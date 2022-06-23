7 best outdoor fireplaces to adorn your backyards this summer

Be it chilly nights or happy get-togethers with your near and dear ones, an outdoor fireplace easily happens to be the cynosure of attraction; a quiet witness to all the jokes you crack and the songs that you croon merrily. They also play a crucial role in sprucing up your backyard.

If you get an outdoor fireplace installed in your backyard, it also acts as a frequent reason why you'd love to spend time in your backyard. That being said, let's take a look at a few types of fireplaces you need to be aware of in case you're buying one for the first time.

Types of fireplaces

Knowing about the basics of outdoor fireplaces will help you make a proper buying decision.

1. Wood-burning fireplace

Wood-burning fireplaces are the most common ones in use; thanks to the fact that they can fit in both small and large backyards. You can build one yourself or buy a readymade wood-burning fireplace. If you love crackling flames, this is the fireplace to go for.

Given that it creates a natural atmosphere, wood-burning fireplaces have their fair share of drawbacks. They require frequent maintenance and can also cause fire accidents or mishaps due to sparks.

2. Steel outdoor fireplace

Steel outdoor fireplaces are designed to last for the long term. Also, they show commendable resistance during tough weather conditions. On the downside, they're heavily prone to rust and also hot to touch, so you can get burns if you aren't careful enough. This factor also makes steel fireplaces somewhat unsafe for children.

Advertisement

3. Propane outdoor fireplace

If you've got a large backyard to heat up, propane outdoor fireplaces are the best option to go for. For starters, they burn hotter in contrast to wood-burning or gas fireplaces.

Also, they're easier to clean since there are no ashes or embers being created in this fireplace. On the downside, these fireplaces require fuel so that does increase the cost of maintaining this fireplace.

4. Chiminea outdoor fireplace

These belly-shaped fireplaces are excellent wood burners; they can burn all types of wood easily. Also, they're less likely to throw sparks or embers out and that makes them a safe option to try.

On the flip side, refrain from going for these fireplaces if you're planning to install one near or on your wooden deck or patio since they can't be placed on wooden surfaces.

Advertisement

5. Stone outdoor fireplace

A stone fireplace is an excellent option if you wish to have more control over the design and customization of your fireplace and backyard overall. They can be made up of marble, granite, slate, limestone, or cobblestones.

However, as beautiful as they look, stone outdoor fireplaces cost a fortune and you may also need certain permits and permissions for installing them.

6. Portable outdoor fireplace

A portable fireplace allows users to carry it effortlessly with them for outdoor parties and picnics. It's more affordable than built-in outdoor fireplaces since you can easily move it around. Also, portable fireplaces are low-maintenance and affordable options to go with.

7. Pizza ovens

These dome-shaped fireplaces are the best to consider if you're looking for one solely for cooking purposes. You can enjoy the crackling fire while cooking pizza as you sit around making memories with your loved ones. The only downside is you may need to spend a fortune to have one of these fireplaces in your backyard.

Advertisement

How to choose the correct fireplace?

Choosing the best fireplace depends on a myriad of factors.

1. Size

The size of the fireplace is one of the factors that need to be considered, especially if you've got a small backyard and economical space for installing a fireplace. A chiminea fireplace or portable fireplace are inexpensive options to go with if you don't own a large backyard and are looking for a small or medium-sized fireplace.

2. Purpose of use

It's essential to determine why you want to have a fireplace. Is it just to improve the decor? For warmth? For cooking food? In case you're looking for a fireplace that allows you to cook food as well as provide warmth, a propane fireplace would be a good option to choose since there are no chances of embers or sparks coming out of it.

Advertisement

3. Cost

Cost is a very subjective topic to discuss when it comes to buying the perfect fireplace; it typically depends on how much you're willing to shell out for getting a fireplace installed in your backyard.

4. Style

Much like cost, the choice of style also varies from person to person, so recommending any one style is a rather difficult decision to make. Depending on your choice, you can go for modern electric fireplaces, the ones with rustic design, or aluminum fireplaces that sport s vintage vibe.

Our Top Picks

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best outdoor fireplaces in the market.

If safety is one of your major concerns while using a fierce in the backyard, we recommend going for the eFlame electric fireplace. For starters, you need not worry about sparks or embers flying out while using this fireplace.

Advertisement

Crafted with a rustic design, it's pretty fashionable and embellishes both indoor and outdoor spaces in your home. The one downside is you won't get a crackling fire that's usually responsible for creating the cozy ambience in get-togethers. However, if you're the quintessential environmentalist, the eFlame electric fireplace suits your agenda as it uses artificial electric fire with no wood pieces burnt in the process.

Reasons to buy:

Safe to use

Best for environment enthusiasts

Portable; can be used both indoors and outdoors

This Sunnydaze Chimnea fireplace is made of strong and durable steel, built to withstand harsh weather conditions. It's also a cakewalk to get this installed in your backyard. The enclosed wood-burning fire is viewable 360 degrees and creates a pleasant appearance. It's basically a fine fusion of modern design with traditional elements.

Reasons to buy:

Easy to install

Great design

Sturdy and durable construction

The Wiosi Chiminea fireplace sports an appearance of a hand-made design; it's made of clay with a painted finish. The small shape of the Chiminea fireplace means it can go with any size of the backyard; it's especially a great choice to go for if you've got a small or medium-sized backyard.

Advertisement

Since it's made of clay, the Wiosi fireplace promises long-term use, provided you need to cover it properly during stormy and rainy weather.

Reasons to buy:

Built for long-term use

Hand-made designs by artisans

Fits within backyards of any size

The Colsen Tabletop fireplace is built for those looking for a modern design with a sleek and stylish finish. It's smokeless, odorless, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. The portable design makes it easier for users to carry it and keep it conveniently in places of their choice.

The Colsen fireplace is easy to light and extinguish; no need to worry about any mess being created when you're lighting it. The easy-to-use nature of the fireplace means you can quickly set it up and spend more time enjoying your parties or get-togethers while leaving it up to the fireplace to create a cozy ambience.

Reasons to buy:

Easy to set up and use

Sleek and stylish design

Smokeless and odorless

Used both indoors and outdoors

The Bali Outdoors fireplace is made of cast iron and sports a rather antique look. It can be installed within minutes anywhere in your backyard. You can use it with firewood or artificial logs to create the quintessential cozy ambience that makes your get-togethers memorable.

Also, there's a sliding door and an ashtray that'll enable you to add fuel and remove ash effortlessly. In all, it's a good economical option for small or medium-sized backyards.

Reasons to buy:

Antique finish

Installation can be completed in no time

Economical pricing

The Poofzy fireplace is known for its extremely lightweight and sleek design; you can use it for both indoor and outdoor purposes. The best part is, unlike other fireplaces, you don't need to spend time installing it; this fireplace runs on ethanol fuel that's easy to find and affordable.

The Poofzy fireplace has a solid steel base and is adorned with two glass panels on both sides that are majorly responsible for giving it a premium look. No Ash, no soot, no smoke; you can set it up and spend time with your friends without worrying about cleaning after using this fireplace.

Reasons to buy:

Portable fireplace

Sleek and modern design

Produces no smoke, soot, or Ash

Economical pricing

This matte-finish outdoor fireplace is made of aluminum and works wonders when its time to light up your deck or patio when the sun goes down. When in its full-fledged display, the Blue Rooster fireplace resembles any other campfire that creates a soulful and enjoyable atmosphere for a get-together.

You can roast marshmallows, hotdogs, burgers, or wood-fired steaks on this fireplace. It's a cakewalk to light up this fireplace and it's built to last for the long term. You can use fire logs of a minimum of 16 inches to light up the fire in the fireplace.

Reasons to buy:

Fast setup speed

Can be used for cooking as well as for warmth

Lasts for a long term

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.