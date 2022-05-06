7 best thermal printers for POS transactions of your business in 2022

A thermal printer is one that uses heat to produce images or text on paper. Thermal printers have been in use across various industries for quite a long time. If you own a small business, you need a thermal receipt printer for printing receipts or for creating barcodes and shipping labels in case you're holding inventory.

Choosing the right thermal printer is no mean feat, and it's also essential to have one for businesses large or small. They're also used in retail shops, airlines, warehouses, and many other places, thanks to their ultra-fast printing speed. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best thermal printers available on the market.

The Polono Label Printer is an affordable option that offers many features that are necessary for the workplace. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, so it's easy to set up with the company's current system.

The paper return function makes it easy to keep track of where the printer is running out of paper by returning it to the printer so you don't have to stop what you're doing in order to reload it. Finally, this label printer can also be used for printing barcodes which are perfect for companies who sell products online or have other needs.

The Polono Label Printer is the first of its kind to provide high-speed printing for labels. The printer can print up to 72 labels per minute, making it a great option for small-scale businesses that need to produce labels quickly and efficiently.

The iDPRT is a high-speed thermal printer that prints up to 150mm/s and can print up to 72 sheets per minute. It also has a paper return function so you don't have to worry about manually adjusting the paper in the machine. The iDPRT thermal printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The iDPRT printer has a small, portable design, making it easy to use in any environment. This printer is also economical and user-friendly for those who are looking for a cost-effective solution to their printing needs.

MUNBYN thermal printer is a device that can be used for printing labels, receipts, and tickets. It is a good option for those who are looking for an easy-to-set-up printer. The device has a 150mm/s printing speed which makes it quite fast.

The MUNBYN thermal printer has an automatic label identification system which means it can identify the type of labels you are using and adjust its settings automatically. It works with Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS operating systems.

The JADENS Thermal Printer is an innovative printer that can be connected to any device. It is a hi-tech label printer that can be used with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. The printer is easy to set up and comes with an easy-to-use interface. However, if you're printing labels using MacOS, you cannot do it via Bluetooth; USB is the only choice to go within this case.

This thermal printer prints labels for shipping and warehouse use and was designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It is perfect for those who need a reliable, fast, and easy-to-setup printer.

The Arkscan thermal printer is a multifunctional printer that is used for printing labels, barcodes, and other purposes. It offers real-time U.S tech support and has a wide range of features.

The Arkscan thermal printer is a state-of-the-art office printer that delivers high-quality prints at a fast speed. It is compatible with macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux. The printer was specifically built for small businesses and features an easy-to-use interface.

The FIRINER Thermal Printer is a high-speed label printer that prints at 150 mm/s. The printer also has auto label detection so you don't have to worry about manually setting them up. This feature also makes it easy to use for people who are not tech-savvy.

The FIRINER Thermal Printer is compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems. It can print labels, receipts, order tickets, packing slips, and barcodes.

The FIRINER Thermal Printer is an all-in-one thermal printer that can be used for a variety of purposes. It has the ability to print labels, tags, receipts, and more on thermal paper. The printer is compatible with various e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy among others.

The Star Micronics Thermal Printer prints 43 receipts per minute and with its clamshell design, it is easy to load paper and set up without wasting too much time. This printer has a high-quality printing mechanism that provides accurate printing of receipts in any environment.

The Star Micronics thermal printer is an excellent option for those looking for a reliable receipt printer that can print in both portrait and landscape formats. It's specifically built for small businesses, so if you're looking for a receipt printer at an economical price, this printer is worth a shot.

