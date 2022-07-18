7 functional AI robots for kids to enhance their learning capabilities

The future of EdTech is here. While robots have been a part of EdTech for some time now, they are quickly becoming more and more advanced. They can be used to teach children about STEM or other subjects like history, geography, or math. They are also used as toys for children who aren't really interested in learning and would rather just play!

Robots are a great way of teaching children STEM skills because they are interactive and engaging. They provide an opportunity for children to learn through play which is a more natural way of learning. That being said, here are some of the best smart AI robots you can use to sharpen the learning skills of your little munchkin!

It is important for children to have fun when they are learning something new. Quincy is designed in such a way that it will not be intimidating for kids and instead make them more excited about learning the alphabet, numbers, spelling, and drawing. Quincy is an interactive robot that is easy to use and suitable for kids 3-8 years old.

The ease of operation makes the Quincy robot a must-have if you want to teach the art of drawing to your kids. All you have to do is hold the picture card in front of Quincy's eyes. The robot will then scan it and start drawing the picture; simultaneously, it also narrates the steps on how to draw that particular picture.

Boxer is a great toy for children aged 8-12 years old and is especially good for introverted or shy children as they can enjoy playing games without interacting with other people. It also provides a sense of companionship to an only child.

The Boxer Interactive AI robot comes with 10 game cards and expresses a range of emotions to interact with your child.

The Boxer Interactive robot comes with a mobile app. You can control the robot by either remote control or by using your hands to interact with it. With Boxer, your kids can play games like Bot Bowling, Paddle Bot, or Go Kart.

The Miko 3 Robot understands kids and their needs through deep learning and can be programmed to recognize different moods and feelings in order to provide the best response for a given situation. It comes with dozens of emotions and is equipped with emotional intelligence.

The Miko 3 Robot has been created with a wide-angle HD camera and hi-tech sensors to map distance and edges. It also features an advanced AI system that allows it to learn from its surroundings and respond accordingly when interacting with people around it. The AI toy also has strict privacy norms and data encryption, which ensures that the child's data remains secure.

Elenco's Zivko robot is a family-oriented robot that can be used in the home, office, or school. It has two modes: Follow and Explore. In "Follow" mode, Zivko follows whoever approaches it and acts like an obedient pet. In "Explore" mode, Zivko autonomously explores the space it’s in and avoids obstacles while choosing a route.

Miko 3 also offers exciting sound and light effects that are customizable, as well as developing its own emotions and gestures, just like your pets would do! Miko 3 is a friendly robot designed to be the perfect companion for children aged 10 and up.

ROYBI’s app has a variety of games and activities that teach children how to count and spell in different languages and more. The games are meant to be fun for the kids while they are learning at the same time.

ROYBI AI Robot is a new technology robot that is designed to keep children entertained and engaged. The robot never listens to conversations and does not record any video. It offers complete privacy, which means parents don’t have to worry about their child being watched by the robot.

Ricky is a cute robot dog toy that attracts and keeps kids' attention by fun lights in its eyes which change according to the situation. Ricky has been designed in order to help children develop their intelligence, creativity, emotional skills, and empathy.

This dog toy is an AI robot that helps children to learn emotions. The robot is made of high-quality ABS plastic. It has a 30-minute playtime, after which the battery needs to be charged for 1 hour.

The Bittle Robotic Dog is an interactive toy that has been designed to provide kids with hours of fun while they learn the basics of robotics and engineering. The toy is palm-sized, so it's easy to take on the go. And programmable, so adults and kids can program the Bittle Dog to do new tricks and skills.

Bittle is a robotic dog that can be programmed to see, listen, and sense the surrounding environment to navigate the world. It has a camera on its head that can take pictures and videos. It also has sensors in its body to detect movement, touch, and temperature.

