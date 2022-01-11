7 Best Smart Rings to Rule Them All

Over the last few decades, we got to witness many everyday items getting smarter and doing a lot more for us on a daily basis. There are many smart items such as hats, phones, TVs, speakers that make our lives easier and lowkey made us addicted to this way of living. Nowadays we cannot imagine a TV that will not bring us multiple streaming channels or a mobile phone that cannot serve our voice commands. On top of all the smart devices we all know, the feature of being smart is spread to the tiniest objects we didn’t think can do the job.

One of the most unique of them all, for instance, is smart rings. Despite how small it is, just on your finger, it can do a lot for you, not only as a piece of stylish jewelry but also as an electronic gadget to keep you company depending on your needs. We narrowed down the best 7 smart rings to finally get you to put a ring on it.

Besides how cool and smart it looks, Alotm will almost act as your personal assistant as it will cover most of the small details for you in your day. Alotm R3 can serve you as a key to your personal phone, and even a key to your door. Yes, the door of your own house! On top of that, it can replace all of your RFID-supported cards to enter your parking lot or local gym and many more places that require a membership card. It is also equipped with precious metals such as a volcano magnet and FIR energy stone to help you balance your body’s ions, raise oxygen levels in your body, remove harmless toxins and relieve joint and muscle pain. With just a touch, you can share pictures, business cards, or website links with anyone you want.

Made of zirconia ceramic material, it is extremely comfortable to wear and will make you feel as if you are not wearing any jewelry. It uses 360-degree omnidirectional sensing technology to get everything done faster, which makes the sensing effect much higher than similar products in the smart ring market. Hectare Smart Ring comes to you completely empty and you can download NFC read-write app to program it in the way you want it to function. It can be programmed to function NFC business card, can help you automatically send links, and allow fast connection to WiFi and Bluetooth. Last but not least, If you are a gamer, it can even be used for simple commands in gaming.

Dhyana created this smart meditation ring to assist you in enhancing your general well-being, motivation, and everyday mindfulness exercises and rituals. It's not only easy to charge, but it's even easier to charge up and carry around with you, thanks to safe HRV sensors, an astounding 7-day active battery, and wireless charging features.

The Dhyana meditation monitoring software generates a full report after each session, which is driven by analytics for better performance during meditation. Throughout the report, you'll get insights into your breathing and levels of relaxation, as well as times when your mind was diverted or remained focused. Better and deeper sleep, enhanced focus and awareness, lower stress, and many more benefits are all within reach. The Dhyana App is chock-full of meditations inspired by various practices and interests from around the world.

The CIRCUL is designed to track and record your blood oxygen levels, record your exercise heart rate, steps, and calories burned. You can also track your sleep oxygen saturation, HR, and sleep stages, as it alerts you via your CIRCUL mobile app according to the oxygen saturation levels you set for your personal tracking. To keep track of your entire bodily health, you can share your sleep and workout statistics with your partner, trainer, physician, caregiver, or family member.

The CNICK Ring is made of gemstones and zirconia ceramic and it is made to be the lightest and thinnest one in the market, making it the most comfortable to wear. You won't have to worry about being without a key if your phone battery dies or if you just want to spend time without carrying a phone because it never needs charging and is ready to use anytime you need it. The smart ring is compatible with Model S and Model X vehicles produced in 2021+ and all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and ready for use nonstop for your Tesla vehicle. It is also waterproof and scratch-resistant so you definitely do not need to remove your ring while washing hands, taking shower, or swimming.

Colmo is made by extracting the original Tesla Model 3 key card chip and placing it in the smart ring attachment for the exact match. The COLMO Model 3 key card replacement is simple to use and provides quick access to your Tesla Model 3. All that is required is a simple touch. You will never need to be worried if your phone is off the grid, out of battery, or if you don't have access to it. It is also possible to have names, logos, and anything else engraved on it to personalize it and make it fit your taste. What else can you ask for in a ring?

R4 is a wireless RFID radio frequency ring with multiple functions. The integrated IC and ID modules can be used to replace access cards, parking cards, membership cards, consumer cards, and other radio frequency cards. The integrated NFC module can be used to implement virtual incoming calls, location notifications, and featured cloud services like business card sharing and memo sharing. The fourth-generation smart ring features three sets of RFID smart modules that can simultaneously imitate four non-contact sensor cards. R4 smart ring has enhanced the sending and receiving distance by three times over the previous generation. Made of microcrystalline zirconium ceramics, blended with germanium grail, volcanic magnet, and FIR energy stone, it contributes a lot to the wearer's health in terms of relaxing the body tension and balancing the ion levels in the body.

