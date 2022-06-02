7 best USB hubs to help you stay connected to as many devices as you want

A USB hub is a great way to expand your desktop, laptop, or tablet's connectivity options. While many models simply have a large bank of USB 2.0/3.0 or USB-C ports, it is possible to find units with many types of ports for connecting a myriad of devices. You can even find USB hubs that support device charging and video output, making them more akin to docking stations than simple port expansions.

This is why you need a good USB hub. Plug one into a spare USB port and you’ve suddenly got three, four, or more ports ready for action. You can hook up your USB peripherals and hard disks, and still have a socket or two free. Better yet, the more sophisticated models include HDMI outputs and Ethernet ports.

You can take one on the move to give you connectivity wherever you need it, or leave it plugged in on your desk with everything hooked up, giving you a whole desktop setup over just one connection. We listed the top 7 USB hubs to help you expand the distances your laptop can take you.

Anker USB allows you to sync data at up to 5Gbps, which is fast enough to transmit an HD movie in seconds. You may modify the length of the cable and cable tie to properly suit your laptop or desktop workstation thanks to the two full feet of cable and cable tie.

Also, even when wrapped in a bag, this cable will stay firmly linked to the USB hub no matter how you bend or twist it. An ultra-compact design reduces clutter and makes room for all of the accessories you'll be plugging in.

The SABRENT USB 2.0 Hub makes it simple to connect up to four devices. This is especially useful for modern notebooks with a restricted number of USB ports. Obtain full 480 Mbps on each port, or daisy-chain multiple hubs to support up to 127 devices.

It is completely compatible with USB 1.1 devices and was thoughtfully designed to be as thin as possible, allowing you to maximize valuable workspace or travel with ease. It has four downstream ports that support high-speed (480Mbps), full-speed (12Mbps), and low-speed (1.5Mbps) connections.

The VENTION USB hub expands a single USB port to four, allowing you to connect a USB flash drive, a mouse, a keyboard, a printer, or any other USB peripheral. It's also backward compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.0 devices. It syncs data at 5Gbps, which is more than 10 times quicker than USB 2.0 and can transfer an HD movie in seconds.

The VENTION USB hub features a high-performance chip built-in to protect your devices and data, and it allows hot-swapping. There is no need to install any software or drivers; simply plug and play. The port hub has been cleverly designed to be as thin and light as possible, making it ideal for working and traveling with your ultrabook.

Because it utilizes its own power rather than your laptop battery, the Wenter USB hub can run the devices at full power without sacrificing performance. as a result of which your laptop's battery life will be extended and you will be able to work for longer periods of time. Furthermore, numerous devices can be used at the same time.

Not only may low-voltage devices, such as keyboards and mice, flash drives, game controllers, and so on, be connected, but also higher-voltage devices, such as external hard drives, printers, and scanners. This USB hub 3.0 powered by a 12V/3A power converter can give the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port.

If you're looking for a new hub that can charge your smartphone, tablet, and other gadgets without slowing them down, the Achoro 7 USB Hub is the perfect option for you. Even if you have many devices connected at the same time, this product provides enough power output to ensure that they all perform as intended with no delays in communication or charging speed.

The powerful AC adapter ensures signal transmission is unaffected across its seven ports, four of which deliver 3 A apiece and the remaining three provide 2 A each. It also has two high-speed USB 3.0 connections that can transfer data at up to 5 Gbps.

The uni USB 3.0 extender can carry data at speeds of up to 5Gbps, which is 10 times faster than USB 2.0. A high-definition movie can be transferred in a matter of seconds. It divides one USB 3.0 port into four USB 3.0 ports, allowing you to connect USB-A devices to your laptop with ease, such as USB flash drives, mice, keyboards, speakers, game controllers, HDDs, and other OTG-compatible devices.

No additional software is required; simply connect to your laptop's USB 3.0 port and enjoy lightning-fast data transfer. Overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuits, and overheating are all avoided by the built-in smart chip. Unlike PVC, its aluminum shell with an attractive metallic surface dissipates heat more effectively.

The AmazonBasics 7 Port USB 3.0 Hub isn't especially small or compact, measuring 5.7 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches (HWD), but it does do itself some favors in terms of style. On the left side of the slanted body are two connections: one for power and one for the USB-B connector. There are five regular USB 3.0 Type-A connectors on the back.

So long as you've connected the hub to an outlet using the power connection, the right side has two fast-charge ports capable of giving more than ordinary electricity. The hub has seven USB 3.0 Gen 1 ports with a maximum data transmission rate of 5Gbps. The two ports on the right side have the same connectivity as the left, but they can supply more power.

