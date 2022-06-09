7 best uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for gaming with the maximum efficiency

The best UPS backup is something you'll mostly wish you had after a blackout causes you to lose your game progress before you can hit save. Or even worse, a surge that kills your components. Uninterruptible power supplies offer you time to save, and they keep things from getting fried, too; in some areas of the world, having a reliable UPS is a lifesaver.

If you've got a high-end gaming PC, it is a great idea to pair it with an uninterrupted power supply battery as a backup. This protects your system from fluctuations in outlet power and acts as a surge protector to boot.

A UPS utilizes its internal batteries to deliver a steady flow of power for a limited time when the power goes out, like during a blackout. It gives you a grace period to save your work or get to a save point before shutting down your PC safely. We narrowed down the 7 best uninterruptible power supplies to make everything easy for you while using your PC.

A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower Intelligent LCD CP1500AVRLCD provides battery backup, using simulated sine wave output, and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems.

The CP1500AVRLCD uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, which extends battery life. AVR is essential in areas where power fluctuations occur frequently.

When the power goes out, the APC BE600M1 provides guaranteed power for computers, external hard drives, and other electronics, including your wireless router so you can maintain a network connection for your IoT devices when you need it most.

Ideal for the home and home offices, the Back-UPS BE600M1 offers plenty of power and outlets, plus a 1.5A USB charging port. Every connected SmartHome needs a UPS to help keep your wifi on and available, so that your SmartHome stays, well...smart.

The Back-UPS Pro uninterruptible power supply provides power to your critical devices during an outage, allowing you to continue working or gaming, and stay connected to your network. It is ideal for PCs, home office electronics, networking devices, SmartHome devices, and gaming consoles.

You can prevent a recording failure on your DVR when the power flickers. A connected cable/satellite box will continue recording, even when the house is dark. APC 1500VA allows you to give yourself the time to save documents and gracefully shut down your computer without the harsh impact on your electronics in event of sudden power loss thanks to the extent of its power.

The Vertiv Liebert PST5 standby UPS is designed for cost-effective protection of your electronic devices in the office. The UPS system provides sufficient time to safely shut down equipment so nothing is lost during blackouts, brownouts, and other power issues that can damage equipment.

With easy controls, it safeguards desktop computers, gaming consoles, workstations, wireless networks and routers, surveillance systems, and other electronics. The single-phase UPS has 4 of its 8 outlets dedicated to protecting sensitive electronics that don’t require battery backup so you can tailor fit protection accordingly.

Tripp Lite OMNI1500LCDT line-interactive tower UPS system offers voltage regulation, surge suppression, and long-lasting battery support for personal computers, network workstations, home entertainment systems, and media centers.

Its Automatic voltage regulation (AVR) circuits continuously regulate brownouts and overvoltage from 92V to 150V back to usable levels, all while maintaining a full battery charge. It includes 10 built-in outlets, 5 with full battery backup, and surge suppression for vital system components only for accessories not requiring battery support.

Cyber Power 650VA/390W Ecologic Battery Backup UPS System uses simulated sine wave output to safeguard workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment equipment. When the UPS detects a computer is off or in sleep mode, it will automatically turn off power to computer peripherals connected to ECO mode outlets, reducing power usage and lowering energy costs.

The CyberPower UPS System includes four battery backups, and four surge-protected outlets, thereof which are ECO controlled and it also comes with the input NEMA 5-15P right angle and 45 degrees offset plug with a five-foot power cord.

The Amazon Basics Standby UPS 400VA UPS provides battery backup and surge protection with simulated sine wave output. Because of its small size, the UPS surge protector is suitable for home networks, IoT devices, and home entertainment systems.

It provides enough runtime to gracefully shut down electronic devices during extended outages and a battery backup to keep them powered during brief outages. The standby UPS has a capacity of 400VA/255W, a standby topology, six NEMA 5-15R outlets, a NEMA 5-15P socket, and a 45-degree offset with a 5-foot power line.

