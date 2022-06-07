7 best trackballs for a better experience navigating on screen

Frequent mouse use can put a strain on your hands, fingers, and wrists. If you find yourself getting tired of using a mouse often, consider getting a trackball mouse. Instead of moving the entire device to drag your cursor across the screen, you use a trackball instead. This allows you to have more precise movement while keeping your hand steady in one position.

Even though most modern computer mice use optical or laser sensors, you can still find a few options which rely on trackballs instead. While trackball mice are a technology of the past, these can be great for those who want better control and physical feedback from their computer mouse. We listed the best trackballs for you to release the pressure from your hands and do the best work you can on your PC.

ERGO M575 is a wireless trackball with incredibly easy thumb control. This is the newest addition to the Logitech Ergo series that promotes increased comfort, lower muscle strain, and improved more natural posture. The ergonomic sculpted shape of ERGO M575 minimizes movement and maximizes comfort while keeping your hand and arm relaxed.

With two ways to connect via Bluetooth Low Energy or the USB receiver, the trackball provides you with a powerful, stable signal with a 33 ft (10 m) range. You don’t need to move your trackball, so it’s perfect for tight workspaces and busy desks.

A single AA battery lasts up to 24 months with the included Unifying USB receiver and up to 20 months with Bluetooth Low Energy.

The ELECOM "EX-G Pro" trackball provides precise cursor movement for superior accuracy. It can help improve the productivity and efficiency of your work. You can assign different functions to fit your work or gaming needs with 8 built-in mouse keys and a left/right scrolling tilt wheel that provides limitless clicking combinations.

Its wheel scroll uses an optical encoder with excellent durability without the wear of parts during operation. It also comes with 3 different ways to connect it to your device, Bluetooth, wired, and wireless.

The Expert Mouse Wireless Trackball gives you the freedom to be hyper-productive without being limited by a USB cable. The trackball can be paired through Bluetooth 4. 0 LE to save a valuable USB port, or connected via a USB Nano receiver. KensingtonWorks software offers incredible customization, and optical tracking technology offers smooth, precise cursor control.

Plus, its award-winning Scroll Ring lets you quickly scan up and down web pages or long documents. Add it all up and you get exceptional comfort and ease of use from the brand that has set the industry standard in trackballs for more than 20 years.

We of course haven’t forgotten the left-handed users while reviewing the best trackball mice out there. This trackball mouse is designed with a high-performance gaming optics system sensor and lens. The DPI button can easily change between 750(LOW) and 1500(HIGH) DPI, making the movements of your cursor faster or slower.

The ball rolls on three 2.5 mm large artificial ruby ball bearings. They are extremely smooth and the relatively large size prevents dust and dirt from clogging them. So you don’t have to clean the ball bearings too often.

The ball is held in place by the ball bearings, but can easily be popped out of the device, by pushing it through the hole in the bottom and it can be easily cleaned.

With a sleek ambidextrous design that fits either hand comfortably, the large Marble trackball and its advanced optical technology provide the smooth tracking and superior precision many have come to associate with Logitech.

The long, broad palm area and gently contoured shape provide maximum support and comfort for either hand—ideal for anyone who spends long hours working at the computer. Its sculpted ambidextrous shape supports your right or left hand and stays in one place—move the cursor without moving your arm.

The Logitech MX ERGO wireless is extremely comfortable. It's an ergonomic mouse with a slant for right-handed people. It comes with a tilt plate that can tilt up to 20°, which is designed to relieve stress on the wrist.

You can connect the Logitech MX ERGO to your computer either via Bluetooth or its proprietary receiver, and it can connect to two devices at once. It has a cable for charging, but you still need to connect it wirelessly to your computer while it's charging. It also has a battery life that lasts up to four months.

Pro Fit’s ergo design provides all-day comfort with a 60° tilt and natural handshake position to improve wrist and forearm position. It uses the same left click right click and scroll wheel operation as a traditional mouse while providing the advantages of a trackball with a simple roll of the thumb.

The high-quality optical tracking sensor 34mm thumb-operated trackball and triple DPI switch provide smooth cursor control optimal precision and easy cursor speed transitions. You can connect your vertical trackball to up to 3 different devices – one via the 2 4GHz nano dongle that stows inside the trackball body and two additional connections via Bluetooth.

You can easily experience plug and play default settings or use KensingtonWorks software to set pointer and scrolling options and professionally customize 9 programmable buttons to tackle common tasks with one touch.

