A party speaker system is a sound system that is used to provide music and entertainment for a party. It consists of speakers and amplifiers, which are mounted on stands, placed on the ground, or hung from the ceiling.

It’s important because it provides entertainment for your guests and yourself. The music can be played at any volume and you can use the microphones to make announcements during the party.

With the Fourth of July celebrations in the U.S. fast approaching, let's take a look at some of the best party speakers to raise the bars of excitement.

The Bazooka G2 party bar is something you just cannot miss out on if you're looking for a power-packed machine to provide you with the ultimate musical experience. Whether it's soulful songs that melt your heart or funky rock music that makes you want to dance your heart out, this party bar can build the ambience for your enjoyment in the blink of an eye.

And that is all thanks to the Class-D amplifier that powers end-loaded subwoofers and the front-firing tweeters in this system. Also, the Audio Sync technology allows you to connect two of these party bars to a single mobile device; it's literally risking the chance to go deaf with the kind of loud and powerful sound the bar produces.

Furthermore, the Bazooka G2 can be controlled via a mobile app, a dashboard controller, or wireless remote control. This enables hands-free calling when paired to a mobile device. And oh, let's not miss out on the super cool illumination system that can flash multiple colors in any pattern to match the party vibe!

Outdoor speakers need to be powerful enough to rise above the sound of the surroundings, and that requires them to have massive power to provide an immersive experience for listeners. The Monster Rockin' Roller 270 packs 200 watts of power and provides 100 hours of playtime. That's more than enough to last an entire weekend trip or any event!

Apart from its highly commendable sound quality, the speaker also sports a Qi charging system that can wirelessly charge your mobile devices. To take the experience up a notch, you can get two of these and pair them with each other to double the powerful sound that oozes out.

By the looks of it, the Monster Rockin' Roller 270 has a sturdy exterior with an IPX4 rating, meaning it can look the toughest weather right in the eye and ensure it doesn't curb your partying spirit.

How about enjoying 360-degree worth of sound with a punchy bass for your upcoming Fourth of July bash? The Sony XP700 is the perfect companion to rely on for producing an earsplitting, omnidirectional sound as you drown yourself in the music. It provides 25 hours of battery life on a single charge and takes little time to be charged.

The IPX4 rating means the Sony SRS XP700 has a splash-resistant exterior, making it safe to have at a poolside party. Also, there's an illumination system to create the right vibe with the type of songs you're playing on it.

If you've always loved singing as much as listening to music, you can croon your heart out by connecting two mics to the rear input. The speaker is also featherweight and an easy machine to carry around.

The Dolphin SP-210RBT speaker boasts activated sound lights that pulsate along to the beat, setting you right into the groove for a partying mood. You can control it via a remote, and what's more, it also comes with a wire karaoke microphone so you can hum along with the musical tracks of the melodies closest to your heart.

The Dolphin SP-210RBT has a battery life of over seven hours with 7000 mAh of power. The two 10" woofers and 3" tweeters play an important role alongside the 5-band equalizer in providing quality sound output. The speaker is also very light to carry around; portability is one of its hallmarks, which makes it an ideal speaker to have at any bash.

The Brookstone Big Blue ticks almost all the boxes you'd expect for a party speaker. For starters, it has a 60-watt RMS driver that produces commendable sound with extreme bass. The sound is pretty crisp and clear and like smooth chocolate to your ears — exacly what you'd expect at a party.

Another of its striking features is the mixed-color LED light show. You can create a pattern of lights by selecting any one of the three color modes to match the vibe of the celebrations. The Brookstone Big Blue is also a cinch to carry around anywhere; you can take it to a beach, a party, a swimming pool, a campsite, and much more.

The speaker also boasts a Qi charging pad and holder, meaning you can charge your devices in case you're running short on power.

Philips hardly needs a special introduction when it comes to sound products. The Bass+ NX200 has colored light effects that can pulse to the music and flash in patterns to create an enjoyable atmosphere. Also, there are fun karaoke effects to enjoy while you're singing your heart out to your favorite tunes.

The Philips Bass+ speaker provides 14 hours of playtime, so you've got an arrangement for playing non-stop music for the upcoming Fourth of July bash. You can connect the speakers via Bluetooth within a distance of 10 meters. It also features two mic inputs and one guitar input for the hardcore audiophile.

We've already run through the Sony SRS-XP700 above, but if you're looking out for a more stylish and sleek design, the SRS-XG500 is worth a try. In a featherweight body, this Sony speaker packs a rich and powerful bass coupled with crisp sound. The IP66 water-resistant and dust-proof design makes it a sturdy machine to have in rainy weather.

The Sony SRS-XG500 provides a 30-hour battery life along with a rear input that allows you to connect a mic or a guitar. Furthermore, there's the subtle LED ring lighting to create the perfect party ambience. In all, it's a pretty profitable buy considering the bucks you'd be shelling out for this machine.

