7 best wireless HDMI video transmitter to help you watch anything you want on any screen

If you want to connect your computer to an external display, you need to run a wire to the receiving device from the PC. But as technology develops, it has now become possible to send high-resolution video data wirelessly. So if you want to view your computer on a TV or a projector, you may now do so wirelessly. All you need is a wireless HDMI transmitter.

HDMI wireless transmitters are a new and still developing technology. What these items do is allow you to connect a transmitter to your satellite receiver, cable box, computer, gaming console, Blu-Ray player, or that Betamax player you wired for HDMI…somehow. You then attach a receiver to your television.

The transmitter sends the high-def signal to your TV, and you’re now cooking off the cord. There’s a lot of variation, extensive pretenders, and wide parity in this market, which is why we listed the 7 best wireless HDMI video transmitters to make it easier for you to decide.

RXZ Wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver allows transmitting and extending signals up to 100 feet (30 meters) wirelessly. It has a strong anti-interference ability by running at a 5GHz operation frequency and supports a point-to-point connection.

The receiver adopts HDMI+VGA dual-port, by using WiFi transmission technology and through the point-to-point connection between transmitter and receiver equipment, which makes the image/video of MAC, laptop, PC, phone, and set-top box synchronize to HDTV, projector, or monitor.

It can also work with gaming consoles like Xbox, PS4, and PS5. It can provide resolution up to 4K, the screen image is delicate, and all kinds of details are restored more perfectly. Send crystal clear, uncompressed HD video and digital audio with ease.

MyWirelessTV2 uses wireless video HDMI that allows you to place an HDTV anywhere in your home because it transmits your video and audio wirelessly. All you need to do is plug it in. Wireless Video HDMI is a direct wireless connection between your media source and TV, delivering brilliant full HD quality with low latency.

Using just a transmitter attached to your cable/satellite box, or other device and a receiver connected to your TV, creates a wireless connection between the two without any additional setup. It is based on Cavium Network's Super Low Latency (SLL) technology, which offers the industry’s lowest compression latency for full HD 1080p60 H.264 encode and decode.

Within a transmission distance of 300 feet, Mars 300 Pro reaches the best connection effect, and the latency is decreased to 0.08s, ensuring stable and synchronous audio and video transmission. With HDMI Input and Loop out on Transmitter and dual HDMI outputs on the Receiver, Mars 300Pro supports almost all signals up to 1080P 60Hz, delivering HD video and audio with no compression.

A 3-in-1 thumbwheel switch menu is added to Hollyland MARS 300 PRO together with a side OLED screen with easy access to the device's power status, channel scan result, video input, channel number, etc.

Also, its HollyView APP supports easy and quick firmware updates and smart channel scans. The Hollyland Mars 300 pro will automatically scan the current environment on the receiver to find out available channels and avoid the channels with interference.

HuaMuLan HDMI wireless transmitter adopts standard 802.11ac protocol and transmits high-definition audio and video signals through 5g WiFi. It can switch between 8 different devices at most. Just press the transmitter signal switch to mirror the required screen.

You can get it up and running in 20 seconds with a true plug-and-play experience. which solves the problems for the traditional HDMI cable connection and wiring trouble, aesthetics affecting, and the short transmission distance.

Its HD output can decode a 4K video signal, the output frame rate is 1080P/60Hz. You can share large HD series, movies, live sports, etc. with other nearby devices, and friends and family won’t miss out on clarity and quality.

The Nyrius Aries Prime Wireless HDMI Transmitter enables you to watch what you want by streaming from your laptop or any HDMI device to your TV in razor-sharp, uncompressed 1080p high definition video with absolutely no loss in picture quality – it’s like an invisible HDMI cable.

While optimized for use with laptops, the ARIES Prime media streaming stick wirelessly connects any HDMI device to your HDTV or projector. Unlike other streaming sticks, the Prime is true HDMI mirroring – what you see on your HDMI source is exactly what you see on your TV in real-time. The powerful, high-speed digital signal won’t interfere with Bluetooth, WiFi, or any other wireless network.

The J-Tech Digital wireless extender provides full compatibility with HDMI signals up to 1080P FULL HD. The innovative 1x2 function allows you to wireless split HDMI signal to broadcast over 2 TVs. It does not require a line-of-sight placement, so you can keep your home theater devices neatly out of sight.

Compared with the single antenna version, the dual antenna version has improved data transmission rate and video stability. J-Tech is the most powerful wireless HDMI extender on the market. Extend an HDMI audio/video signal wireless up to 200 ft (61m) through interior drywall and other obstructions.

Renkchip wireless HDMI adapter adopts the latest HDMI/audio signal decoding technology to decode the output signal of video equipment such as laptops, PC, game consoles, satellite boxes, and HDSLR cameras in real-time and synchronously.

You can re-encode it into a video/audio signal and input it to another display device. This HDMI wireless transmitter and receiver with a high-gain dual antenna provides transmission distance reach up to 98 feet, without plug-ins and drivers, and achieves high-definition 1080P/60Hz transcoding effects.

