7 Everyday Items with Invisible Earbuds and Speakers

It is no breaking news that in recent years all the devices we own have been upgraded to Bluetooth and wireless ones. The majority of us spend our days with our Bluetooth headphones, and we never leave the house without our speakers in our bags. Because of this craze for Bluetooth gadgets, plenty of everyday items have been released with built-in speakers and headphones, allowing us to save time and even space in our daily lives.

That's why we've put together a list of 7 everyday items we all carry around that include hidden Bluetooth headphones and speakers, allowing you to take calls or listen to music without having to carry around any extra gadgets.

What MaskFone is capable of is beyond our imagination. It will not only let you breathe in clean air whenever you step out with its 4 filters layered breathable cloth, but it also smoothly lets you enjoy your phone calls wherever you are. Different from other face masks, it has a built-in mic, which uses background noise isolation to reduce ambient sound.

On top of that, it is IPX5 waterproof, which means that it protects itself from the splashes of water while protecting you from the COVID-19 virus. Take your favorite jams with you all day long as it runs for 12 hours on a single charge. During the days we feel the pandemic to the core, make sure to carry the mask that will speak to all your needs.

It is indeed wintertime, and it is a necessity to shield the wind from our ears without blocking any sound with maximum comfort. LC Dolida Ear Muffs is perfectly capable of doing so with its high-quality soft material, and comfortable plush inside. But it definitely can provide more than that. While wearing your earmuffs, you can enjoy an upgraded music listening experience with superior digital sound provided by built-in Bluetooth headphones. It allows you to focus on your favorite music and your phone calls in the coldest weather, thanks to its high-performance stereo loudspeaker driver.

Soundbot released Smart Beanies to complete your unique style, keep your head warm during cold seasons, and most importantly, bless your ears with your favorite music in the meantime. It has a premium double soft fabric for optimal comfort, delicacy, and secure-fit movement for the most versatile lifestyle inside, sports-active outdoor, or everyday use without sacrificing comfort. With simple button interfaces and a built-in mic with crystal clear sound technology, the elegant one-size-fits-all beanie enables 7 hours of hands-free control.

Bose is the first name that comes to mind in terms of high-quality sound and headphones. Knowing that Bose released its first Smart Glasses with open-ear headphones will probably make your sunny days even sunnier. Besides producing rich, immersive sound with its high-quality bose speakers, while others hear practically nothing, it also blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays. Its open-ear audio allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music. It also features an integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone's virtual assistant to keep you company and let your style speak as well during your busiest business days.

How is it possible to place a speaker in something as light as a cap? Edyell seems like they found the perfect solution with their cap with a built-in speaker. It enables you to listen to music without using additional headphones. It has a 45-foot wireless range and can play music or make phone calls for up to 6 hours. It also has a 48-hour standby period. It's a great fit for outdoor sports and a variety of activities because of how useful it can get for you. You may answer calls, skip songs, and adjust the level through the three control buttons that are located on the simple panel display on the ear of the hat.

Frewico X10 Speaker which looks no different than a wrist will give you the convenience you are looking for. The only thing you need to do is to strap it on and let the music be with you everywhere. Despite how small and portable it is, it comes with many perks. It is IP45 Waterproof, has LED flashing lights that go with the mood of whatever you are playing, has a built-in MP3 Player, and allows you to take hands-free calls on the go. Just to help you carry the fun everywhere on your wrist, it can last up to 10 hours with a single charge. It is no surprise that X10 can be with you all day long, and be your favorite companion with all these amazing features that come with it.

LC-Dolida sleep headband with built-in Bluetooth headphones allows you to listen to music and answer your calls freely, without the need to wear additional earphones. In addition, it protects you from being disturbed by your hair and sweat. It is not only perfect for use in sports actives, but it is also suitable for side sleepers. It will block out light and will enable you to sleep well in any position whether at home, at the office, in a hotel, or on the plane. With its built-in powerful battery chip, this headband only needs to be charged for 2 hours to last for up to 10 hours.

