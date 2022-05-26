7 best universal remotes to easily manage your devices at home

If you have a serious home-theater system or even a semi-serious one with three or more components, a universal remote control is a fantastic item to have. While immersive sound and large screens are entertaining, managing an army of remotes such as a TV remote, DVD player remote, game console remote, soundbar, streaming box, and so on is more perplexing than convenient.

The best universal remote can combine all of your clickers, including those that control your soundbar, Apple TV, Blu-ray player, Roku streaming stick, and other devices, into a single wand with buttons. To help you manage all the devices in your home theater system easier than ever, we narrowed down the 7 best universal remotes below.

The Logitech Harmony 665 is the ideal universal remote for individuals on a budget, with a small display and buttons arranged around it to rapidly access activities, favorite channels, and more. The on-screen help makes troubleshooting issues a breeze. The Harmony 665 can be connected to up to 10 devices, and the remote can be programmed with up to 23 preferred channels. The Harmony 665, on the other hand, only works with infrared (IR), so you won't be able to hide any of your entertainment center's components, and it won't operate smart-home gadgets. However, if all you want is a cheap universal remote that works well, those features may not be relevant.

With motion-activated backlit buttons, a microphone for Google Assistant and voice control, an IR blaster to control your home theater devices, dedicated buttons for fast-forward, rewind, and a three-way user-customizable menu button, the NVIDIA SHIELD Remote is the one.

To use the Google Assistant on your Android TV, all you have to do is press the microphone button. On your SHIELD TV, you can simply search for new movies, TV shows, or YouTube videos, look up stock prices, and check your commute time. It also allows you to personalize your menu button with over 25 options. You can start your favorite app, enable AI upscaling, mute your speakers, and more with just one remote.

Logitech Harmony Home Control connects lights, locks, bindings, thermostats, sensors, home entertainment devices, and more, all of which can be controlled using your Harmony remote or mobile app.

Advertisement

It comes with the Harmony Hub, which allows you to not only hide all of your AV components, but also control your TV with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also contains a physical number pad, which makes it easy to navigate to specific stations on your cable box. Harmony Hub may also control devices concealed behind cabinet doors or walls, such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360 game consoles.

SofaBaton U1 supports over 500,000 devices from over 6000 brands, and its database is updated as new devices are released, so you don't have to worry about your latest device not working.

Its OLED screen displays the current status and is convenient for switching between devices, and its motion-activated feature automatically adjusts the remote control brightness and saves energy to extend battery life. It has a unique wheel design that allows you to swap devices with only a simple scroll. To save you time, it features a SofaBaton-specific smartphone app that allows you to set everything up with a single button, eliminating the need to enter complicated codes to pair your devices.

Advertisement

The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines one of the greatest streaming devices with Alexa, allowing you to use Amazon's assistant to find shows and programs, and control your TV, cable box, switch HDMI inputs, and more. It also has a great 4K HDR image, quick response times, and more as a streaming device.

Although the Fire TV interface could be improved, it provides access to nearly every streaming service available. It also comes with a physical remote, although it may not be able to perform everything that your voice can.

GE is the universal remote to get if you just want something basic. While it lacks some of the amazing capabilities seen in the other selections on this list, it also lacks the high price tag.

Advertisement

This remote is one of the tiniest and lightest on the list, measuring 7 x 2.24 x 1 inches and weighing 3.2 oz. Despite the fact that this remote just has four buttons, it can handle a wide range of TVs, Blu-ray players, sound systems, and even some streaming services. Its straightforward design offers navigation, volume, and channel controls, as well as a basic number pad.

One of the most versatile alternatives on the list, MX-450 universal remote can operate up to 18 devices. Its color screen features three primary pages, with each additional device adding up to eight additional pages.

This remote can operate your devices from a distance of up to 100 feet (30 meters). You may also personalize how you use the remote by programming several commands from a single button. Just keep in mind that programming and setting up this remote can take some time due to the numerous unique instructions.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.