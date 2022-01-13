7 Coolest Smartphone-Controlled Gadgets to Level Up Your Fun

Nowadays, smartphones are capable of doing many things we never thought they could; we can check our crypto wallets, use social media, take as high-quality photos as professional cameras could, and many more.

In addition to all these, there is also a lot more we can do through them. We can ride and control robots, and control cool gadgets to make our day or even gather information contributing to research. Such gadgets always double the fun you can get from a smartphone. That’s why we listed the coolest gadgets you can control via your smartphone that can surprise you.

To acquire instant depth and water temperature measurements, simply cast out your Deeper Smart Sonar PRO+. When you retrieve your Deeper PRO+, it identifies elements that fishes prefer, such as humps, depressions, and marginal shelves. You'll notice the richness of the vegetation. Deeper water also helps in examining if the bottom is hard or mushy, with gravel or silt. Because the Deeper PRO+ has a sonar, you can even find the fish. So, if you've baited a spot, you can keep track of whether the fish are remaining put or moving on. You'll get all the information you need to catch the perfect fish you've always desired with Deeper PRO +.

You can be in the pilot's seat of an incredible paper airplane that does high-speed tricks. The Bluetooth module, which includes autopilot control, connects to your phone so you can experience the sensation of flying countless paper, foam, and even Balsa Wood airplane models. A quick charge of 30 minutes allows you to keep your plane on air for 10 minutes and 230 feet high! Since it can travel up to 20 mph (32 km/h), your plane will spend more time in the air. Simply connect the included micro USB cable to a charging port and plot out your next journey.

Enjoy your time with this RC Truck, which will not only allow you to drive it through your smartphone but also will let you capture perfect visuals through its camera. Equipped with a 720p HD wifi camera and first-person view transmission, you can view clear photos and videos from the phone app and its 45° adjustable angle widens your shooting range. This truck has advanced anti-skid tires, shock absorbers, and anti-collision beams, as well as high-speed throttle response, sensitive steering, and high-speed throttle response, which provide support for unexpected drops and unstable ground surface. With the 7.4V 1000mAh Ni-MH rechargeable battery, the playtime of each battery reaches up to 25-30 MINS on a full charge. The two powerful motors allow for speeds of up to 12 mph (20 km/h).

Advertisement

Cheerwing U12S will assist you in having the most enjoyable helicopter trip possible, as well as allowing you to record stunning images with your phone's camera. Simply press one key to begin flight, and this miniature helicopter will take off and hover at a certain altitude, and it will maintain even when you are hands-off, thanks to its Altitude Hold Function. It also has two-speed modes, making it suited for pilots of various ability levels. This little helicopter is more strong and durable because of its metal structure and flexible blades, which can resist dozens of collisions.

Sphero SPRK+ is a programmable robot ball that uses coding and games to foster creativity and curiosity. The programmable sensors of SPRK+ include a gyroscope, accelerometer, motor encoders, and colorful LED lights, allowing for a wide range of play experiences and coding scenarios. You can program SPRK+ across several platforms using JavaScript by using the Sphero Edu app. Simply use the Sphero Play app to drive and play games with your coding bot to double the excitement. It's also scratch-resistant, waterproof, and can easily get connected to your smartphone by Bluetooth SMART, allowing you to see your commands and creations come to life.

Advertisement

Whether it's day or night, you can ride your futuristic SpyTank with your phone. Rover 2.0 can go up to 200 feet unhindered, or up to 100 feet (30 meters) around walls and into neighboring rooms, thanks to its own Wi-Fi wireless connection. Using the on-screen driving controls, you can effortlessly maneuver and see-through Rover's onboard video camera. For more realistic adventures, use G-Drive Mode to navigate by using your device's accelerometer as a driving wheel. Rover 2.0 has a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can hear everything it hears and respond with your own response. Rover 2.0 gives you eyes and ears all over the place!

xArm 1S is a desktop robotic arm with an ARM core CPU, built-in Bluetooth, and 16M storage capacity that can perform different robotic gripping and sorting activities. It's perfect for project development, robotic automation demonstrations, and bionic robot education. It has intelligent bus servos with position and voltage feedback functions that are powerful and reliable. The UI is now easier to use because of its freshly designed mobile app. When creating actions, you can manually change the rotation angle and stance.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.