7 business laptops to help you survive long hours of a workday in 2022

Business laptops are specially designed for work purposes, hence the importance of buying one is not to be underestimated. A good laptop can make all the difference in the world when it comes to productivity and efficiency.

A business laptop should be able to handle any task thrown at it with ease. It should have a battery life of at least 8 hours, which is more than enough for most people. The best business laptops are also lightweight and easy to carry around, which is essential for those who are always on the go.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best business laptops available in the market.

Features:

Display size - 17.3 inches

Storage size - 256 GB to 512 GB SSD

Memory - 8 GB DDR4 to 16 GB DDR4

Processor - Intel Core i3 Dual-core

Operating system - Windows 11

HP is quite a well-known brand when it comes to buying a reliable business laptop. The 17.3" FHD model offers you a pretty large screen and a full-sized keyboard that also contains a numeric keypad. The presence of a numeric keypad is a boon especially if you need to feed numbers in Excel sheets incessantly; the keypad helps massively with productivity in this case.

Furthermore, the HP laptop comes with the latest Windows 11 operating system and is available in four different variants in terms of storage space and memory size. Design-wise it's definitely not one for the looks, but that shouldn't be the ultimate deciding factor if work is your priority.

Features:

Display size - 15.6 inches

Storage size - 512 GB

Memory - 12 GB

Processor - Intel Core 1005G1

Operating system - Windows 10

The Asus VivoBook is a tad bit smaller in size to the HP laptop for business we saw previously, but there's no compromise with the power it offers. Again, the smaller size of the laptop means it has sacrificed the numeric keypad, and that should be a concern if you mostly spend your time number-crunching in a day.

The Asus VivoBook also comes with a fingerprint sensor that allows you to open the laptop with just one click. Also, if you're working late at night or in dark areas with less light, this model has a keyboard backlight that illuminates the keys so you can see them clearly. Design-wise, it definitely scores better than the HP model and is a lighter laptop to carry around.

Advertisement

Features:

Display size - 14 inches

Storage size - 256 GB

Memory - 8 GB

Processor - Intel Core i5

Operating system - Windows 10 Pro

Now, this one's a proper thin and lightweight laptop for business that has some decent features. You also get a fingerprint reader to open the laptop with a single touch and a 20-hour battery life that suffices even on your most tiresome and hectic work days.

The Acer TravelMate P6, as its name suggests, is also the best option to go for if you're consistently working on the go while traveling. It weighs only 2.5 lbs, thanks to its thin chassis; the laptop also has thin bezels which also makes it look sleek and premium.

However, users may have to make adjustments when it comes to storage space. If you're someone who needs a large amount of space to hold a massive stack of files, you'd need to rethink twice if this laptop fits those needs.

Advertisement

Features:

Display size - 14 inches

Storage size - 64 GB

Memory - 4 GB

Processor - Intel Core m3

Operating system - ChromeOS

The ASUS Chromebook Flip is similar to the Acer TravelMate in many aspect, but the storage size and memory is where it makes all the difference. Both memory and storage space are very low, so this is probably the best business laptop if you need one for very minimal use. Heavy duty work won't be possible with this model.

Talking about its appearance, yes, it does have a sleek look; the featherweight chassis of the ASUS Chromebook Flip makes it easier to carry around on trips or even work during traveling. There's also a keyboard backlight that'll come handy in case you're working in low light areas.

Features:

Display size - 15.6 inches

Storage size - 512 GB(extendable)

Memory - 16 GB

Processor - Intel Celeron

Operating system - Windows 10 Pro

The Dell Inspiron series of laptops needs no special introduction. Here comes the newest 2022 model that comes with an anti-glare display. The memory and storage of this business laptop is easily customizable; you can select a variant that fits your needs and is well within the budget.

Advertisement

Also, the Dell Inspiron business laptop has a clean and shiny look, so if you're a design freak, this model won't disappoint in terms of appearance. There's up to 10 hours of battery life in a single charging session, so you'd need to recharge it if you're working for that long a stretch of time.

Features:

Display size - 15.6 inches

Storage size - 256 GB

Memory - 16 GB

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Operating system - Windows 10

Lenovo laptops have built a fine reputation for work usage throughout the years, and its safe to say the IdeaPad 3 can easily handle the responsibility of maintaining that image. The larger size of this laptop allows it to include the numeric keypad, an essential feature to have if you're working with Excel sheets more often than not.

In all, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a good choice, but if you're looking for business laptops that offer heavy-duty usage, there are better options available at a cheaper price and better storage and memory features.

Advertisement

Features:

Display size - 15.6 inches

Storage size - 128 GB

Memory - 4 GB

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Operating system - Windows 10

If you're looking for a thin and slim business laptop that doesn't take up too much space, the Acer Aspire 5 fits that bill perfectly. This model is powered by the AMD Ryzen processor; you can choose any variant processor that's available as per your requirements.

The Acer Inspire 5 is also a great choice to consider for students who wish to get hold of a budget laptop that doesn't break their banks. In comparison to all the models on this list, this laptop is cheapest, but for that bargain price, you'd also need to make do with the basic storage and memory options that it offers.

Design-wise, the Acer Inspire 5 looks as elegant as ever, thanks to its thin and slim built.The average battery life is around 7.5 hours, so users need to make sure they recharge it in a timely manner to avoid running out of power.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.