunnydaze 6-tier fountain has a durable construction, built from resin, stone powder, and fiberglass. LED lights help produce an ethereal atmosphere making this fountain very visually appealing. It's a great fountain to have if you're looking for one to place on a wooden deck in the backyard.

Overall, the stacked gray rocks give the fountain a natural look, which blends well with an outdoor setting. The water trickles from each of the four tiers, giving you an impression of a real waterfall. In a nutshell, it's a miniature waterfall.

Advertisement

Reasons to buy:

Strong and durable

Sophisticated and sleek design

No plumbing required

The Jeco Glenville, like many other fountains on this list, has a durable polyresin and fiberglass construction. It also has a pleasing design and is easy to assemble and dismantle, meaning you can clean it easily when needed.

If you're opting for this fountain, make sure to change the water every two days to keep it clean. The Jeco Glenville fountain is available in both brown and black.

Reasons to buy:

Durable design

Easy to assemble and dismantle

Easy to clean

Would you love to add a classic European touch to your backyard? This tiered John Timberland fountain will give you the perfect exquisite look and ambiance you're looking for, and it can hold approximately 5 gallons of water.

Each basin in this water fountain is designed geometrically. The resin and stone-powdered construction make it both strong and lightweight at the same time. The pump and connector are included in the package.

Advertisement

Reasons to buy:

Classic European design

Strong and durable

Lightweight and easily portable

Editor’s Note: This is a part of our special DIY HOME ISSUE, where IE explores the best tips and tricks to impress guests with your engineering skills.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.