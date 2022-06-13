7 best surge protectors to keep the electricity safe running around your house

While they aren’t the most glamorous pieces of tech, surge protectors are an incredibly important part of any tech setup. Not only do they add extra power outlets, enabling you to create entertainment hubs, workstations, and more, but they keep your expensive gaming PC, TV, or console safe from power surges, lightning storms, and more.

Additionally, some have ports for coaxial and Ethernet cables, and plugging them in allows the surge protector to shield them from electrical damage, as well.

If you're going to buy nicer electronics and hate the idea of a lightning storm or other mishap destroying them, you'll definitely want a surge protector. Thankfully, they aren’t that expensive, and we’ve narrowed down the best surge protectors to keep your electronics safe.

This power splitter comes with a surge protector which can absorb excess voltage to provide superior protection for desktop computers, mobile phones, and other electronics appliances from voltage fluctuations, surges, and spikes.

When bad weather knocks out your home’s power or an unexpected surge or spike occurs, Addtam protector is your first line of defense. This safety-regulated, flat wall tap built-in LED light indicates when your devices are protected and wiring properly grounded. Its high-speed USB ports automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed.

Nuetsa’s 3-level complementary Surge Protector Circuit which is composed of TVS (transient voltage suppressor), MOV (metal oxide varistor), and GDT (gas discharge tube), with a minimum 2700 Joules energy absorbing capacity, could protect your devices much more quickly and reliably than other brand’s 1 level MOV Surge Protection Circuits.

Advertisement

It comes with 4 USB ports powering a total of 3.4 A, and each USB A port features a 2.4A Max output. Its USB C charging port features 3A maximum power. It also comes with a built-in smart technology, which detects charging devices and delivers optimal charging speed automatically, compatible with most USB devices.

Anker provides the power you need for all your appliances from one convenient strip—complete with USB charging ports. It is designed with 4 keyhole mounting slots on the base, allowing you to mount your power strip to the wall or desk to create a stable place to power up all of your devices.

It has a 7-point safety system that combines fire resistance, overload protection, temperature control, and more to protect you and your devices. It comes with 12 AC outlets and 3 USB ports with a 6 ft cable powering an entire workstation or home entertainment center.

Advertisement

Most importantly, it delivers an optimized charge to USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology. You can save up to 1 hour of charging time with your device’s out-of-the-box charger.

It comes with a special design which is widely spacing AC outlets (2 inches) for large adapters with 10 standard spacing outlets, making it ideal for tabletop or bedside for home and office. It allows you to enable multiple devices to work simultaneously, most devices and home appliances can be connected at the same time.

It comes with 4 USB ports total of 3.4 A/17W, each USB A port features 2.4A Max output. It also comes with smart technology, which detects charging devices and delivers optimal charging speed. Also, its thicker Copper Wires provide stronger, high conductivity, more efficient power output, low heat, and safety.

Advertisement

The 3-side power strip with 8AC wide outlets and 4 USB charging ports(Total 5V/3.1A) can power up to 12 devices simultaneously. With built-in smart IC technology, the USB port can auto-detect and deliver appropriate current to your devices - each port up to 5V/2.4A max.

Its 3-side design makes it easier to make the plugs not cover any outlet, and the 8 AC outlets with 2.2 inches widely spaced in between outlets, are larger than a standard socket. The surge protector with overload protection protects your electrical appliances from lighting, surges, or spikes. It comes with a minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 900 Joules.

The P11U2 offers guaranteed surge protection from the most trusted power protection company in the industry, APC by Schneider Electric. Connect and protect up to 11 electronics, and conveniently charge your mobile devices via 2 additional USB ports.

Advertisement

It has 5 regular and 6 transformer-spaced outlets for oversized plugs. It comes with a 180° rotating power cord with a right-angle plug which allows you for a variety of installations depending on your need.

The surge-protector power strips in this AmazonBasics two-pack set create an important layer of defense against fires and damage. Each with a 14-gauge system and 200-Joule, three-line, surge-suppression rating, the surge-protector power strips optimally transfer power and help keep plugged-in devices safe, especially during storms and power outages.

The unit's handy built-in power switch makes it easy to turn off several electronics at once--or to temporarily cut power for a complete, thorough shut-down. Since most electronics continue to use power when in standby mode, the surge-protector power strip can be used to completely shut off electronics when not in use, helping to conserve energy.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.