7 best webcams with the best resolution for any type of online meeting

The best webcams help you look your best, whether you need one for work, streaming to Twitch, or video chatting with family. A good webcam's image sensor is much larger than the camera built into your laptop, so will pick up features better, even in lower light. Most webcams also have a higher resolution than most laptops, so you'll get a lot more detail.

Do you need a built-in microphone? How about a wide aspect ratio? Perhaps you want to upgrade to something capable of 4K or 60 FPS? Whatever your reason for looking to buy a new webcam, there are so many variables these days that the options can feel overwhelming. Here we narrowed down the 7 best webcams to make your job easier.

Achieve the highest standards of streaming with the Razer Kiyo Pro—a USB webcam with a high-performance adaptive light sensor for max fidelity at 1080p 60FPS, and the ability to enable HDR at 30FPS. Give your viewers the pro-grade clarity and quality they deserve in any setup and lighting condition.

It comes with a field of view of 103 degrees, 90 degrees, and 80 degrees. It is packed with technology that enables the webcam to adapt to the lighting condition for picture-perfect clarity in any environment. It successfully reduces graininess and brings out details to show you in the best light even in darker environments.

Facecam packs a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor. It comes with a high-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed 1080p60 video without artifacts. It provides app control and onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers.

Its 82-degree field of view lets you frame your face or reveal your surroundings, while a fixed focus range ensures that you always stay in crystal-clear focus. It is optimized for indoor use, and it comes with a premium SONY® STARVIS™ CMOS sensor that enables Facecam to capture extraordinary detail and minimal noise.

The C920x Pro HD Webcam delivers remarkably crisp, clear, and detailed images in vibrant colors. It comes with HD autofocus and light correction adjusted to the conditions to provide consistently high definition, while the five-element glass lens delivers razor-sharp images.

Its dual mics that are placed on either side of the lens can capture the natural sound of your voice. It comes with a 3-month XSplit VCam license that enables you to remove, replace and blur your background. Whether for a key Skype call, to demo your skills, or create your next YouTube video, the C920x ensures you make a strong impression.

The Logitech StreamCam premium webcam streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, delivering professional-quality results for YouTube videos and Twitch streaming. Create a sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details thanks to a premium glass lens and smart auto-focus system.

Advanced features like automatic face tracking always keep you in the front and center, even if you move around, while intelligent exposure ensures you look your best in any lighting. StreamCam is optimized for popular live streaming software like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), XSplit, and Streamlabs OBS so you can instantly stream to all your favorite platforms. With versatile mounting options, StreamCam makes it easy to achieve the perfect framing with landscape or portrait modes.

Enjoy a superior HD video quality with the LifeCam Studio, which includes a 1080p HD sensor. But great video is about more than HD. Keep your subject crisp with autofocus, from four inches to infinity. Shoot with great accuracy at a wide angle with the LifeCam precision glass element lens.

And, to make filming even easier, LifeCam features TrueColor Technology, which means your video remains bright and colorful in virtually all light conditions while ClearFrame Technology provides smooth and detailed footage. You can use the built-in High-Fidelity Microphone to bring it all together: the vivid sights, colors, and sounds of real life.

Powered by a 1080p FHD two-MP CMOS, the NexiGo N60 Webcam produces exceptionally sharp and clear videos at resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 with 30fps. The 3.6mm glass lens provides a crisp image at fixed distances and is optimized between 19.6 inches to 13 feet, making it ideal for almost any indoor use.

The 110° ultra-wide-angle lens in the NexiGo PC Webcam shows even more of your scene than a normal camera, and when shown on a 16:9 widescreen display you can really get the most from your images. This makes it perfect for conferences, streaming, presentations, or any other activity you might want a webcam for.

C270 shows you at your best in clear, smooth, beautiful HD video—and in your best light thanks to Logitech smart light correction. Even if you make a video call in dim or poorly backlit settings, the camera will automatically adjust to produce the best possible image.

It comes with an HD 720p video calling and HD video recording, 2.4 GigaHertz Intel Core2 Duo, 2 GB RAM, and 200 MB hard drive space. It captures videos with a quality of up to 1280 x 720 pixels, with Logitech fluid crystal and fixed focus.

