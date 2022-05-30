7 best outdoor speakers to help you party any where outside

Spring is here and summer is right on the corner, which means now's the time to grab everything you want (or need) to make the most of the seasons ahead, whether that's the best camping gear, top-notch outdoor furniture, grills, and smokers, or something else. Those are all undoubtedly great things to have, and worthy of a spot in your warm-weather lineup. But if there's something that'll make using those even more enjoyable, it's a quality set of outdoor speakers.

Whether you're hanging out around the fire pit on a chilly spring evening or having a summer pool party, having the right soundtrack to suit the vibe is a must. While portable waterproof Bluetooth speakers work well in a pinch, installing a killer outdoor speaker system is your best bet for delivering unbeatable sound. They're designed to withstand the elements, and if you're buying on a budget, there are plenty of affordable, high-quality options on the market. We have listed the 7 best outdoor speakers to double up the fun on the days you spend your time mostly outside.

The compact Atrium 4 loudspeaker produces high fidelity sound quality anywhere you want great sound. Its small size makes it ideal for tight, out-of-way installations. With an aluminum dome tweeter and polypropylene cone driver in each speaker you can enjoy deep, accurate bass and smoother response.

Polk’s patented Dynamic Balance and Klippel Optimization technologies ensure perfect material performance, eliminating driver and tweeter artifacts for more realistic sound reproduction at high and low volume levels. The weatherproof cabinet features a rustproof aluminum grille, rustproof aluminum bracket, and stainless steel/brass hardware that can endure seasonal change and provide great indoor speaker-quality sound for years of outdoor listening enjoyment.

Atrium 6 is a workhorse when it comes to filling large spaces with the kind of big, lifelike high-quality sound for all your outdoor entertainment. They are all-weather certified, water-resistant, built to withstand the worst elements, salt-fog, UV, and resistant to extreme temperatures or heavy rains. Thanks to its aluminum grilles and bracket, with stainless steel and brass hardware you don’t need to worry about any rusting ever.

Polk’s patented Dynamic Balance technology with 5.25" driver, 1" tweeter, and Power Port Bass Venting analyze the speaker’s entire electro-acoustic and mechanical system for improved material selection and more efficient geometry. These speakers are easy to install and look great both outdoors and indoors.

Bose 251 speakers set a new standard for performance and reliability outdoors through a combination of advanced technology, extensive research, and rigorous testing. An articulated array reproduces sound over larger listening areas.

The result is a wide distribution of sound, so you can enjoy music equally from both speakers as you move around outdoors. And, the patented multi-chamber bass enclosure helps deliver full, deep bass without audible distortion, from a smaller design.

Elegant yet rugged, Bose 251 speakers are engineered to withstand snow, rain, salt, and temperature extremes of 140 Degrees F (60 Degrees C) to -22 degrees F (-30 Degrees C). The speakers are specifically built to withstand nature's harsh elements. They're compatible with amplifiers and receivers rated from 10 to 200 watts per channel.

The AW-525 all-weather loudspeaker brings clean, clear dynamic Klipsch quality performances to patios, terraces, balconies, gardens, or poolside. And, because it's so efficient, you get much more sound per watt enabling this full-range model to work well in wide-open spaces.

Its Injection Molded Graphite woofers and titanium dome tweeters offer smooth, detailed highs with patio-rocking low frequencies. It comes with Horn Loaded tweeters and super-sized woofer magnets that allow exceptional sensitivity, which means it’s putting out more sound with less power easily. It is durable and comes with a UV-resistant enclosure, a non-corrosive aluminum grill to deliver great sound for years to come.

The Dual Electronics LU43PB Speakers with swivel brackets and 100 Watts peak power will make a great addition to any home. The 4” 3-Way high-performance speakers pair will enhance any sound system and make acoustic waves regardless of placement.

Their compact but efficient design provides you with 100 Watts of Peak Power, 50 Watts RMS, 4-6 Ohms, and a Frequency Range between 100Hz-20kHz for unrivaled sound superiority. Dual Electronics speakers are coated with a UV resistant resin and placed inside an ABS enclosure protecting them from the elements and preserving sound integrity making them great patio speakers.

The Pyle PDWR62 mountable speaker systems provide high-powered wireless Bluetooth performance indoors or out. Featuring rugged marine-grade waterproof construction, they are the perfect choice for adding full-range stereo sound on boats, decks, patios, or backyards. The system includes 2 speakers; one active and one passive, along with a built-in digital amplifier.

Once connected, the polymer dome tweeters create crisp high frequency sound and the fortified long-throw woofers generate some impressive bass. You will also have the ability to connect additional external devices to your speaker system thanks to the gold-plated speaker binding post plugs.

The UV-treated shell of the Kicker KB6 and its ability to deliver clear sound over long distances make it perfect for a variety of indoor and outdoor applications. The iconic kicker sound is now available for use in a family room, listening area, den, backyard deck, patio, garage, under the eaves, or near the pool, and it still sounds amazing on a boat or RV.

The KB6 is a high-efficiency speaker system that can be used both indoors and out, with an 8-Ohm load and the ability to be powered by home audio receivers. The Kicker KB6 2-Way Atrium Speaker is equipped with a powerful 6.5-inch woofer and a 2x5-inch compression-loaded horn tweeter. The system acoustically blends for a unique sound and quality sound enjoyment.

